Municipal services opening up

March 2, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
With the easing of public health measures, King Township is opening up its facilities.
CAO Dan Kostopoulos told councillors that masks remain, but capacity limits were lifted at Township facilities March 1. King staff can now start planning for future events, both indoors and outdoors.
Council and committee meetings will remain online for the time being. Kostopoulos noted they are making some changes by securing equipment to enable livestream meetings from the council chambers.
In-person services are available and roughly 60% of staff are now at their municipal work stations. Some are still working remote, and others are working with a hybrid model. It’s a “gradual evolution,” he noted, adding King’s employees continue to fully contribute.
Plans are in the works for a GO Vax bus to visit King City, Nobleton and Schomberg in late March.
Kostopoulos said they’re optimistic for the future and there are “definitely brighter days ahead.”
More meetings, more interaction and more programs are coming together. Planning is in the works for March Break events and summer camps. As well, the gymnasium at the municipal centre opens next week.