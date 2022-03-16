Intelligent mopping ensures effortless cleaning

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Consumers today have almost unlimited access to products that make home life more enjoyable and make quick work of tiresome chores.

Leveraging technology is key in making those countless cleanup jobs easier and much more efficient. With one amazing little helper on the market, you will never have to worry about “missing a spot.”

iRobot’s Braava jet m6 is a wi-fi connected robot mop like no other. Joining the lineup of its Roomba siblings, Braava jet m6 and its precision jet spray tackles those stickly messages, including kitchen grease.

It’s ideal for multiple rooms and large spaces. The unit, driven by vSLAM navigation, learns the layout of your home, creating its own smart maps during its travels. You’ll be amazed that it cleans in such neat, efficient rows. It can move around objects and furniture and it gives a nice shine to hardwood, tile and stone floors.

You’re getting much more than an electric mop, here. It’s an advanced robot that contains a mountain of computing power. It’s more akin to the latest smartphones and autonomous vehicles, featuring cutting edge navigation, running on super-fast mobile chipsets, with intelligence powered by AI and machine learning.

It’s a bit smaller than the Roomba, and it navigates really well in tight corners with a short turn radius.

When there’s a spill or one of the kids tracks mud into the house, most of us scramble to find the mop or broom. With the press of a button, or verbal command, you can direct your Braava jet to the foyer, in front of the couch or under a table to do the hard work. What’s better than hands-free mopping?

The unit gets to know you, just like a personal assistant. It knows your kitchen from your living room, your foyer from your den. You decide where and when it cleans.

You can also set “keep out zones” so it can avoid play areas or sensitive areas like pet bowls.

It boasts “maximized edge design” that gets into corners and along edges as it rolls along.

If you already have an iRobot vacuum, the two can work in tandem, in perfect electronic harmony, to do a thorough cleaning. How cool is that? These two devices sync to one another so that when the vacuum is done with its cycle, the mop then sets out to clean the freshly-swept hard floors. Right now, iRobot has cornered the market on these pairings.

That’s the epitome of AI tech right there!

One of the best parts is that it’s whisper quiet. It rolls along squirting and mopping and you often can’t hear it all.

I have gone looking for it a few times, only to find it busy doing its thing under the sofa.

The charging unit comes with a drip tray and the package comes complete with some single-use pads, as well as a washable reusable pad. Replacements are reasonably priced.

The best thing about it is that it’s basically worry-free. You can set it and forget it. Unlike robo-vacuums, it’s unlikely to get caught up on wires or objects since there’s no moving brushes.

It’s pretty energy efficient and runs for more than two hours on a charge.

The single-function device (mop only) is better than the hybrids on the market with a vacuum and mop, simply because they don’t have the power, or the “smarts” to do both.

Robo mops are meant as more of a maintenance tool, to complement your regular cleaning routine. But used regularly, they are more than up to the task of keeping on top of the floor cleaning regimen.

The battery life, sensors and lightning-fast set up are what makes the Braava jet the machine of choice.

For more, visit https://www.irobot.ca/

