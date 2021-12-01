General News

Portraits of Giving showcase King’s Barbara Winslow

December 1, 2021   ·   0 Comments

On hand to honour Barbara Winslow as King’s recipient of the Portraits of Giving were Mayor Steve Pellegrini, Karen Merk and King Chamber representatives.

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

The annual Portraits of Giving hit King last week, showcasing York’s finest.
Portraits of Giving is committed to celebrating York Region Leaders and individuals who demonstrate Social Responsibility. The annual initiative celebrates and inspires our community across York Region municipalities to “keep on giving.”
The local display wrapped up Dec. 1 at Carrying Place Golf Club.
“This year, more than ever, we are pleased to continue to inspire York Region by shining a light on more outstanding people in our York Region community. In our 12th anniversary year, we are pivoting to celebrate frontline workers who have shown incredible courage and perseverance to help our community,” said organizer Karen Merk.
The King honouree this year is Barbara Winslow.
Winslow has been a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine since 1992. She grew up with a love for animals and a fascination for medicine, enjoying many interesting conversations with her father who was an ER physician.
It’s no surprise that the rewards of Barbara’s work exist in the great relationships she forges with many pet owners as well as her amazing team. She is committed to supporting the animals in her care, their owners, and her staff—always striving for a fear-free environment for pets, open lines of communication, and doing all she can to strengthen the bond between animals and their humans.
Dr. Barb’s ultimate objective is to partner with the pet owner to serve a mutual goal: the well-being of their pet. She believes that pets are good for people, and by helping them she’s helping their people, too.
For those who can’t afford veterinary care for their pets, Dr. Barb is often able to help them access funds through the OVMA’s (Ontario Veterinary Medical Association) Farley Foundation, a terrific organization that ensure animals receive the necessary care they might not get otherwise. The most memorable time was for an older Golden Retriever; Dr. Barb attended a house call for her because she was not eating or able to stand. Her owner was sure she needed to be euthanized. Upon examining the dog, Dr. Barb identified a uterine infection was causing her serious symptoms. She needed surgery to remove the painful infected uterus, and Barbara worked quickly with The Farley Foundation to get funding approved, which included a portion donated from her practice.
The beautiful Golden Retriever was operated on within a couple of days. The dog needed to be wheeled into the clinic the morning of her surgery, and amazingly walked out under her own power at the end of the day!
The clinic team has proudly hosted several successful fundraising events in support of The Farley Foundation including three pet portrait shoots and a street fair.
Barbara works with animal rescue operations, mentors students in her practice, and volunteers with the Peer Advisory Committee (PAC) of the College of Veterinarians of Ontario (CVO), a program that helps veterinarians achieve excellence in their practice. She shares that throughout her life and career, she’s struggled with mental health issues and anxiety and appreciates that PAC endeavours to support the mental health of veterinarians as well as their professional skills.
Six days a week, Barbara goes above and beyond for her pet families. Sundays are her down time. She and her husband are fond of their photo drives, travelling to various locations within a few hours of home in search of photo-worthy scenery.
“Strive to leave people, animals, and circumstances better than you find them – in work and community,” Winslow said.



         

