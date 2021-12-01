Timekettle makes giant leap forward with translation buds

December 1, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
The world is getting smaller and smaller, thanks to technology.
Some clever companies are bringing human beings closer together with some amazing, innovative technology.
Timekettle Technologies presents its WT2 Edge, an unrivalled earbud translation device. The WT2 Edge, just launched in North America, is a perfect gizmo for any traveller or business person.
The WT2 Edge offers 40 online languages, including 93 different accents. It comes standard with eight offline languages. The device is 95% accurate, with the integration of the latest translation engines. This is more than enough to get you around town in a foreign city.
The instant translation is a major plus, and Timekettle goes even further. You can chime in anytime because it provides bi-directional, simultaneous translation. With Vector Noise Cancellation, the voice pick up is always crisp and clear. Beamforming and Neural Network algorithm drastically improve the quality of your voice input.
The best part is this product brings people together face-to-face for a conversation without barriers. This is what we’ve all been waiting for.
This is a major boost to language translation, making travel, phone calls, business meetings and even Zoom events easy. Just a few years ago, this would have been impossible, without a real, in-person translator.
Connect with new friends and even conduct interviews with perfect translation. The possibilities are endless!
This device is not a fun “toy,” but a very valuable piece of technology that will transform the landscape. It has a variety of business and educational uses, and even gives people a head start on learning a new language. Also, the obvious benefits are ease of travel and increased security if you’re stuck in a foreign city or town and need directions, have an emergency, or have to call for an Uber.
Other models and apps focus on translation, and not engaging the user. With earbuds neatly tucked in, both parties can communicate effortlessly.
“Timekettle believes that user experience is the core of every consumer product and that every communication is an opportunity to connect and establish a relationship with others,” according to company material. “Driven by innovation in design and technology in both software and hardware, Timekettle gives our users the tools to expand their opportunities that were once out of reach.”
Since 2017, the company was driven by passion. The WT2 Plus Translator Earbuds and ZERO Translator are among their offerings.
These products are currently marketed and sold in more than 120 countries and regions under the Timekettle brand. The company has won more than a dozen international design awards, such as the iF Award, Japan Japan Good Design Award, and CES Innovation Award.
To order, visit https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B09GVQGFQL?ref=myi_title_dp