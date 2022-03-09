Fiido Beast raises the bar, breaks all the rules

March 9, 2022 · 0 Comments
Innovation often means pushing the envelop and even breaking some rules.
That’s the mantra behind Fiido, an innovative design firm that has created the Fiido Beast, an electric scooter that appeals to the wild side.
The company’s D11 electric bike in 2020, and the Fiido X electric bicycle in 2021 sparked huge interest on Indiegogo.
The Beast is currently in the Indiegogo Campaign stage, so stay tuned.
Fiido is on a mission – to have the courage to challenge our limits and pursue the unknown.
“User demand has always been our biggest inspiration. Fiido is committed to providing users with a diverse product experience. To this end, we keep close connection with users, perceive their value needs, and continue to explore more creative riding fun for users,” said Keven Wong, founder and CTO of Fiido. “After years of experience in the electric bicycle industry, Fiido expanded its tech sports products matrix this year and launching its very first devoted designed electric scooter.”
The Beast is no ordinary scooter. It’s an innovative combination of electric scooter and go-kart. It gives the rider more freedom and it’s a really responsive ride.
While it can be ridden standing up, it also offers a “go-kart mode” by sitting back for a full dose of thrills and adrenaline. This unique patented design is sure to please.
As hard core as its name, the Beast boasts 1300W dual high speed motors which provide enough performance power, especially in off-road conditions. Combined with dual hydraulic braking and dual suspension system, it can easily challenge any muddy mountain road or rural trail. It provides a faster braking response, crucial for those twists and turns.
Residents who love adventure and local trails will love this scooter.
The Beast is equipped with 1536Wh battery, the top capacity for current electric scooters. The range can reach upwards of 100 km under the single drive mode. Like most of other Fiido products, the battery of Beast is removable and easy to replace.
Riders can switch between single-drive and dual-drive mode according to their riding needs. If you want to conserve power and be more conservative, use the single-drive mode. But you just can’t help switching to dual drive, to enjoy the fun the off-road experience will bring.
Fiido chose an 11-inch professional off-road run-flat tire for tire configuration this time, giving a stronger grip and puncture-proof protection for riding. It’s obvious that the Beast electric scooter is more suitable for off-road riding. It’s also a testament to Beast’s design intention, to provide the reliable support for riders to courageously explore the greater unknown.
In terms of overall design, Beast continues the minimalist futuristic style of Fiido. The overall design is simple, clean and yet remains tough. Thanks to its aviation grade magnesium alloy body, the weight of the scooter is only 36.5 kg. It is reported that there will be two color versions available for Beast.
Beast also has a keyless security system, which allows the keypad to control the scooter instead of using the key. You don’t have to worry about losing a key during off-road fun.
Even though some specs still need to be released, Beast is a very exciting product, both in terms of design and performance.
From photos and videos, it’s not only a strong, functional scooter, it’s a work of art. The fine lines and colours are very appealing.
According to Fiido, Beast will be available for pre-orders on Indiegogo in mid-March, and will also be released on Fiido’s website later. According to Fiido’s past two crowdfunding projects, the early bird price would be announced with a great discount. Let’s wait and see.
