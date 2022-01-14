Police searching for suspects in King gas station robbery

January 14, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Police are searching for three suspects in a violent robbery of a gas station in King Thursday.
York Regional Police arrived on scene at King Road and Dufferin at 9:50 a.m. Jan. 13. Three suspects had entered the gas station and assaulted the employee. They stole a quantity of cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets and then fled the scene in a white SUV. Police said the employee was not seriously injured.
Investigators from the Hold-Up Unit are reminding business owners the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment. Quality images help to identify suspects, can aid in arrests and have a tremendous impact during court proceedings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6330. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave a tip online at www.1800222tips.com