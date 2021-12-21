Holiday favourites from Hasbro make kids’ smiles bright

December 21, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
The smiles on children’s faces at Christmas are what the holidays are all about.
Thanks to leading toy-maker Hasbro, these smiles were even wider this year. And it’s much needed during these challenging times.
Some of the top items on wish lists this year include Baby LuLu Achoo, Star Wars Galactic Snackin Grogu, Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Roll N’ Change, NERF Hyper Rush40, Monolopy Builder and Peppa Convert & Go Motorhome.
A friendly NERF battle at home does wonders for getting the stress out. Little Grogu is a favourite for any Star Wars fan and the Transformers haven’t lost any steam in the popularity department. Who doesn’t like to sit down as a family for a game of Monopoly, whether’s the classic or modern versions?
Thanks to the gnerosity of Hasbro Canada and Marisa Pedatella, families in King Township and shelters in London, Ontario received some of these toys this year.
Toys were donated at the annual King Chamber of Commerce holiday lunch and toy drive, led by King Fire and Emergency Services.