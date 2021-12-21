Holiday favourites from Hasbro make kids’ smiles bright

We’re always looking for ways to de-stress during some down time. Now, thanks to an innovative new device, it has become that much easier and accessible. The Shift, by Komuso Design, is a small, wearable whistle-like device that helps you down shift, any time of the day or night. You can wear it around your neck, for convenient comfort at all times.

The smiles on children’s faces at Christmas are what the holidays are all about. Thanks to leading toy-maker Hasbro, these smiles were even wider this year. And it’s much needed during these challenging times.

The new year brings with it a sombre anniversary. A documentary, to be released in January, highlights the lives of the Moghaddam family, tragic victims of the downing of Flight PS752. Nobleton’s Shahin Moghaddam lost his wife Shakiba, and their son Rossitin.

The King Township Historical Society (KTHS) is pleased to present its annual Holiday Concert featuring King’s accomplished performer and songwriter, Michele Mele.Join them this Friday, ...

Local families will benefit from the kindness of members of the King Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber held its annual holiday lunch and toy drive at the Kingbridge Centre last week, gathering for the first time since the pandemic.

Cold hands are the worst part of Canadian winters. But it’s no longer a problem, thanks to a handy, portable device courtesy of Ocoopa. The small palm-sized hand warmer is water-resistant, dust-resistance and crack-resistant. It delivers heat, from 45C to 65C and lasts more than four hours.

Very few people get to speak to those who have enriched their lives through art.King’s Ron Littlejohn got to do just that recently when he ...

We take listening to the radio for granted. But in the past couple of years, it has become a lifeline of sorts to many people. King’s Ronnie Littlejohn hosts “The Gumbo Kitchen” Friday nights on JAZZ.FM91. And listeners have reached out in record numbers during the pandemic.

With people starting to stay indoors and wait out the winter, air quality is a number one concern. Fortunately for homeowners, there are many products to help maintain pure air in your home. One is JS Innovation’s Vanguard 2.0, a combination air purifier and dehumidifier all in one.

The annual Portraits of Giving hit King last week, showcasing York’s finest. Portraits of Giving is committed to celebrating York Region Leaders and individuals who demonstrate Social Responsibility. The annual initiative celebrates and inspires our community across York Region municipalities to “keep on giving.”