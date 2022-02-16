General News

Taste of Main food event under way in the heart of Schomberg

February 16, 2022   ·   0 Comments

The restaurants on Schomberg’s Main Street are collaborating for the inaugural Taste of Main prix fixe dining event. A prix fixe (a French term meaning “fixed price”) is a menu that offers a full meal at a set rate.
The event takes place through March 6, and includes seven dining establishments, Craft Kitchen and Beer Bar, The Grackle Coffee Company, Leonardo’s Pizzeria and Smokehouse, Port Soiree, The Schomberg Pub and Patio, The Scruffy Duck, and Sugar and Spice Bakeshop and Café.
The event truly has something for everyone with breakfast and lunch options at both cafés, and lunch and dinner options from all other restaurants ranging from $10 to $50. The Main Street chefs have pulled out all the stops to create extra-special dishes including crab cakes and smoked duck salad, bison burgers and lobster quenelles, coconut saffron mussels, prime rib with traditional Yorkshires and hickory smoked baby back ribs, just to name a few.
The restaurants have also each created unique signature cocktails to commemorate the event. All the menus, prices and dining times can be found at schombergmainstreet.ca.
Restaurants are currently open at 50 per cent capacity and will hopefully move to full capacity in the middle of the event.
Diners are encouraged to make reservations for Port Soiree, The Schomberg Pub and Patio, Craft Kitchen and Beer Bar and The Scruffy Duck although walk-ins will be available, space-permitting. Reservations will not be needed for the other three venues, which will also offer their menus as takeout.
Taste of Main is one of the first Main Street activations planned as part of Phase 2 of the Schomberg Main Street Revitalization Plan, which has been funded through a matching grant to King Township by the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. For more information about the Main Street Revitalization Strategy, visit www.destinationschomberg.ca or contact ecdev@king.ca.
“The past two years has been really hard on our restaurants. This is a great opportunity for our community to give them the boost they need, as we reopen and get back to business. And, speaking from experience, I can tell you that the food on Main Street is fantastic! We want all of the restaurants on Main Street to be booked solid for this entire event,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.
Jordan Rulloda, co-owner of the Schomberg Pub and Patio, noted they used this time for interior renovations and has a fresh new look.
“We want to say thank you! This has been an incredibly hard two years for our industry and we can’t thank our customers, friends and staff enough for the support. It’s not over yet but we’re determined to make this pub everything it can be. We can’t wait for people to come check out the new renovations inside as well as our new menu.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Taste of Main food event under way in the heart of Schomberg

The restaurants on Schomberg’s Main Street are collaborating for the inaugural Taste of Main prix fixe dining event. A prix fixe (a French term meaning ...

King actress Simone Miller releases new single

The sky’s the limit for a King native, who’s honing her acting and singing skills. Simone Miller, who stars in both “Detention Adventure” and “Run the Burbs,” has released her second music single, title “Older.” When she turned 15, Miller reflected on the year and the pressure to accomplish a lot, and at the same time felt the pull of multiple lockdowns not allowing her to do what she wanted to do.

Preliminary work starts on Highway 413 corridor

Preliminary pre-planning has begun on the somewhat controversial Highway 413 transportation corridor. King councillors received an update from Ministry of Transportation staff recently.

Beretta Farms makes appearance in new documentary

King City’s Beretta Farms continued a spate of high-profile media appearances with a recent feature in Grass Farmers: Regenerative Agriculture & the Canadian Grasslands, an A&W produced documentary now streaming on Crave and CTV. Grass Farmers examines regenerative agriculture and low-impact ranching in Canada, exploring how making soil health a top priority can lead to healthier grass, healthier cattle, and, ultimately, a healthier earth.

Schomberg receives ‘My Main Street’ funding boost

King Township will receive $116,000 in funding to revitalize the Schomberg Lions Parkette, a community hub in the village of Schomberg.On Jan. 12, the Honourable ...

DIY projects get a ‘dino’ boost

Our DIY projects have likely been piling up during the pandemic. The winter gives us time to check off some of the items on our to-do lists. But where are the screw drivers and do we have the right bits for the job? Well, the T-REX Multi-FlexDriver answers the call in spades. This device, and the seemingly endless set of attachments, is really all you need.

Len Mizzoni releases fifth album in five years

King’s prolific singer-songwriter Len Mizzoni is driven to share his music. It’s part of who he is and his newest offering is a testament to his creativity and from-the-heart sentiments.

Historic court award in Flight 752 case sends a message

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice’s massive $107 million award to the families of six victims in the shooting down of Ukraine Airlines Flight PS752 by the Islamic Republic of Iran sends a strong message to the world.

Field presents even ‘More Memories of King’

By Julia Galt Carol Gellatly Field recalls a King Township much different than the one she lives in today.As the fourth-generation Gellatly to call her ...

York Regional Council approves $3.7 billion 2022 budget

York Regional Council approved a $3.7 billion budget for 2022. The budget consists of $2.7 billion in operating costs to support the delivery of core ...

Commentary

Salvation lies in traditional fresh-cooked food

Humans are obsessed with food. And why shouldn’t we be? When is the last time you cleaned your plate because the meal was made with magical ingredients – love and tradition?

Unnecessary loss of human life is tragic

I find it tragic and sad when human life is wasted. When someone is born, lives and dies, but whose life goes by unnoticed, it’s an extreme waste of potential. Sure, I get it. Thousands of people, including children, die everyday. Many of these deaths are preventable, but our society has not evolved enough to get concerned about all life around the globe.

Can we ever pull our own strings?

We’re all performers, whether we’d like to admit it or not. Shakespeare once wrote that “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances …” Puppet or puppet master?

Our biggest concerns are affording groceries and gas

The latest financial news comes with some noticeable belt-tightening among average Canadians. It was reported recently week that “51% of Canadians can’t afford a $200 increase in monthly expenses.”

Pizza Hut’s crumbles are a hit

The meatless offerings continue to rise in the food industry. And our most loved comfort food – pizza – is no exception.

Keep what’s inside your head to yourself!

Do you really want to know what’s going on inside someone else’s head? Would you like to read your spouse’s mind? Do you really want to know what your kids think of you? Nope.

Why does it always come down to money?

It’s funny how many important actions always come down to money. It’s been said that money can’t buy happiness or that it can’t build meaning into life. But when it comes to major policies, mandates, protocols – major change – yes indeed money matters. Martin Luther King Jr. noted that any country that spends more money on its military than social programs will be doomed spiritually.

We have to unite and focus on our common goals

he learning never ends. We’ve dined, drank and hopefully “did good” over the holiday break. But now it’s back to business as usual. Or, as “usual” as can be in these weird times.

Don’t forget the past; it’s vitally important to the present

Our family members, and our DNA, are our only link to the past. Many believe what’s past is past, and just leave it alone. But how can we? The past represents so much, not just for each of our family histories, but for all of humankind. It’s so damn interesting.

Putting our ‘First World’ woes in perspective

As we enter the holidays and emerge from our burrows, we face some new and old challenges. These hurdles, however, are solely First World issues, and are so petty and trivial in the grand scheme of things.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open