General News

Beretta Farms makes appearance in new documentary

February 2, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Julia Galt

King City’s Beretta Farms continued a spate of high-profile media appearances with a recent feature in Grass Farmers: Regenerative Agriculture & the Canadian Grasslands, an A&W produced documentary now streaming on Crave and CTV.
Grass Farmers examines regenerative agriculture and low-impact ranching in Canada, exploring how making soil health a top priority can lead to healthier grass, healthier cattle, and, ultimately, a healthier earth.
Regenerative agriculture, which is practiced by Beretta Farms, is a farming and grazing practice that claims to reverse climate change by rebuilding organic matter and restoring biodiversity in soil. Cattle live off the land, returning nutrients to the earth and, in turn, helping grasslands flourish.
Well-managed grasslands with grazing cattle can also capture carbon in the soil, preventing it from lingering in the atmosphere and contributing to global warming.
Beretta Farms co-founder Mike Beretta and daughter Lieschen make a strong case for practicing “green” regenerative agriculture in Grass Farmers, marking the latest in a series of A&W partnerships – including last year’s national grass-fed beef advertising campaign – that stretch back years.
Shot on the Beretta ranch in the summer of 2019, Grass Farmers was an opportunity for the Beretta family to get to know the crew, educate them on regenerative agriculture, and tour them around the farm on horseback. The benefits of grass-fed farming, from the flourishing grasslands to the rich, healthy soil, could be seen- and documented- firsthand.
“The documentary sheds a lot of light on how cattle production can be green,” said Lieschen Beretta. “It showcases ranches in Canada who have been raising cattle this way from the beginning, and how a simple concept can become a huge player in climate change.”
Their relationship with A&W as suppliers of organic, grass-fed, and antibiotic and hormone-free beef has been going on for nine years now. In total, the family has been in the grass-fed beef business for nearly 30 years.
As Beretta Farms’ ranch manager, Lieschen intends to continue her parents’ long-standing commitment to regenerative agriculture by raising awareness of the practice wherever she can.
“I just want to help continue making a shift in the beef industry as a whole,” said Beretta. “Instead of the beef industry being blamed for global warming, let’s focus on these regenerative practices and raising cattle that help keep soil healthy and promote carbon sequestration.”
With awards including Best Canadian Documentary at the 2021 Montreal Independent Film Festival and an official selection at 2021’s Wildlife Conservation Film Festival, the message behind Grass Farmers has certainly found footing with farmers and consumers alike.
“The importance of this documentary is the education piece behind it: from educating everyday consumers to the cattle producers who want to make more changes to their management practices,” said Beretta.
Grass Farmers: Regenerative Agriculture & the Canadian Grasslands is available for free on Crave and CTV until Feb. 27.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Beretta Farms makes appearance in new documentary

King City’s Beretta Farms continued a spate of high-profile media appearances with a recent feature in Grass Farmers: Regenerative Agriculture & the Canadian Grasslands, an A&W produced documentary now streaming on Crave and CTV. Grass Farmers examines regenerative agriculture and low-impact ranching in Canada, exploring how making soil health a top priority can lead to healthier grass, healthier cattle, and, ultimately, a healthier earth.

Schomberg receives ‘My Main Street’ funding boost

King Township will receive $116,000 in funding to revitalize the Schomberg Lions Parkette, a community hub in the village of Schomberg.On Jan. 12, the Honourable ...

DIY projects get a ‘dino’ boost

Our DIY projects have likely been piling up during the pandemic. The winter gives us time to check off some of the items on our to-do lists. But where are the screw drivers and do we have the right bits for the job? Well, the T-REX Multi-FlexDriver answers the call in spades. This device, and the seemingly endless set of attachments, is really all you need.

Len Mizzoni releases fifth album in five years

King’s prolific singer-songwriter Len Mizzoni is driven to share his music. It’s part of who he is and his newest offering is a testament to his creativity and from-the-heart sentiments.

Historic court award in Flight 752 case sends a message

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice’s massive $107 million award to the families of six victims in the shooting down of Ukraine Airlines Flight PS752 by the Islamic Republic of Iran sends a strong message to the world.

Field presents even ‘More Memories of King’

By Julia Galt Carol Gellatly Field recalls a King Township much different than the one she lives in today.As the fourth-generation Gellatly to call her ...

York Regional Council approves $3.7 billion 2022 budget

York Regional Council approved a $3.7 billion budget for 2022. The budget consists of $2.7 billion in operating costs to support the delivery of core ...

‘The Shift’ is a unique way of self healing

We’re always looking for ways to de-stress during some down time. Now, thanks to an innovative new device, it has become that much easier and accessible. The Shift, by Komuso Design, is a small, wearable whistle-like device that helps you down shift, any time of the day or night. You can wear it around your neck, for convenient comfort at all times.

Keeping your hands toasty at all times

Cold hands are the worst part of Canadian winters. But it’s no longer a problem, thanks to a handy, portable device courtesy of Ocoopa. The small palm-sized hand warmer is water-resistant, dust-resistance and crack-resistant. It delivers heat, from 45C to 65C and lasts more than four hours.

Radio show has kept people connected during the pandemic

We take listening to the radio for granted. But in the past couple of years, it has become a lifeline of sorts to many people. King’s Ronnie Littlejohn hosts “The Gumbo Kitchen” Friday nights on JAZZ.FM91. And listeners have reached out in record numbers during the pandemic.

Commentary

Can we ever pull our own strings?

We’re all performers, whether we’d like to admit it or not. Shakespeare once wrote that “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances …” Puppet or puppet master?

Our biggest concerns are affording groceries and gas

The latest financial news comes with some noticeable belt-tightening among average Canadians. It was reported recently week that “51% of Canadians can’t afford a $200 increase in monthly expenses.”

Pizza Hut’s crumbles are a hit

The meatless offerings continue to rise in the food industry. And our most loved comfort food – pizza – is no exception.

Keep what’s inside your head to yourself!

Do you really want to know what’s going on inside someone else’s head? Would you like to read your spouse’s mind? Do you really want to know what your kids think of you? Nope.

Why does it always come down to money?

It’s funny how many important actions always come down to money. It’s been said that money can’t buy happiness or that it can’t build meaning into life. But when it comes to major policies, mandates, protocols – major change – yes indeed money matters. Martin Luther King Jr. noted that any country that spends more money on its military than social programs will be doomed spiritually.

We have to unite and focus on our common goals

he learning never ends. We’ve dined, drank and hopefully “did good” over the holiday break. But now it’s back to business as usual. Or, as “usual” as can be in these weird times.

Don’t forget the past; it’s vitally important to the present

Our family members, and our DNA, are our only link to the past. Many believe what’s past is past, and just leave it alone. But how can we? The past represents so much, not just for each of our family histories, but for all of humankind. It’s so damn interesting.

Putting our ‘First World’ woes in perspective

As we enter the holidays and emerge from our burrows, we face some new and old challenges. These hurdles, however, are solely First World issues, and are so petty and trivial in the grand scheme of things.

Worry and anxiety detrimental to our health

Living in the modern age, we take worry and stress in stride. It’s part of our daily life and it’s something we’ve come to expect. It comes in all shapes and sizes, from trying to open one of those tiny butter containers in a restaurant, to misplacing your debit card.

Freedom brings with it responsibility

Canadians enjoy a multitude of rights and freedoms. Most are enshrined in our Charter of Rights and Freedoms, an impressive document that outlines many fundamental freedoms in our society.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open