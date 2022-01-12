King Township curbs non-essential services

January 12, 2022 · 0 Comments
In order to comply with the new Provincial health directives aimed at combatting the soaring COVID-19 case numbers, the Township is making changes to its non-essential services. All non-essential in-person services are temporarily unavailable until at least Jan. 26, the earliest approximate date set by the Province.
This will result in the temporary closure of King’s arenas and community centres, fitness programs and indoor activities, the King Township Municipal Centre, the King Heritage and Cultural Centre, The King Township Public Library will operate at a reduced capacity.
For more information, visit www.kinglibrary.ca.
Residents can continue to do business with King online, by phone or by email. You can visit the website at www.king.ca, call us at 905-833-5321 (Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or email serviceking@king.ca.
All essential services will continue, including Fire and Emergency Services, water, wastewater, waste collection, by-law enforcement and road and sidewalk maintenance.
The recently announced provincial measures include:
Reducing social gathering limits to five people indoors and 10 people outdoors.
Limiting capacity at organized public events to five people indoors.
Requiring businesses and organizations to ensure employees work remotely unless the nature of their work requires them to be on-site.
Limiting capacity at indoor weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites and ceremonies to 50-per-cent capacity of the particular room.
Retail settings, including shopping malls, permitted at 50 per cent capacity. For shopping malls physical distancing will be required in lineups, loitering will not be permitted and food courts will be required to close.
Closing indoor meeting and event spaces with limited exceptions but permitting outdoor spaces to remain open with restrictions.
Public libraries limited to 50 per cent capacity.
Closing indoor dining at restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments. Outdoor dining with restrictions, takeout, drive through and delivery is permitted.
Closing museums, galleries, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions, amusement parks and waterparks, tour and guide services and fairs, rural exhibitions, and festivals. Outdoor establishments permitted to open with restrictions and with spectator occupancy, where applicable, limited to 50-per-cent capacity.
Closing indoor sport and recreational fitness facilities including gyms. Outdoor facilities are permitted to operate but with the number of spectators not to exceed 50 per cent occupancy.
For information about what to do if you have COVID-19, visit York Region’s website www.York.ca/covid19.