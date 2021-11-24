Hortons’ cookie sales result in record amount going to Food Bank

November 24, 2021 · 0 Comments
King Township Food Bank volunteers Kerstin Kerstin Wyndham-West and Patti Skrypek gratefully accept a cheque from Justin Mizzoni, son of Nobleton and King City Tim Hortons owners Len and Rita Mizzoni, and Henrietta Marfoh, general manager, from proceeds earned from the 2021 Smile Cookie campaign.
Local Tim Hortons outlets raised more than $8,000 to be donated to King Township Food Bank.
Restaurant owners from King City and Nobleton are donating 100% of proceeds from sales of Smile Cookies to King Township Food Bank this fall.
Across the country, Tim Hortons and customers broke a new Smile Cookie record by raising more than $12 million for local charities across the country.
This year, the King City and Nobleton Tim Hortons restaurant owners Len and Rita Mizzoni and guests helped raise more than $8,000 to support the King Township Food Bank, an increase over last year’s campaign. The funds raised will be used to help ensure a supply of non-perishable groceries, grocery cards, produce, and pet kibble are provided to any household in King Township needing food assistance.
“The 2021 Smile Cookie proceeds have set yet another record in the year-over-year increase in cookie sales. Sincere thanks are offered to the Mizzonis and the staff at both their King City and Nobleton restaurants,” said Carol Ann Trabert, president, King Township Food Bank. “Patti Skrypek and her team again dedicated time, energy and expertise to help bring about this wonderful success, with support from the King Weekly Sentinel and Mark Pavilons. But, in the end, it was the generous response of customers from King and beyond who bought like never before. Hats off to you for buying more than 8,000 Smile Cookies this year!”
“Each and every year, Tim Hortons restaurant owners continue to go above and beyond to help raise funds for our annual Smile Cookie campaign and it’s truly inspiring to be a part of something so great and impactful,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.
Tim Hortons restaurant owners across Canada will be presenting their local charity partners with Smile Cookie cheques throughout the next month.
In 2020, the Smile Cookie campaign raised $10.56 million across Canada
The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie program started in 1996, originally raising funds for Hamilton Children’s Hospital. Twenty-five years later, the annual charitable campaign has now raised a total of more than $77 million for charities selected every year by restaurant owners.