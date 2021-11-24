Golf tournament proceeds help Vitanova’s programs

November 24, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
A fundraising golf tournament has resulted in a scholarship to help others.
The tournament, in support of Vaughan’s Vitanova Foundation, raised more than $60,000. Of that, $8,400 will be put in the scholarship fund that will be in Andrew Robinson’s name.
Vera Robinson, who owned a business in Bolton for many years, organized the tournament in aid of the Vitanova Foundation, and in memory of her son Andrew.
Robinson noted Andrew was a victim of the opioid crisis. He was a natural athlete, intelligent young man with hopes and dreams. Andrew was a kind-hearted, well-intentioned sensitive soul who worked hard and volunteered his time to inspire and support others.
He passed away in 2020.
“It was an emotional day for myself and my family although a happy day as we saw how many people loved and cared about Andrew and how many lives he touched,” she said.
“Helping others helps me … this has always been my thought process in life, however, very much so now that I am grieving the loss of my son. It was emotionally difficult to work through organizing the tournament but rewarding at the same time.
“I feel my heart brimming with pride at the meaning that has been carved from his life. The positivity and laughter that has been generated today only came about because of Andrew’s life. And that is where I find my peace. The one cruel irony is that Andrew can’t be here to enjoy it with us.
“Thank you, just eight letters, two small words, seems insufficient to capture what today means to me and to the individuals whose lives will be saved by the generosity of your spirit, your time and of course, your money. So from the bottom of my heart … thank you.”
Cindy Cepparo, executive director of Vitanova, noted they are partially funded by the Ministry of Health for their day program offered to both men and women.
They also have a 34 bed inpatient program for men that is not funded and we rely on the community to help keep our doors open.
Vitanova began in 1989 and in 1998 because of absolute need they began our inpatient program for men. To date, they have served over 18,000 clients and their families.
“Our mission is simple – to help put lives back together again … And with your help today we can do it,” she said. “You see, addiction is not a moral issue, nor a justice issue but a health issue. And together we can continue our fight against addiction and end the stigma against addiction.”
Cepparo said we are currently dealing with a pandemic but we are also dealing with a global addiction crisis – a pandemic of its own.
Last year we lost more than 2,500 people in Ontario to a drug overdose, leaving families, friends, colleagues to grieve and struggle with the loss of their loved one. This is a 60% rise from the previous year.
“We believe these were preventable deaths, and with your help we can continue our fight against addiction and help save more and more lives.”
“Andrew was a member of our Vitanova family – he was loved by everyone. He had a contagious smile and was always ready to support a friend in recovery.”
For more, visit https://vitanova.ca
If you would like to donate to the scholarship fund, email Robinson at zena_tkw@hotmail.com
Tags: golf tournament, Robinson