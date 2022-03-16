General News

Locals rise up to raise money for Ukraine

March 16, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mara Wray

When you see the faces of the children caught in the “conflict” taking place in Ukraine right now, it is impossible to turn your back on the horror that is unfolding there.
Suddenly, our everyday irritations and frustrations seem so trivial and unimportant. This tragedy may be happening in Europe, but it affects us, too. The price of gas is an inconvenience, but we are on the brink of world war three. We never thought it possible, however, it is a very real threat.
This brutal war has hit me especially hard because my parents went through a similar experience with their young baby when the Russians invaded Latvia in 1944.
I can’t sleep. I am haunted by the images of innocent children, bundled up in winter clothes clutching a favourite toy, with a tiny backpack, containing what? Snacks? A toothbrush? Change of clothes? What do you pack when you are fleeing the safe place you call home, for the unknown?
This nightmare is a reality for the people fleeing for their lives, or fighting for their country. Frail and traumatized seniors are among the victims. Some of them re-living the horrors of World War II.
The Russian troops are targeting residential homes, schools, children’s and maternity hospitals. Newborn babies and sick children have not been spared by Putin’s so called “military exercises” in his “de-nazitification” of Ukraine.
Tom and I are horrified, heartbroken and furious. We feel helpless and desperate to do something. We can’t stop this war, so we decided to offer support for humanitarian aid by organizing a fundraiser.
Tom’s background as a photographer and printer gave us the means to create signs which depict the colours of the Ukrainian flag, and sunflowers which are the national flower.
They could be used as lawn signs, but because the ground is frozen right now we are suggesting people place them in their windows.
The signs are $20 each. We are donating the first hundred signs, with 100% of the proceeds going to humanitarian aid for Ukraine through the Canada Ukraine Foundation as well as the Canadian Red Coss. We will donate 100% of the profits on subsequent signs to the same charities.
We are also going to raise money by offering 6 packs of greeting cards depicting sunflowers for $20 with 100% of profits going to the same charities.
Funds are being used to provide emergency assistance – medical supplies, food, water, shelter, hygiene items, heating fuel etc. (all the things we take for granted). Assistance is needed immediately, but unfortunately Ukrainians will need ongoing support, whether it is to rebuild their cities and homes when they defeat Putin – or for those refugees who decide to make a new life and start over in another country as my parents did.
Signs available for pickup in Schomberg at 399 Main Street, Scruffy Duck pub and Grackle coffee shop. In Nobleton, they’re available at Cappuccino Bakery and at The Roost in King City.



         

Letters to the Editor

