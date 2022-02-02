King declares significant weather event

February 2, 2022 · 0 Comments
The Township of King has declared a “Significant Weather Event” starting today, based on Environment Canada’s forecast for snow in the next two days.
Snowfall is expected to start today and continue into Thursday night for a total of 15 to 20 centimetres. There may be reduced visibility due to local snow or blowing snow.
The Township of King is advising drivers and residents to be cautious and drive to the conditions of the road. Residents are reminded not to park on any roadways/sidewalks within the Township to allow snow clearing vehicles to do their work.
For information about snow clearing in King Township, visit www.king.ca/snowremoval. For driving conditions, visit www.511on.ca.
“As with the significant weather event in January, we encourage people not to travel unless it’s necessary or until conditions change. Please continue to be a good neighbour, shovelling driveways and walkways for those who need assistance and checking in on vulnerable neighbours,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.