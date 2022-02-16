Cougars bounce back in a huge way

The restaurants on Schomberg’s Main Street are collaborating for the inaugural Taste of Main prix fixe dining event. A prix fixe (a French term meaning ...

The sky’s the limit for a King native, who’s honing her acting and singing skills. Simone Miller, who stars in both “Detention Adventure” and “Run the Burbs,” has released her second music single, title “Older.” When she turned 15, Miller reflected on the year and the pressure to accomplish a lot, and at the same time felt the pull of multiple lockdowns not allowing her to do what she wanted to do.

Preliminary pre-planning has begun on the somewhat controversial Highway 413 transportation corridor. King councillors received an update from Ministry of Transportation staff recently.

King City’s Beretta Farms continued a spate of high-profile media appearances with a recent feature in Grass Farmers: Regenerative Agriculture & the Canadian Grasslands, an A&W produced documentary now streaming on Crave and CTV. Grass Farmers examines regenerative agriculture and low-impact ranching in Canada, exploring how making soil health a top priority can lead to healthier grass, healthier cattle, and, ultimately, a healthier earth.

King Township will receive $116,000 in funding to revitalize the Schomberg Lions Parkette, a community hub in the village of Schomberg.On Jan. 12, the Honourable ...

Our DIY projects have likely been piling up during the pandemic. The winter gives us time to check off some of the items on our to-do lists. But where are the screw drivers and do we have the right bits for the job? Well, the T-REX Multi-FlexDriver answers the call in spades. This device, and the seemingly endless set of attachments, is really all you need.

King’s prolific singer-songwriter Len Mizzoni is driven to share his music. It’s part of who he is and his newest offering is a testament to his creativity and from-the-heart sentiments.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice’s massive $107 million award to the families of six victims in the shooting down of Ukraine Airlines Flight PS752 by the Islamic Republic of Iran sends a strong message to the world.

By Julia Galt Carol Gellatly Field recalls a King Township much different than the one she lives in today.As the fourth-generation Gellatly to call her ...

York Regional Council approved a $3.7 billion budget for 2022. The budget consists of $2.7 billion in operating costs to support the delivery of core ...