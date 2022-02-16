Taste of Main food event under way in the heart of Schomberg

February 16, 2022 · 0 Comments
The restaurants on Schomberg’s Main Street are collaborating for the inaugural Taste of Main prix fixe dining event. A prix fixe (a French term meaning “fixed price”) is a menu that offers a full meal at a set rate.
The event takes place through March 6, and includes seven dining establishments, Craft Kitchen and Beer Bar, The Grackle Coffee Company, Leonardo’s Pizzeria and Smokehouse, Port Soiree, The Schomberg Pub and Patio, The Scruffy Duck, and Sugar and Spice Bakeshop and Café.
The event truly has something for everyone with breakfast and lunch options at both cafés, and lunch and dinner options from all other restaurants ranging from $10 to $50. The Main Street chefs have pulled out all the stops to create extra-special dishes including crab cakes and smoked duck salad, bison burgers and lobster quenelles, coconut saffron mussels, prime rib with traditional Yorkshires and hickory smoked baby back ribs, just to name a few.
The restaurants have also each created unique signature cocktails to commemorate the event. All the menus, prices and dining times can be found at schombergmainstreet.ca.
Restaurants are currently open at 50 per cent capacity and will hopefully move to full capacity in the middle of the event.
Diners are encouraged to make reservations for Port Soiree, The Schomberg Pub and Patio, Craft Kitchen and Beer Bar and The Scruffy Duck although walk-ins will be available, space-permitting. Reservations will not be needed for the other three venues, which will also offer their menus as takeout.
Taste of Main is one of the first Main Street activations planned as part of Phase 2 of the Schomberg Main Street Revitalization Plan, which has been funded through a matching grant to King Township by the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. For more information about the Main Street Revitalization Strategy, visit www.destinationschomberg.ca or contact ecdev@king.ca.
“The past two years has been really hard on our restaurants. This is a great opportunity for our community to give them the boost they need, as we reopen and get back to business. And, speaking from experience, I can tell you that the food on Main Street is fantastic! We want all of the restaurants on Main Street to be booked solid for this entire event,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.
Jordan Rulloda, co-owner of the Schomberg Pub and Patio, noted they used this time for interior renovations and has a fresh new look.
“We want to say thank you! This has been an incredibly hard two years for our industry and we can’t thank our customers, friends and staff enough for the support. It’s not over yet but we’re determined to make this pub everything it can be. We can’t wait for people to come check out the new renovations inside as well as our new menu.”