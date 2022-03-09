Youngster creates buttons to help Ukraine

March 9, 2022 · 0 Comments
Understanding what is happening in Ukraine is difficult enough for adults but what if you are 10 and trying to make sense of the world?
Watching news clips of Ukrainian mothers and children fleeing their homes had Jake Tubaro worried.
Jake asked his mother if they would have to leave their home too and where would they go? He talked to his classmates about his concerns. After many questions and discussions, Jake agreed that rather than worry and do nothing, he could work to make a difference for the Ukrainian people.
Jake’s mother, Suzanne Cummings, who grew up in Schomberg, ordered some blank buttons and then Jake got to work painting hearts over the colours of Ukraine: blue and yellow. He is distributing the buttons and accepting donations to support the families in Ukraine. The money collected is being sent to the Canadian Red Cross where the Government of Canada is matching donations.
Word about Jake’s fundraiser is spreading. His vice-principal at Canadian Martyrs Catholic School in Newmarket bought buttons and the principal put the fundraiser on the school Twitter feed. Orders have been received from California, Florida, Oregon as well as Halifax and other Canadian cities.
Jake’s twin brother Owen has pitched in to help produce the buttons and even his 14-year-old brother Nathan is helping on the production line. Jake’s mother Suzanne and friend Sandy, are helping Jake distribute the buttons locally.
This initiative is bringing the family together for a common cause and teaching the children valuable life lessons.
So far, $1,500 has been raised.
If you would like to support Jake and the people in the Ukraine, you may contact him by email via his mother Suzanne at: suz_cummings@yahoo.com