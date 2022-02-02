Beretta Farms makes appearance in new documentary

King City’s Beretta Farms continued a spate of high-profile media appearances with a recent feature in Grass Farmers: Regenerative Agriculture & the Canadian Grasslands, an A&W produced documentary now streaming on Crave and CTV. Grass Farmers examines regenerative agriculture and low-impact ranching in Canada, exploring how making soil health a top priority can lead to healthier grass, healthier cattle, and, ultimately, a healthier earth.

King Township will receive $116,000 in funding to revitalize the Schomberg Lions Parkette, a community hub in the village of Schomberg.On Jan. 12, the Honourable ...

Our DIY projects have likely been piling up during the pandemic. The winter gives us time to check off some of the items on our to-do lists. But where are the screw drivers and do we have the right bits for the job? Well, the T-REX Multi-FlexDriver answers the call in spades. This device, and the seemingly endless set of attachments, is really all you need.

King’s prolific singer-songwriter Len Mizzoni is driven to share his music. It’s part of who he is and his newest offering is a testament to his creativity and from-the-heart sentiments.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice’s massive $107 million award to the families of six victims in the shooting down of Ukraine Airlines Flight PS752 by the Islamic Republic of Iran sends a strong message to the world.

By Julia Galt Carol Gellatly Field recalls a King Township much different than the one she lives in today.As the fourth-generation Gellatly to call her ...

York Regional Council approved a $3.7 billion budget for 2022. The budget consists of $2.7 billion in operating costs to support the delivery of core ...

We’re always looking for ways to de-stress during some down time. Now, thanks to an innovative new device, it has become that much easier and accessible. The Shift, by Komuso Design, is a small, wearable whistle-like device that helps you down shift, any time of the day or night. You can wear it around your neck, for convenient comfort at all times.

Cold hands are the worst part of Canadian winters. But it’s no longer a problem, thanks to a handy, portable device courtesy of Ocoopa. The small palm-sized hand warmer is water-resistant, dust-resistance and crack-resistant. It delivers heat, from 45C to 65C and lasts more than four hours.

We take listening to the radio for granted. But in the past couple of years, it has become a lifeline of sorts to many people. King’s Ronnie Littlejohn hosts “The Gumbo Kitchen” Friday nights on JAZZ.FM91. And listeners have reached out in record numbers during the pandemic.