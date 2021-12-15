Keeping your hands toasty at all times

December 15, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Cold hands are the worst part of Canadian winters.
But it’s no longer a problem, thanks to a handy, portable device courtesy of Ocoopa.
The small palm-sized hand warmer is water-resistant, dust-resistance and crack-resistant.
It delivers heat, from 45C to 65C and lasts more than four hours.
It’s great for the outdoors lovers and this pocket-sized warming device can make your adventure more enjoyable. You literally have the power in the palm of your hand.
It’s a fast-charging device and once at full power, can provide a day’s warmth. Often, when are fingers are numb, we just need that jolt of heat to make us warm up and get back to the task at hand.
The company also says it’s great for those suffering from Raynaud’s, a disorder that reduces blood flow and makes your fingers and toes feel number and cold, in response to cold temperatures or stress. This handy gizmo is just what the doctor ordered and it’s so convenient.
As a bonus, the unit can act as power bank for your other devices that are low on juice.
It comes in a host of colours and patterns to fit all tastes and lifestyles. It’s reasonably priced and makes a great gift.
These are well constructed little gems and are likely the best on the market.
What makes the company unique is they’re really customer-driven. They encourage feedback, customer testing and testimonials.
They’ve been in the market for more than five years, and in 2020 they introduced their fast charging H01PD 10000mAh rechargeable hand warmer.
Ocoopa is definitely on your side to help you live comfortably in the Canadian climate.
For more, visit https://www.ocoopa.com/
