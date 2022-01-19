Len Mizzoni releases fifth album in five years

January 19, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
King’s prolific singer-songwriter Len Mizzoni is driven to share his music.
It’s part of who he is and his newest offering is a testament to his creativity and from-the-heart sentiments.
“I Know Who I Am” is Mizzoni’s 5th studio album in five years.
It features 13 new original songs with a sound that is a fusion of Pop, R&B and Soul.
It has everything from middle of the road, upbeat to piano ballads.
“Lyrically I feel this album has really raised the bar with songs like ‘Never Count The Days, All Tears Count, Love is All We Need’ and of course the title track ‘I Know Who I Am,’” he said. “What’s very special to me is the song ‘Where Does The Light Go,’ which was the first song I wrote after the sudden passing of my granddaughter Gabriella.”
His last self-titled album, which was released in 2021, had more of a smooth jazz sound and feel. It did very well with over 6 million streams in 121 countries.
“I Know Who I Am” was released Jan. 17. The first single going to radio in Canada, US & UK is “Make You Mine” and it is available on Spotify, iTunes and wherever music is sold or streamed.
For more, visit https://soundcloud.com/len-mizzoni/sets/i-know-who-i-am-new-album
