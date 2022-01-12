Uncategorized

Group asks King to support outdoor solar panels

January 12, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Establishing outdoor solar panels in parking lots has many benefits.
And it’s something a York-based group sees as picking up steam across the region.
Gloria Marsh, executive director of York Region Environmental Alliance, recently addressed King councillors, pitching the idea.
She explained that Pickering nuclear is scheduled to go out of service in 2025. Ramping up natural gas to provide electricity will not get us to the Canadian clean electricity goal of net-zero emissions before 2050. In fact, she argues it would raise our GHGE by more than 300%. Nor will small nuclear reactor proliferation fill the bill with their dangerous wastes and numerous security issues even though there is a push to develop them in Canada.
Furthermore, the full life cycle of small modular reactors does produce GHGE – twice as high as solar and six times higher than onshore wind. Marsh said York Region has vetoed SMNR and has sent a letter to the province asking for a natural gas fired electricity phase out, which YREA strongly supports.
“We already have a greener alternative with solar, available for immediate, safe energy,” she observed.
What if parking lots at our civic centres, libraries, community centres even our hospitals & shopping malls were shaded by solar panels? This would take commitment but municipalities in York could point the way for others to also try pilot projects. YREA sent a letter to the federal government asking that solar-covered parking lots be eligible for green infrastructure funding and have received a positive reply from her local MP saying it is a solid project, much needed at this time, helping to address the climate crisis.
A pilot project such as this would mean self-reliance on energy to power an adjacent building and it would also mitigate the urban heat island (UHI) by shading the hot asphalt and thus significantly lowering the ambient temperature by up to 20°C.
Marsh said it’s a better option than erecting solar panels on agricultural grasslands.
“Why would we want to do that when we have all this hot asphalt on developed land just waiting to be cooled down? Imagine for instance, the parking lot of the Trisan Centre generating enough renewable energy to power it as well as some EV charging stations,” she said.
This is not a new, unproven concept.
“When I ask King council, on behalf of YREA, to endorse a solar covered parking lot pilot project, I also walk the talk in support of renewable energy.”
She said YREA hopes that along with York, Newmarket and Georgina that King will also look into this.
“With the energy required for new developments and the increase in electric vehicles, even if we make a sensible move to buy hydro from Quebec it will be prudent for us to also secure local, safe sources of green energy to meet our needs.”
Councillor Debbie Schaefer said it sounds like a feasible idea. She can envision some great partnerships arising from this plan.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini, who attended the recent FCM (Federation of Canadian Municipalities) conference in Ottawa, said climate change is front and centre on everyone’s mind. He said a task force is needed to examine all kinds of green measures. Specific goals and ways to get there all need to be explored.
Going green is a combination of all forms of power generation and we can’t just rely on wind and solar alone, he said.
“Greater minds are looking into this,” he said.
York Region Environmental Alliance (YREA) is a not-for-profit, registered charitable organization. Incorporated in 2002 to initially campaign against the cosmetic use of pesticides, YREA has continually expanded its mandate to address ecological issues that impact our health, the health of our environment and the planet.
They seek sustainable solutions that address climate change and lower greenhouse gas emissions (GHGE). They also work to raise awareness of the impact of toxic substances on the environment and on human health and to campaign for the elimination of these substances.



         

Why does it always come down to money?

It’s funny how many important actions always come down to money. It’s been said that money can’t buy happiness or that it can’t build meaning into life. But when it comes to major policies, mandates, protocols – major change – yes indeed money matters. Martin Luther King Jr. noted that any country that spends more money on its military than social programs will be doomed spiritually.

We have to unite and focus on our common goals

he learning never ends. We’ve dined, drank and hopefully “did good” over the holiday break. But now it’s back to business as usual. Or, as “usual” as can be in these weird times.

Don’t forget the past; it’s vitally important to the present

Our family members, and our DNA, are our only link to the past. Many believe what’s past is past, and just leave it alone. But how can we? The past represents so much, not just for each of our family histories, but for all of humankind. It’s so damn interesting.

Putting our ‘First World’ woes in perspective

As we enter the holidays and emerge from our burrows, we face some new and old challenges. These hurdles, however, are solely First World issues, and are so petty and trivial in the grand scheme of things.

Worry and anxiety detrimental to our health

Living in the modern age, we take worry and stress in stride. It’s part of our daily life and it’s something we’ve come to expect. It comes in all shapes and sizes, from trying to open one of those tiny butter containers in a restaurant, to misplacing your debit card.

Freedom brings with it responsibility

Canadians enjoy a multitude of rights and freedoms. Most are enshrined in our Charter of Rights and Freedoms, an impressive document that outlines many fundamental freedoms in our society.

Here’s some advice in the marathon of life!

It’s been said you will know when you get there. Get where? Just how do I know where I’m going and what do I do when I get there? Am I there already? We make so many choices in our lives, it’s hard to keep track of them all. We navigate twists, turns and forks in the road. Heck, sometimes we end up in the ditch and roll down an embankment. It may not seem like a journey, but our lives are the longest, most intense adventures we will ever undertake. It’s a wonder we even make it out in one piece.

From a spark to a flame, it all starts with us

The well used saying, every journey starts with a single step, is not only true, it’s impactful. It goes much deeper than the imprint of our foot in the dirt. Everything important that we do in life, and even those less exciting things, all start with us.

Mirrors can never reflect our true selves

When you look in the mirror, what do you see? What more can you bring out and what more can you give? These may not be questions we routinely ask ourselves, but perhaps they should be part of our daily ritual, like brushing our teeth or skipping breakfast.

Times have changed, but standards shouldn’t

There’s no question we’re living in interesting times. The oft-heard phrase “when I was your age …” still holds true today. And yes, I did walk through three-foot-high snow drifts to catch my bus in rural Caledon back in the day. There’s no denying that the world, society, technology, have all experienced a whirlwind of changes in the past couple of decades.

