King declares significant weather event

February 2, 2022   ·   0 Comments

The Township of King has declared a “Significant Weather Event” starting today, based on Environment Canada’s forecast for snow in the next two days.
Snowfall is expected to start today and continue into Thursday night for a total of 15 to 20 centimetres. There may be reduced visibility due to local snow or blowing snow.
The Township of King is advising drivers and residents to be cautious and drive to the conditions of the road. Residents are reminded not to park on any roadways/sidewalks within the Township to allow snow clearing vehicles to do their work.
For information about snow clearing in King Township, visit www.king.ca/snowremoval. For driving conditions, visit www.511on.ca.
“As with the significant weather event in January, we encourage people not to travel unless it’s necessary or until conditions change. Please continue to be a good neighbour, shovelling driveways and walkways for those who need assistance and checking in on vulnerable neighbours,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.



         

Community News

Schomberg receives ‘My Main Street’ funding boost

King Township will receive $116,000 in funding to revitalize the Schomberg Lions Parkette, a community hub in the village of Schomberg.On Jan. 12, the Honourable ...

DIY projects get a ‘dino’ boost

Our DIY projects have likely been piling up during the pandemic. The winter gives us time to check off some of the items on our to-do lists. But where are the screw drivers and do we have the right bits for the job? Well, the T-REX Multi-FlexDriver answers the call in spades. This device, and the seemingly endless set of attachments, is really all you need.

Len Mizzoni releases fifth album in five years

King’s prolific singer-songwriter Len Mizzoni is driven to share his music. It’s part of who he is and his newest offering is a testament to his creativity and from-the-heart sentiments.

Historic court award in Flight 752 case sends a message

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice’s massive $107 million award to the families of six victims in the shooting down of Ukraine Airlines Flight PS752 by the Islamic Republic of Iran sends a strong message to the world.

Field presents even ‘More Memories of King’

By Julia Galt Carol Gellatly Field recalls a King Township much different than the one she lives in today.As the fourth-generation Gellatly to call her ...

York Regional Council approves $3.7 billion 2022 budget

York Regional Council approved a $3.7 billion budget for 2022. The budget consists of $2.7 billion in operating costs to support the delivery of core ...

‘The Shift’ is a unique way of self healing

We’re always looking for ways to de-stress during some down time. Now, thanks to an innovative new device, it has become that much easier and accessible. The Shift, by Komuso Design, is a small, wearable whistle-like device that helps you down shift, any time of the day or night. You can wear it around your neck, for convenient comfort at all times.

Holiday favourites from Hasbro make kids’ smiles bright

The smiles on children’s faces at Christmas are what the holidays are all about. Thanks to leading toy-maker Hasbro, these smiles were even wider this year. And it’s much needed during these challenging times.

King Chamber spreads the joy at holiday lunch

Local families will benefit from the kindness of members of the King Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber held its annual holiday lunch and toy drive at the Kingbridge Centre last week, gathering for the first time since the pandemic.

Keeping your hands toasty at all times

Cold hands are the worst part of Canadian winters. But it’s no longer a problem, thanks to a handy, portable device courtesy of Ocoopa. The small palm-sized hand warmer is water-resistant, dust-resistance and crack-resistant. It delivers heat, from 45C to 65C and lasts more than four hours.

Commentary

Can we ever pull our own strings?

We’re all performers, whether we’d like to admit it or not. Shakespeare once wrote that “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances …” Puppet or puppet master?

Our biggest concerns are affording groceries and gas

The latest financial news comes with some noticeable belt-tightening among average Canadians. It was reported recently week that “51% of Canadians can’t afford a $200 increase in monthly expenses.”

Pizza Hut’s crumbles are a hit

The meatless offerings continue to rise in the food industry. And our most loved comfort food – pizza – is no exception.

Keep what’s inside your head to yourself!

Do you really want to know what’s going on inside someone else’s head? Would you like to read your spouse’s mind? Do you really want to know what your kids think of you? Nope.

Why does it always come down to money?

It’s funny how many important actions always come down to money. It’s been said that money can’t buy happiness or that it can’t build meaning into life. But when it comes to major policies, mandates, protocols – major change – yes indeed money matters. Martin Luther King Jr. noted that any country that spends more money on its military than social programs will be doomed spiritually.

We have to unite and focus on our common goals

he learning never ends. We’ve dined, drank and hopefully “did good” over the holiday break. But now it’s back to business as usual. Or, as “usual” as can be in these weird times.

Don’t forget the past; it’s vitally important to the present

Our family members, and our DNA, are our only link to the past. Many believe what’s past is past, and just leave it alone. But how can we? The past represents so much, not just for each of our family histories, but for all of humankind. It’s so damn interesting.

Putting our ‘First World’ woes in perspective

As we enter the holidays and emerge from our burrows, we face some new and old challenges. These hurdles, however, are solely First World issues, and are so petty and trivial in the grand scheme of things.

Worry and anxiety detrimental to our health

Living in the modern age, we take worry and stress in stride. It’s part of our daily life and it’s something we’ve come to expect. It comes in all shapes and sizes, from trying to open one of those tiny butter containers in a restaurant, to misplacing your debit card.

Freedom brings with it responsibility

Canadians enjoy a multitude of rights and freedoms. Most are enshrined in our Charter of Rights and Freedoms, an impressive document that outlines many fundamental freedoms in our society.

Letters to the Editor

