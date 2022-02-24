Local groups share provincial funding

February 24, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
York-based organizations received a shot in the arm, thanks to funding through the provincial Seniors Community Grant Program.
In all, the program is handing out $5 million to more than 250 community organizations. The aim is to keep seniors healthy and engaged in their own communities.
“Seniors Community Grants keep Ontario’s seniors fit, active, healthy and connected to their families and friends. Our government is proud to invest in local organizations which are well-positioned to meet the needs of seniors in their community,” said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. “Seniors Community Grants provide tremendous enjoyment and personal value to Ontario’s seniors.”
In addition, Ontario is increasing its investment in the Seniors Community Grant Program up to $6 million for the 2022-23 program cycle. Intake will begin on March 1, 2022 to allow community organizations time to prepare their applications. The application window is nine weeks and closes at 5 p.m. on April 28.
“After several months of increased social isolation, we have seen a surge in demand for targeted and reliable access to programs and services that address the unique needs of Ontario’s seniors,” said Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and MPP for Vaughan-Woodbridge. “With this investment, our government is taking real action to further empower seniors in their own communities and provide them with high-quality supports that contribute to their physical, mental, and social well-being.
Caregiving Matters in King Township will receive $25,000. This project supports 1,790 rural and isolated seniors in King to join virtual networking and learning opportunities with peers and experts, from the safety of their own homes.
Newmarket’s Canadian Mental Health Association of York Region will receive $21,400. The project promotes health, safety and well being for 40 seniors with mental health, complex care and dementia-related concerns.
Hospice Vaughan in Woodbridge will get $25,000 to expand the psycho-social model of care to build accessibility, capacity and resiliency for seniors with a terminal illness.
The funded projects offer diverse and innovative ways for older Ontarians to safely connect with friends and neighbours and engage with their communities.
The Seniors Community Grants Program provides funding ranging from $1,000 up to $25,000 for local projects.
Ontario’s seniors are the province’s fastest growing demographic, and by 2023, there will be 3 million Ontarians over the age of 65.