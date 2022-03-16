General News

Intelligent mopping ensures effortless cleaning

March 16, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Consumers today have almost unlimited access to products that make home life more enjoyable and make quick work of tiresome chores.
Leveraging technology is key in making those countless cleanup jobs easier and much more efficient. With one amazing little helper on the market, you will never have to worry about “missing a spot.”
iRobot’s Braava jet m6 is a wi-fi connected robot mop like no other. Joining the lineup of its Roomba siblings, Braava jet m6 and its precision jet spray tackles those stickly messages, including kitchen grease.
It’s ideal for multiple rooms and large spaces. The unit, driven by vSLAM navigation, learns the layout of your home, creating its own smart maps during its travels. You’ll be amazed that it cleans in such neat, efficient rows. It can move around objects and furniture and it gives a nice shine to hardwood, tile and stone floors.
You’re getting much more than an electric mop, here. It’s an advanced robot that contains a mountain of computing power. It’s more akin to the latest smartphones and autonomous vehicles, featuring cutting edge navigation, running on super-fast mobile chipsets, with intelligence powered by AI and machine learning.
It’s a bit smaller than the Roomba, and it navigates really well in tight corners with a short turn radius.
When there’s a spill or one of the kids tracks mud into the house, most of us scramble to find the mop or broom. With the press of a button, or verbal command, you can direct your Braava jet to the foyer, in front of the couch or under a table to do the hard work. What’s better than hands-free mopping?
The unit gets to know you, just like a personal assistant. It knows your kitchen from your living room, your foyer from your den. You decide where and when it cleans.
You can also set “keep out zones” so it can avoid play areas or sensitive areas like pet bowls.
It boasts “maximized edge design” that gets into corners and along edges as it rolls along.
If you already have an iRobot vacuum, the two can work in tandem, in perfect electronic harmony, to do a thorough cleaning. How cool is that? These two devices sync to one another so that when the vacuum is done with its cycle, the mop then sets out to clean the freshly-swept hard floors. Right now, iRobot has cornered the market on these pairings.
That’s the epitome of AI tech right there!
One of the best parts is that it’s whisper quiet. It rolls along squirting and mopping and you often can’t hear it all.
I have gone looking for it a few times, only to find it busy doing its thing under the sofa.
The charging unit comes with a drip tray and the package comes complete with some single-use pads, as well as a washable reusable pad. Replacements are reasonably priced.
The best thing about it is that it’s basically worry-free. You can set it and forget it. Unlike robo-vacuums, it’s unlikely to get caught up on wires or objects since there’s no moving brushes.
It’s pretty energy efficient and runs for more than two hours on a charge.
The single-function device (mop only) is better than the hybrids on the market with a vacuum and mop, simply because they don’t have the power, or the “smarts” to do both.
Robo mops are meant as more of a maintenance tool, to complement your regular cleaning routine. But used regularly, they are more than up to the task of keeping on top of the floor cleaning regimen.
The battery life, sensors and lightning-fast set up are what makes the Braava jet the machine of choice.
For more, visit https://www.irobot.ca/



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Fiido Beast: The upcoming next-gen off-road electric scooter

Recently Fiido unveiled its very first electric scooter, Beast. A high-performance E-scooter for off-road and race track.Fiido hit the electric scooter market with the release ...

Intelligent mopping ensures effortless cleaning

Consumers today have almost unlimited access to products that make home life more enjoyable and make quick work of tiresome chores. Leveraging technology is key in making those countless cleanup jobs easier and much more efficient.

Locals rise up to raise money for Ukraine

When you see the faces of the children caught in the “conflict” taking place in Ukraine right now, it is impossible to turn your back on the horror that is unfolding there. Suddenly, our everyday irritations and frustrations seem so trivial and unimportant.

Fiido Beast raises the bar, breaks all the rules

Innovation often means pushing the envelop and even breaking some rules. That’s the mantra behind Fiido, an innovative design firm that has created the Fiido Beast, an electric scooter that appeals to the wild side. The company’s D11 electric bike in 2020, and the Fiido X electric bicycle in 2021 sparked huge interest on Indiegogo.

Youngster creates buttons to help Ukraine

Understanding what is happening in Ukraine is difficult enough for adults but what if you are 10 and trying to make sense of the world?Watching ...

Compact marvel sanitizes the air, surfaces

Technology comes in many forms. Thanks to HypoAir, their NASA-inspired tech takes indoor sanitization to new levels. Their Air Angel fits in the palm of your hand and is an advanced air purifier and surface sanitizer that you can take anywhere.

Local artist’s work showcased in OFL March 8 Project

A King artist’s work is highlighting female empowerment stories. Schomberg’s Giovannina Colalillo has applied her talents to promotional art for the Ontario Federation of Labour once again. The OFL’s March 8 Project has been supporting women’s organizations across Ontario as they rise, resist, and organize for equality across our province.

Student-led ‘Bags of Promise’ a lifesaver for homeless youth

Trust students to know the value of a good backpack. Schomberg’s Celina Lovisotto, a student at Queen’s University, and partner Brooke Baker, a student at the Royal Military College of Canada, are the founders of Bags of Promise, an organization that supplies at-risk youth aged 13 to 24 with reusable backpacks full of essential resources and supplies.

Newly released videos take you on a journey to discover the Oak Ridges Moraine

STORM (Save the Oak Ridges Moraine) Coalition released two videos in a 12-part series on the Oak Ridges Moraine.Each video segment is a visual feast ...

Quanta Vici delivers world’s best heated wearables

The cold is no longer a hurdle for outdoor enthusiasts and pain sufferers. Thanks to the efforts of Canadian company Quanta Vici, their high-end heated wearables make any outdoor task more enjoyable, and fashionable.

Commentary

Disarming foes without a shot being fired

We are definitely living in sobering times. The conflict in Ukraine, and response from around the world, shows just how important social media, and “instant” messages are these days.

Freedom and democracy taken for granted

We are quite lucky in this country, the True North Strong and Free. We know it, say it, but many of our citizens don’t likely grasp the true meaning. We take democracy and our rights and freedoms for granted. Didn’t we have these all along?

Rich rise while rest of humanity stumbles

Poverty is an anomaly to the rich. And it’s odd that God gave the poor a rich heart, and some of the rich, a poor one. A new survey indicates that one new billionaire is “minted” every 26 hours and inequality contributes to the death of one person every four seconds.

What does it take for us to evolve?

What will it take for our species to rise up, meet the challenges as one, unified world? My son told me something very poignant the other day. He said if we don’t let go of animosity in our hearts and come together as one species, we will never rise to another, greater level. In other words, we won’t evolve into something better unless we let go of our negative human qualities. He’s quite right.

Salvation lies in traditional fresh-cooked food

Humans are obsessed with food. And why shouldn’t we be? When is the last time you cleaned your plate because the meal was made with magical ingredients – love and tradition?

Unnecessary loss of human life is tragic

I find it tragic and sad when human life is wasted. When someone is born, lives and dies, but whose life goes by unnoticed, it’s an extreme waste of potential. Sure, I get it. Thousands of people, including children, die everyday. Many of these deaths are preventable, but our society has not evolved enough to get concerned about all life around the globe.

Can we ever pull our own strings?

We’re all performers, whether we’d like to admit it or not. Shakespeare once wrote that “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances …” Puppet or puppet master?

Our biggest concerns are affording groceries and gas

The latest financial news comes with some noticeable belt-tightening among average Canadians. It was reported recently week that “51% of Canadians can’t afford a $200 increase in monthly expenses.”

Pizza Hut’s crumbles are a hit

The meatless offerings continue to rise in the food industry. And our most loved comfort food – pizza – is no exception.

Keep what’s inside your head to yourself!

Do you really want to know what’s going on inside someone else’s head? Would you like to read your spouse’s mind? Do you really want to know what your kids think of you? Nope.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open