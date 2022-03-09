General News

Compact marvel sanitizes the air, surfaces

March 9, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Technology comes in many forms.
Thanks to HypoAir, their NASA-inspired tech takes indoor sanitization to new levels.
Their Air Angel fits in the palm of your hand and is an advanced air purifier and surface sanitizer that you can take anywhere.
The Air Angel dishes out hypoallergenic air to protect rooms, small spaces and vehicles from germs, viruses, mold, harmful pollutants and chemical toxins. It not only purifies the air, but surfaces, too.
This little gizmo is a must-have in your germ-fighting arsenal. From bathrooms and living spaces, to RVs and mini-vans, this unit really delivers.
Using polar ionization and a UVC lamp, this mighty unit rids your air of 99.99% of contaminants.
The company notes it took NASA-developed ethylene scrubber technology, called Photocatalytic oxidation (PCO), and enhanced it into its “Advanced Hydrated Photocatalytic Oxidation (AHPCO).”
HypoAir notes most air purifiers have a flaw in that they pull in the air, clean it, and blow it out again. This is ineffective, and uses a lot of energy.
The Angel Air’s AHPCO catalyst creates hydroxyl radicals and “redundant oxidizers” to clean the air of VOCs, odors, chemicals and bio hazards. The powerful polar ion generator is extremely effective at removing microscopic particles and neutralizes bacteria, viruses and molds.
The unit’s UVC lamp deactivates the DNA of pathogens and destroys their ability to multiply and cause disease.
The company notes their units purify the air of contaminants that are 1,000 times smaller than those trapped by traditional HEPA filters.
It also contains a washable pre-filter that traps larger particles and helps extend the life of the unit.
That’s a lot of high-tech weaponry against household germs.
This unit is small, light and almost whisper quiet. You can move it from room to room, use in your RV or motorhome and even take it to your hotel when travelling.
The World Health Organization lists air quality as one of the single biggest environmental threats to public health. We spend an estimated 90% of our time indoors breathing in air.
The company offers three main units for residential use – the Germ Defender, Angel Air and Boomerang.
The company also offers a variety of commercial units as well. They have supplied units to hotels, casinos, restaurants and more.
For more, visit www.hypoair.com



         

