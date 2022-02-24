Art Hindle to receive ACTRA Award of Excellence

A King actor and advocate will be recognized by his peers at the 20th anniversary of the ACTRA Awards in Toronto. Art Hindle, an actor described by his colleagues as “Canadian film royalty,” will be presented with ACTRA (Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists) Toronto’s 2022 Award of Excellence at the an online ceremony to be streamed at 8 p.m. on March 6.

here are no quick fixes to the climate change challenge, but there are short- and long-term approaches. Citizens, along with governments at all levels, need to be “provoked” into action. That message came from Prashant Pathak, chair of Kingbridge Centre and Innovation Hub, guest speaker for Climate Action King’s inaugural AGM.

It’s time to pamper ourselves and prepare for the upcoming summer entertaining season. With light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, hosts will love adding “Arctic Blue” to their entertaining repertoire.

The restaurants on Schomberg’s Main Street are collaborating for the inaugural Taste of Main prix fixe dining event. A prix fixe (a French term meaning ...

The sky’s the limit for a King native, who’s honing her acting and singing skills. Simone Miller, who stars in both “Detention Adventure” and “Run the Burbs,” has released her second music single, title “Older.” When she turned 15, Miller reflected on the year and the pressure to accomplish a lot, and at the same time felt the pull of multiple lockdowns not allowing her to do what she wanted to do.

Preliminary pre-planning has begun on the somewhat controversial Highway 413 transportation corridor. King councillors received an update from Ministry of Transportation staff recently.

King City’s Beretta Farms continued a spate of high-profile media appearances with a recent feature in Grass Farmers: Regenerative Agriculture & the Canadian Grasslands, an A&W produced documentary now streaming on Crave and CTV. Grass Farmers examines regenerative agriculture and low-impact ranching in Canada, exploring how making soil health a top priority can lead to healthier grass, healthier cattle, and, ultimately, a healthier earth.

King Township will receive $116,000 in funding to revitalize the Schomberg Lions Parkette, a community hub in the village of Schomberg.On Jan. 12, the Honourable ...

Our DIY projects have likely been piling up during the pandemic. The winter gives us time to check off some of the items on our to-do lists. But where are the screw drivers and do we have the right bits for the job? Well, the T-REX Multi-FlexDriver answers the call in spades. This device, and the seemingly endless set of attachments, is really all you need.

King’s prolific singer-songwriter Len Mizzoni is driven to share his music. It’s part of who he is and his newest offering is a testament to his creativity and from-the-heart sentiments.