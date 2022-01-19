Len Mizzoni releases fifth album in five years

King’s prolific singer-songwriter Len Mizzoni is driven to share his music. It’s part of who he is and his newest offering is a testament to his creativity and from-the-heart sentiments.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice’s massive $107 million award to the families of six victims in the shooting down of Ukraine Airlines Flight PS752 by the Islamic Republic of Iran sends a strong message to the world.

By Julia Galt Carol Gellatly Field recalls a King Township much different than the one she lives in today.As the fourth-generation Gellatly to call her ...

York Regional Council approved a $3.7 billion budget for 2022. The budget consists of $2.7 billion in operating costs to support the delivery of core ...

The King Township Historical Society (KTHS) is pleased to present its annual Holiday Concert featuring King’s accomplished performer and songwriter, Michele Mele.Join them this Friday, ...

Local families will benefit from the kindness of members of the King Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber held its annual holiday lunch and toy drive at the Kingbridge Centre last week, gathering for the first time since the pandemic.

Very few people get to speak to those who have enriched their lives through art.King’s Ron Littlejohn got to do just that recently when he ...