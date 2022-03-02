Cober not seeking re-election

March 2, 2022 · 0 Comments
Long-serving councillor Bill Cober will not seek re-election in this year’s municipal vote.
Cober said it’s with mixed emotions that he decided not to seek another term on council.
Cober noted that five consecutive terms on municipal council have been “very rewarding.”
“It has been almost 20 years since I entered the world of municipal politics. As a community we have advanced and I am proud to have been a part of this progress. I love serving our community as the Ward 4 Councillor and working with constituents, staff, council and community groups to do what we can to help make our township better. I’m grateful for the opportunity, the partnerships, the challenges, successes and the lessons learned, the friendships created and the fun. The best attribute about our community remains the people and the community connections.”
He said he’s been very fortunate, and it has all been a tremendous honour and a privilege to serve and represent the community.
“But time with family, demands of my career and exciting opportunities all beckon. Those who know me know how strongly I feel about engagement, about stepping up, about not complaining if you’re not prepared to make a contribution towards a solution, and there’s no question that I will still be very much engaged.”
He said he appreciates the support and help he’s received from so many people throughout his time as Ward 4 Councillor, but it’s “time for a change.”
“I would like to personally like to take this opportunity to thank the residents of Ward 4 for their continuous support and partnership. I look forward to our work together in 2022 to complete this current term of council.
“Finally, I would like to thank my family. It is their support and sacrifice that has truly made it possible for me to serve and support our Township for so many years.”