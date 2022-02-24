Headline News

Local groups share provincial funding

February 24, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

York-based organizations received a shot in the arm, thanks to funding through the provincial Seniors Community Grant Program.
In all, the program is handing out $5 million to more than 250 community organizations. The aim is to keep seniors healthy and engaged in their own communities.
“Seniors Community Grants keep Ontario’s seniors fit, active, healthy and connected to their families and friends. Our government is proud to invest in local organizations which are well-positioned to meet the needs of seniors in their community,” said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. “Seniors Community Grants provide tremendous enjoyment and personal value to Ontario’s seniors.”
In addition, Ontario is increasing its investment in the Seniors Community Grant Program up to $6 million for the 2022-23 program cycle. Intake will begin on March 1, 2022 to allow community organizations time to prepare their applications. The application window is nine weeks and closes at 5 p.m. on April 28.
“After several months of increased social isolation, we have seen a surge in demand for targeted and reliable access to programs and services that address the unique needs of Ontario’s seniors,” said Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and MPP for Vaughan-Woodbridge. “With this investment, our government is taking real action to further empower seniors in their own communities and provide them with high-quality supports that contribute to their physical, mental, and social well-being.
Caregiving Matters in King Township will receive $25,000. This project supports 1,790 rural and isolated seniors in King to join virtual networking and learning opportunities with peers and experts, from the safety of their own homes.
Newmarket’s Canadian Mental Health Association of York Region will receive $21,400. The project promotes health, safety and well being for 40 seniors with mental health, complex care and dementia-related concerns.
Hospice Vaughan in Woodbridge will get $25,000 to expand the psycho-social model of care to build accessibility, capacity and resiliency for seniors with a terminal illness.
The funded projects offer diverse and innovative ways for older Ontarians to safely connect with friends and neighbours and engage with their communities.
The Seniors Community Grants Program provides funding ranging from $1,000 up to $25,000 for local projects.
Ontario’s seniors are the province’s fastest growing demographic, and by 2023, there will be 3 million Ontarians over the age of 65.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Art Hindle to receive ACTRA Award of Excellence

A King actor and advocate will be recognized by his peers at the 20th anniversary of the ACTRA Awards in Toronto. Art Hindle, an actor described by his colleagues as “Canadian film royalty,” will be presented with ACTRA (Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists) Toronto’s 2022 Award of Excellence at the an online ceremony to be streamed at 8 p.m. on March 6.

Pathak provokes thought at CAK’s AGM

here are no quick fixes to the climate change challenge, but there are short- and long-term approaches. Citizens, along with governments at all levels, need to be “provoked” into action. That message came from Prashant Pathak, chair of Kingbridge Centre and Innovation Hub, guest speaker for Climate Action King’s inaugural AGM.

Drinkmate’s home carbonator a game-changer

It’s time to pamper ourselves and prepare for the upcoming summer entertaining season. With light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, hosts will love adding “Arctic Blue” to their entertaining repertoire.

Taste of Main food event under way in the heart of Schomberg

The restaurants on Schomberg’s Main Street are collaborating for the inaugural Taste of Main prix fixe dining event. A prix fixe (a French term meaning ...

King actress Simone Miller releases new single

The sky’s the limit for a King native, who’s honing her acting and singing skills. Simone Miller, who stars in both “Detention Adventure” and “Run the Burbs,” has released her second music single, title “Older.” When she turned 15, Miller reflected on the year and the pressure to accomplish a lot, and at the same time felt the pull of multiple lockdowns not allowing her to do what she wanted to do.

Preliminary work starts on Highway 413 corridor

Preliminary pre-planning has begun on the somewhat controversial Highway 413 transportation corridor. King councillors received an update from Ministry of Transportation staff recently.

Beretta Farms makes appearance in new documentary

King City’s Beretta Farms continued a spate of high-profile media appearances with a recent feature in Grass Farmers: Regenerative Agriculture & the Canadian Grasslands, an A&W produced documentary now streaming on Crave and CTV. Grass Farmers examines regenerative agriculture and low-impact ranching in Canada, exploring how making soil health a top priority can lead to healthier grass, healthier cattle, and, ultimately, a healthier earth.

Schomberg receives ‘My Main Street’ funding boost

King Township will receive $116,000 in funding to revitalize the Schomberg Lions Parkette, a community hub in the village of Schomberg.On Jan. 12, the Honourable ...

DIY projects get a ‘dino’ boost

Our DIY projects have likely been piling up during the pandemic. The winter gives us time to check off some of the items on our to-do lists. But where are the screw drivers and do we have the right bits for the job? Well, the T-REX Multi-FlexDriver answers the call in spades. This device, and the seemingly endless set of attachments, is really all you need.

Len Mizzoni releases fifth album in five years

King’s prolific singer-songwriter Len Mizzoni is driven to share his music. It’s part of who he is and his newest offering is a testament to his creativity and from-the-heart sentiments.

Commentary

What does it take for us to evolve?

What will it take for our species to rise up, meet the challenges as one, unified world? My son told me something very poignant the other day. He said if we don’t let go of animosity in our hearts and come together as one species, we will never rise to another, greater level. In other words, we won’t evolve into something better unless we let go of our negative human qualities. He’s quite right.

Salvation lies in traditional fresh-cooked food

Humans are obsessed with food. And why shouldn’t we be? When is the last time you cleaned your plate because the meal was made with magical ingredients – love and tradition?

Unnecessary loss of human life is tragic

I find it tragic and sad when human life is wasted. When someone is born, lives and dies, but whose life goes by unnoticed, it’s an extreme waste of potential. Sure, I get it. Thousands of people, including children, die everyday. Many of these deaths are preventable, but our society has not evolved enough to get concerned about all life around the globe.

Can we ever pull our own strings?

We’re all performers, whether we’d like to admit it or not. Shakespeare once wrote that “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances …” Puppet or puppet master?

Our biggest concerns are affording groceries and gas

The latest financial news comes with some noticeable belt-tightening among average Canadians. It was reported recently week that “51% of Canadians can’t afford a $200 increase in monthly expenses.”

Pizza Hut’s crumbles are a hit

The meatless offerings continue to rise in the food industry. And our most loved comfort food – pizza – is no exception.

Keep what’s inside your head to yourself!

Do you really want to know what’s going on inside someone else’s head? Would you like to read your spouse’s mind? Do you really want to know what your kids think of you? Nope.

Why does it always come down to money?

It’s funny how many important actions always come down to money. It’s been said that money can’t buy happiness or that it can’t build meaning into life. But when it comes to major policies, mandates, protocols – major change – yes indeed money matters. Martin Luther King Jr. noted that any country that spends more money on its military than social programs will be doomed spiritually.

We have to unite and focus on our common goals

he learning never ends. We’ve dined, drank and hopefully “did good” over the holiday break. But now it’s back to business as usual. Or, as “usual” as can be in these weird times.

Don’t forget the past; it’s vitally important to the present

Our family members, and our DNA, are our only link to the past. Many believe what’s past is past, and just leave it alone. But how can we? The past represents so much, not just for each of our family histories, but for all of humankind. It’s so damn interesting.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open