Field presents even ‘More Memories of King’

By Julia Galt
Carol Gellatly Field recalls a King Township much different than the one she lives in today.
As the fourth-generation Gellatly to call her circa-1860 farmhouse home, and as a member of one of the dozen or so early farming families still in King, she’s witnessed the steady decline of the mixed-use family farm in the late 1900s, the arrival of hydro to Keele Street in 1948, the amalgamation of King’s public schools in the 1950s to ‘60s, and far more.
Fresh off the success of last year’s “Memories of King,” Field has self-published the second edition of her autobiographical exploration of King Township in the 1940s, ‘50s, and beyond, delving deeper into the daily life and traditions of a township few still remember.
The brand new “More Memories of King” features over 50 charming stories of old time King, illustrated by local artist Betty Cowan.
“It’s very much like the first book,” said Field. “I had friends who just loved the stories. One friend said she just didn’t want the stories to stop. I thought that was sweet.”
In addition to recounting life in King Township in the 1940s onwards, Field shares personal memories of growing up on her family farm, including making maple syrup, cider, and jams with her parents, managing the needs of 200 cattle, pigs, goats, sheep, and chickens, and navigating home life before indoor plumbing.
Field also discusses her experiences at S.S. #2 King Public School, S.S #10 Snowball Public School, and Aurora High School, including the two and a half mile walk to school as children, learning alongside other grades in a one-room schoolhouse, and the methods of discipline used on her and her classmates- quite different than those today.
Also discussed are the popular stores and residents of King City and the flora and fauna of surrounding areas.
“I hope people will get the feeling of what it was like living on a farm in King Township in the 1940s,” said Field. “There were a lot of sad things, there were a lot of happy things. We were really kind and neighbourly to one another.”
More Memories of King is available for purchase at King City’s Guardian Pharmacy and Humber Valet Cleaners and through Field (email fieldcarol@aol.com) for $7 a copy.