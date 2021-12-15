CDS teacher inducted into Queen’s Men’s Rugby Hall of Fame

The King Township Historical Society (KTHS) is pleased to present its annual Holiday Concert featuring King’s accomplished performer and songwriter, Michele Mele.Join them this Friday, ...

Local families will benefit from the kindness of members of the King Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber held its annual holiday lunch and toy drive at the Kingbridge Centre last week, gathering for the first time since the pandemic.

Very few people get to speak to those who have enriched their lives through art.King’s Ron Littlejohn got to do just that recently when he ...

We take listening to the radio for granted. But in the past couple of years, it has become a lifeline of sorts to many people. King’s Ronnie Littlejohn hosts “The Gumbo Kitchen” Friday nights on JAZZ.FM91. And listeners have reached out in record numbers during the pandemic.

The annual Portraits of Giving hit King last week, showcasing York’s finest. Portraits of Giving is committed to celebrating York Region Leaders and individuals who demonstrate Social Responsibility. The annual initiative celebrates and inspires our community across York Region municipalities to “keep on giving.”

Key findings from an independent report on the Flight PS752 tragedy shows more damning evidence against Iran. And the organization behind it is hoping the world will take notice and keep pushing for justice. “The Lonely Fight for Justice, An Investigative Analysis on the Ukraine International Airline,” was released during a Zoom webinar last week. The comprehensive, 217-page fact-finding report was led by the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims.

Local Tim Hortons outlets raised more than $8,000 to be donated to King Township Food Bank. Restaurant owners from King City and Nobleton are donating 100% of proceeds from sales of Smile Cookies to King Township Food Bank this fall.