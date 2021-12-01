Commentary

Freedom brings with it responsibility

December 1, 2021   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

“May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.”
– Peter Marshall

Canadians enjoy a multitude of rights and freedoms.
Most are enshrined in our Charter of Rights and Freedoms, an impressive document that outlines many fundamental freedoms in our society.
This fact, and that we’re so welcoming, tolerant and non-judgemental, makes Canada a destination of choice for newcomers. We’re know the world over as a generous, multicultural lot. We’re peacekeepers and level heads.
We’re not boastful and almost decidedly apologetic.
That being said, no system is perfect. Democracy, by its very nature, is basically rule by the majority. It’s making decisions based on what’s best for the many, not the few.
And herein lies a flaw, one that has recently reared its head.
Many Canadians who are resisting the COVID vaccination say it’s not the vaccine they have a problem with. It’s being told, outright, what to do. It’s being limited, segregated, isolated and singled out.
The good of the many has served us well over the centuries, but history contains many examples of unintentional consequences.
This philosophy, known as utilitarianism, is what’s behind the notion of the “greater good.”
It determines things like ethics and morals by the end result, not the methods used to get there.
Dating back to the 1800s, this approach sort of answered the question “what good is it?” It’s sort of trying to please almost everyone, most of the time.
Differentiating between pleasure and pain (good and bad if you like) was the basis of social, legal and moral reform. What is the greatest good for the greatest number?
This is the ultimate test question, one that carries a lot of might still today.
Unlike many other doctrines and systems, it’s fairly easy to follow. It’s also easy to calculate the ramifications. Does it help the most, with the least amount of pain?
But the problems are in its very nature. The end, we can now attest, never justifies the means, ever. If it did, it would give credence to every genocide known in history.
The means must justify themselves. Experts say an act can’t merely be good if it results in something positive.
Also, the concept of utilitarianism can’t protect the rights of minorities and less protected groups.
It’s also a matter of hindsight – the results have to be judged after the fact. If we messed up, too bad. We backtrack, rescind and reject.
Freud said many of us really don’t want freedom because it involves responsibility, something we tend to shy away from.
So here we are, with 2021 drawing to a close and an unprecedented slate of events that unfolded over the past two years.
We’re still not out of the woods, and judging by COVID cases in recent weeks, we’re still in harm’s way. You would think the majority of new cases are among the unvaccinated, but a number actually include fully vaccinated individuals.
We’re at the point where boosters and even third shots are being planned, to hopefully put this thing to rest.
But will it?
The real answer is we don’t know.
As a dutiful citizen, I got both shots as soon as they were offered. As a hybrid person (1 Astra, 1 Pfizer) my acceptance is still up in the air.
I agreed with the direction from on high, that the good of the many outweighed the need of the few, or the one.
My main motivating factor was what if I contracted COVID and gave it to someone who became gravely ill? That’s something that weighed heavily on my conscious. It was really the only factor.
I never thought I’d get it, or fall ill to it. Maybe that’s part of my Boomer mentality of indestructibility.
I watched in disbelief the protests, rallies and angry opposition to the vaccine from the haters. I never expected such a reaction.
But then again, as I mentioned at the outset of this column, people don’t like being told what to do.
Even John F. Kennedy once said that “conformity is the jailer of freedom.”
I can see such outspoken reactions in communist countries or those with dictatorships, where freedoms are non-existent. Those people don’t trust their governments and compensate by acting on their own accord, showing their defiance.
But here, and south of the border, citizens are given so much freedom and so many rights, it’s like we’re walking around with a “get out of jail free card.”
In order to co-exist in a free society, we have to take others into consideration. We have to understand and promote freedom of speech, religion, association, and more. We have to respect language rights, and gender issues. We have to fight discrimination and rally for transparency.
For the most part, our system works. It’s fair and impartial. It may be slow, but it’s all we have at the moment.
That doesn’t mean it can’t change, given the right set of circumstantiates. Laws are updated all the time, when new information, or new pressure from society arises. It can’t always be easy for law-makers, senators and top-level officials to do what’s best for the majority without stepping on some toes.
The pandemic is our latest stress test of democratic principes.
Failures in our past have included interment camps, Residential Schools, spreading hate and more.
It took public engagement to eliminate the Ernst Zundels of our country, and extend rights to same sex unions and members of the LGBTQ community. It took grass roots upheaval to insist we have the right to decide how we die.
Undoubtedly, we will look back on the COVID pandemic with some opened eyes and analyze our actions, or inactions. Yes, we sought to protect the good of the many.
Hopefully, it will be worth it in the end.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags: , ,


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Portraits of Giving showcase King’s Barbara Winslow

The annual Portraits of Giving hit King last week, showcasing York’s finest. Portraits of Giving is committed to celebrating York Region Leaders and individuals who demonstrate Social Responsibility. The annual initiative celebrates and inspires our community across York Region municipalities to “keep on giving.”

Report demands international investigation into PS752 tragedy

Key findings from an independent report on the Flight PS752 tragedy shows more damning evidence against Iran. And the organization behind it is hoping the world will take notice and keep pushing for justice. “The Lonely Fight for Justice, An Investigative Analysis on the Ukraine International Airline,” was released during a Zoom webinar last week. The comprehensive, 217-page fact-finding report was led by the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims.

Timekettle makes giant leap forward with translation buds

The world is getting smaller and smaller, thanks to technology. Some clever companies are bringing human beings closer together with some amazing, innovative technology. Timekettle Technologies presents its WT2 Edge, an unrivalled earbud translation device. The WT2 Edge, just launched in North America, is a perfect gizmo for any traveller or business person.

Hortons’ cookie sales result in record amount going to Food Bank

Local Tim Hortons outlets raised more than $8,000 to be donated to King Township Food Bank. Restaurant owners from King City and Nobleton are donating 100% of proceeds from sales of Smile Cookies to King Township Food Bank this fall.

Entrepreneurs create clean burning candles

Consumers are demanding more when it comes to their home essentials. A move to a cleaner environment hasn’t gone unnoticed. A Canadian couple has answered the call, creating a unique sustainable steel candle that never melts. Everlasting Candle provides “endless” clean burning ambiance to every home. The real flame candle combines an elegant design and ambiance in this totally new take on a household staple.

B.C. Instruments prides itself on being the supplier of choice

Even after half a century in business, a Schomberg company sees endless opportunities. B.C. Instruments, with humble beginnings in Pottageville, marks its 50th anniversary. Theirs is a marvellous “hard work pays off” story and it’s one they’re happy to share. What keeps the company front and centre is their commitment to quality and precision machining solutions. They, along with their select customers, all have a “relentless drive to improve.”

Mizzoni spreads cheer with new Christmas song

King’s Len Mizzoni is hoping to make some spirits bright this holiday season with a new Christmas song. “My Christmas Tree” is getting a huge push on the radio, especially south of the border. Mizzoni said the song is particularly special to him.

Tero changes the way we recycle at home

Canadians waste a tremendous amount of food each year. Roughly half of it is organic material that can be composted and put to good use. Some residents have composting bins or backyard units, but a Canadian company has created a countertop unit to bring recycling indoors. For those with kitchen compost buckets, you know full well the drawbacks – odours, fruit flies and mess. The Tero, created by Elizabeth Coulombe and Valerie Laliberte, transforms food waste into a natural fertilizer, in just a few hours. Residents can take this newly composted material and feed their plants, lawns and gardens.

Lady Eaton’s cart rolls into King

In King Township we are fortunate to have had several famous residents who have helped to put us on the map. While we often share their stories in the exhibitions we host, we are not always lucky enough to receive artifacts used by them to help tell these stories. So you can imagine how thrilled we were to hear that a cart owned by Lady Eaton was not only still in existence, but being offered to the King Heritage & Cultural Centre in pristine condition.

Memorial Tree Planting by the Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust

The warm and sunny weather was perfect for honouring advocates and champions of the Moraine. On Sunday Oct. 24, the Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust honoured donors who had passed away in recent years by planting native oak and maple trees with family and friends on the private MapleCross Nature Reserve in King Township. Oak trees are a symbol of strength, endurance and knowledge – just like the champions that were being honoured.

Commentary

Freedom brings with it responsibility

Canadians enjoy a multitude of rights and freedoms. Most are enshrined in our Charter of Rights and Freedoms, an impressive document that outlines many fundamental freedoms in our society.

Here’s some advice in the marathon of life!

It’s been said you will know when you get there. Get where? Just how do I know where I’m going and what do I do when I get there? Am I there already? We make so many choices in our lives, it’s hard to keep track of them all. We navigate twists, turns and forks in the road. Heck, sometimes we end up in the ditch and roll down an embankment. It may not seem like a journey, but our lives are the longest, most intense adventures we will ever undertake. It’s a wonder we even make it out in one piece.

From a spark to a flame, it all starts with us

The well used saying, every journey starts with a single step, is not only true, it’s impactful. It goes much deeper than the imprint of our foot in the dirt. Everything important that we do in life, and even those less exciting things, all start with us.

Mirrors can never reflect our true selves

When you look in the mirror, what do you see? What more can you bring out and what more can you give? These may not be questions we routinely ask ourselves, but perhaps they should be part of our daily ritual, like brushing our teeth or skipping breakfast.

Times have changed, but standards shouldn’t

There’s no question we’re living in interesting times. The oft-heard phrase “when I was your age …” still holds true today. And yes, I did walk through three-foot-high snow drifts to catch my bus in rural Caledon back in the day. There’s no denying that the world, society, technology, have all experienced a whirlwind of changes in the past couple of decades.

Our final destination will be ‘home’

Lately I’ve felt that my get-up-and-go has got up and gone, but I’m not sure where. Sure, I’m blessed. I have a strong-as-steel wife and unique children – a family that would make anyone proud. Sometimes, it dawns on me must how old I am and I slump a bit in my chair. There’s no way in hell I’m looking forward to another birthday ending in 0. Home is where most of us are safe, and find warmth, comfort and joy. It’s a place we can relax, be ourselves, and escape from the rain and sleet outside the door.

What is the meaning of life, the universe and everything?

Plato once said that an unexamined life is not worth living. But Kurt Vonnegut wryly asked “what if that if the examined life turns out to be a clunker as well?” Many people over the millennia have tried to answer this seemingly impossible question. I always liked the response from late author Douglas Adams, who wrote the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy series. Put simply, it’s 42.

Worrying about what’s next? Just look up!

Nihil fit ex nihilo – Nothing comes from nothing. This is part of a thesis first argued by Greek philosopher Parmenides. It is associated with ancient Greek cosmology, contending there is no break in between a world that did not exist and one that did, since it could not be created “ex nihilo” in the first place.

Life is meant to be challenging and hard at times

I was sucked back in my chair by a force of self-examination recently. To sum up the experience, we’re living our lives all wrong. That may be a bold statement, but from personal experience, and observations from 30-plus years in the journalism game, I think most of us still don’t have it figured out.

The challenges of down time, up time, no time

We cannot stop the passage of time. Our particular position in the universe sees us marking the hours, days, months and years as we circle our sun. We may think that we have plenty of time during our waking hours. But how much of that time is productive? Are we wasting time, frittering it away, and spending it needlessly?

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open