Commentary

Disarming foes without a shot being fired

March 16, 2022   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

We are definitely living in sobering times.
The conflict in Ukraine, and response from around the world, shows just how important social media, and “instant” messages are these days.
We get to see, almost instantly, the massive crowds gathered in the streets of Toronto, London, Tokyo, Riga, even Moscow, in opposition to aggression.
Here in Ontario, these protests and various levels of government response have been lightning-fast. Large-scale protests and rallies are organized and carried out in hours.
It’s like someone lit a fire and it has spread across the world, in a matter of minutes.
And that’s all thanks to technology and social media platforms. Posts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube are showing us sights and sounds from Ukraine continually. We are listening to Ukraine President Zelenskyy and his brave, passionate speeches, calling on his citizens to protect what’s dear to them.
Some of his cries for assistance have been answered, some within hours.
Elon Musk activated Starlink in Ukraine – roughly 10 hours after a plea from officials. Musk launched thousands of Starlink satellites around the globe, which increase broadband service and provide data links to areas of Ukraine that lost internet access.
U.S. President Biden’s State of the Union Address was broadcast live, and it featured a condemnation of Russia’s aggression. Biden, too, was passionate in expressing democratic resolve in the face of aggression.
He undoubtedly sparked a great deal of patriotism.
The internet is literally blowing up with daily accounts from the Ukraine, and reports of devastation, bravery, iron will and yes, sadness and death.
It’s all very moving and all too real.
This would have been impossible just a few short years ago. In an age before smart phones, uploading images was unheard of. Before social media, spreading the word was slow and painful.
What this means goes way beyond technology and innovation. It’s about bringing human beings together.
We have seen an amazing, almost unbelievable coming together of like-minded people – not unlike you and I – from around the world. Citizens from countries far removed from the conflict are standing up, standing out, shouting loudly.
That’s what free speech, individual rights and common good is all about.
Whatever the outcome, President Zelenskyy has given the world a hero to root for and he won over the hearts of people in a way that authoritarian dictators will never be able to.
And that’s the power of media, virtual or otherwise.
Leaders can be elevated to heroic status instantly, and Zelenskyy is the new poster boy for politicians with a sense of humanity.
Others, like members of the Russian oligarchy, can be instantly stripped of credibility, contact and even financial security.
Given my profession, I’ve always believed the “pen is mightier than the sword.” Words can hurt and they can heal.
Other famous activists and authors have died for their convictions, by merely writing about them. They become literary martyrs.
Today, public opinion and virtual perception is mightier than any tank or rifle. In fact, continued pressure over the airwaves and through the atmosphere may win this war for the good guys.
This battle over the internet has also revealed the power governments have over our economy. Banks are told to freeze accounts and assets. Companies stop doing business with Russian corporations. International mail delivery and even VISA services have been suspended in Russia. Western citizens support Ukraine B&Bs, by booking rooms that may or may not exist. It’s a donation, but it can do wonders.
Many celebrities, organizations and even school children, have come to Ukraine’s aid with various fundraisers. Millions are being raised to help Ukrainians. This “virtual” aid translates into real-time work on the ground.
While some say economic sanctions don’t go far enough, in today’s connected world, they can mean everything.
Cut off a country from foreign imports, raw materials, trade and money and you can cripple a society. Sure, it may send thousands of average citizens out of work, and make it hard for them to make ends meet. But that’s still better than being shot on the street. Just ask anyone of Ukrainian heritage.
When the world comes together, the combined might is almost like building an invisible, towering, impenetrable wall around Russia, with nothing going in or out.
Think about it. Turn off the juice, cut off the internet and a country goes dark. Unplug ATMs. Freeze bank accounts. How do you cope when the internet goes down for a couple hours?
Think about everything we have that relies on the information superhighway. From TV and streaming services to music, shopping, news, banking, even ordering our dinner, would cease. We’d be reduced to crying babies, curled up in the fetal position on the living room floor.
And we’re a wealthy western country. The Ukraine is not. Russia, despite its prowess, suffers from a lot of internal friction. They may have a large military, but they’re likely a little behind in terms of economic technology.
In every conflict, however, it’s the citizens who suffer. Civilians are “collateral damage” in the war, no matter what form it takes.
After the fighting, when peace is restored, we will have to help them pick up the pieces. The mourning will continue forever. The cleanup, which will likely cost billions, will take place and the cost will be shared by the west. Streets and shops can be fixed.
But how do you replace centuries old churches, monuments and town squares? How do you repair the wounds to statues representing Christian values?
I am sad that I have witnessed such a thing. And I am equally sad that my children will see the very real impacts of war.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Fiido Beast: The upcoming next-gen off-road electric scooter

Recently Fiido unveiled its very first electric scooter, Beast. A high-performance E-scooter for off-road and race track.Fiido hit the electric scooter market with the release ...

Intelligent mopping ensures effortless cleaning

Consumers today have almost unlimited access to products that make home life more enjoyable and make quick work of tiresome chores. Leveraging technology is key in making those countless cleanup jobs easier and much more efficient.

Locals rise up to raise money for Ukraine

When you see the faces of the children caught in the “conflict” taking place in Ukraine right now, it is impossible to turn your back on the horror that is unfolding there. Suddenly, our everyday irritations and frustrations seem so trivial and unimportant.

Fiido Beast raises the bar, breaks all the rules

Innovation often means pushing the envelop and even breaking some rules. That’s the mantra behind Fiido, an innovative design firm that has created the Fiido Beast, an electric scooter that appeals to the wild side. The company’s D11 electric bike in 2020, and the Fiido X electric bicycle in 2021 sparked huge interest on Indiegogo.

Youngster creates buttons to help Ukraine

Understanding what is happening in Ukraine is difficult enough for adults but what if you are 10 and trying to make sense of the world?Watching ...

Compact marvel sanitizes the air, surfaces

Technology comes in many forms. Thanks to HypoAir, their NASA-inspired tech takes indoor sanitization to new levels. Their Air Angel fits in the palm of your hand and is an advanced air purifier and surface sanitizer that you can take anywhere.

Local artist’s work showcased in OFL March 8 Project

A King artist’s work is highlighting female empowerment stories. Schomberg’s Giovannina Colalillo has applied her talents to promotional art for the Ontario Federation of Labour once again. The OFL’s March 8 Project has been supporting women’s organizations across Ontario as they rise, resist, and organize for equality across our province.

Student-led ‘Bags of Promise’ a lifesaver for homeless youth

Trust students to know the value of a good backpack. Schomberg’s Celina Lovisotto, a student at Queen’s University, and partner Brooke Baker, a student at the Royal Military College of Canada, are the founders of Bags of Promise, an organization that supplies at-risk youth aged 13 to 24 with reusable backpacks full of essential resources and supplies.

Newly released videos take you on a journey to discover the Oak Ridges Moraine

STORM (Save the Oak Ridges Moraine) Coalition released two videos in a 12-part series on the Oak Ridges Moraine.Each video segment is a visual feast ...

Quanta Vici delivers world’s best heated wearables

The cold is no longer a hurdle for outdoor enthusiasts and pain sufferers. Thanks to the efforts of Canadian company Quanta Vici, their high-end heated wearables make any outdoor task more enjoyable, and fashionable.

Commentary

Disarming foes without a shot being fired

We are definitely living in sobering times. The conflict in Ukraine, and response from around the world, shows just how important social media, and “instant” messages are these days.

Freedom and democracy taken for granted

We are quite lucky in this country, the True North Strong and Free. We know it, say it, but many of our citizens don’t likely grasp the true meaning. We take democracy and our rights and freedoms for granted. Didn’t we have these all along?

Rich rise while rest of humanity stumbles

Poverty is an anomaly to the rich. And it’s odd that God gave the poor a rich heart, and some of the rich, a poor one. A new survey indicates that one new billionaire is “minted” every 26 hours and inequality contributes to the death of one person every four seconds.

What does it take for us to evolve?

What will it take for our species to rise up, meet the challenges as one, unified world? My son told me something very poignant the other day. He said if we don’t let go of animosity in our hearts and come together as one species, we will never rise to another, greater level. In other words, we won’t evolve into something better unless we let go of our negative human qualities. He’s quite right.

Salvation lies in traditional fresh-cooked food

Humans are obsessed with food. And why shouldn’t we be? When is the last time you cleaned your plate because the meal was made with magical ingredients – love and tradition?

Unnecessary loss of human life is tragic

I find it tragic and sad when human life is wasted. When someone is born, lives and dies, but whose life goes by unnoticed, it’s an extreme waste of potential. Sure, I get it. Thousands of people, including children, die everyday. Many of these deaths are preventable, but our society has not evolved enough to get concerned about all life around the globe.

Can we ever pull our own strings?

We’re all performers, whether we’d like to admit it or not. Shakespeare once wrote that “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances …” Puppet or puppet master?

Our biggest concerns are affording groceries and gas

The latest financial news comes with some noticeable belt-tightening among average Canadians. It was reported recently week that “51% of Canadians can’t afford a $200 increase in monthly expenses.”

Pizza Hut’s crumbles are a hit

The meatless offerings continue to rise in the food industry. And our most loved comfort food – pizza – is no exception.

Keep what’s inside your head to yourself!

Do you really want to know what’s going on inside someone else’s head? Would you like to read your spouse’s mind? Do you really want to know what your kids think of you? Nope.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open