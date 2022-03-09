Compact marvel sanitizes the air, surfaces

Innovation often means pushing the envelop and even breaking some rules. That’s the mantra behind Fiido, an innovative design firm that has created the Fiido Beast, an electric scooter that appeals to the wild side. The company’s D11 electric bike in 2020, and the Fiido X electric bicycle in 2021 sparked huge interest on Indiegogo.

Understanding what is happening in Ukraine is difficult enough for adults but what if you are 10 and trying to make sense of the world?Watching ...

Technology comes in many forms. Thanks to HypoAir, their NASA-inspired tech takes indoor sanitization to new levels. Their Air Angel fits in the palm of your hand and is an advanced air purifier and surface sanitizer that you can take anywhere.

A King artist’s work is highlighting female empowerment stories. Schomberg’s Giovannina Colalillo has applied her talents to promotional art for the Ontario Federation of Labour once again. The OFL’s March 8 Project has been supporting women’s organizations across Ontario as they rise, resist, and organize for equality across our province.

Trust students to know the value of a good backpack. Schomberg’s Celina Lovisotto, a student at Queen’s University, and partner Brooke Baker, a student at the Royal Military College of Canada, are the founders of Bags of Promise, an organization that supplies at-risk youth aged 13 to 24 with reusable backpacks full of essential resources and supplies.

STORM (Save the Oak Ridges Moraine) Coalition released two videos in a 12-part series on the Oak Ridges Moraine.Each video segment is a visual feast ...

The cold is no longer a hurdle for outdoor enthusiasts and pain sufferers. Thanks to the efforts of Canadian company Quanta Vici, their high-end heated wearables make any outdoor task more enjoyable, and fashionable.

A King actor and advocate will be recognized by his peers at the 20th anniversary of the ACTRA Awards in Toronto. Art Hindle, an actor described by his colleagues as “Canadian film royalty,” will be presented with ACTRA (Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists) Toronto’s 2022 Award of Excellence at the an online ceremony to be streamed at 8 p.m. on March 6.

here are no quick fixes to the climate change challenge, but there are short- and long-term approaches. Citizens, along with governments at all levels, need to be “provoked” into action. That message came from Prashant Pathak, chair of Kingbridge Centre and Innovation Hub, guest speaker for Climate Action King’s inaugural AGM.

It’s time to pamper ourselves and prepare for the upcoming summer entertaining season. With light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, hosts will love adding “Arctic Blue” to their entertaining repertoire.