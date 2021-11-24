Entrepreneurs create clean burning candles

November 24, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Consumers are demanding more when it comes to their home essentials.
A move to a cleaner environment hasn’t gone unnoticed.
A Canadian couple has answered the call, creating a unique sustainable steel candle that never melts. Everlasting Candle provides “endless” clean burning ambiance to every home. The real flame candle combines an elegant design and ambiance in this totally new take on a household staple.
Tamara and Jesse Furgason come from completely different career backgrounds – Tamara is a doctor with a PhD in public health, and Jesse an entrepreneur with a sales and marketing degree.
The couple has always admired the warmth a candle brings to the atmosphere. While they loved the aesthetics of a tapered candle, they didn’t love the waxy mess it leaves behind. This family invention was modernized by the duo as a way to connect creatively and share in a love for home décor and creative design.
The focus, they said, was put on clean, simple lines, minimalism, and functionality without sacrificing beauty.
Their Wylie coloured sets consist of an elegant hand blown vase with a smooth matt finish. You simply add the oil and metal “wicks” and you’re good to go.
There’s no denying that candles signify a sense of celebration, but they also bring a sense of calm, relaxation and warmth to the atmosphere. Whether you’re gathering around a fireplace at home or a campfire in the wilderness, a real burning flame always brings people together – “which we would classify as essential.” Now more than ever, people are spending more time indoors and possibly away from family and friends and a candle sent from a loved one can signify togetherness from afar.
The Furgasons understand how important it is to know the products you’re burning in your home are safe, which is why Pristine Oil™ was specifically designed with that in mind. It’s a pharmaceutical grade mineral oil that’s clean burning, smoke free, scent free and doesn’t produce soot.
“We’re so proud to have a product for everyone, particularly those with scent sensitivities, plants and pets.”
The candles come beautifully packaged, showing a lot of care in what they do.
The creators never imagined the company would take off the way it has. What started as a side passion project with production by hand in their home garage, has now become their sole focus and income. The response from customers and vendors has resulted in Everlasting Candle products being sold in over 200 stores across Canada and the U.S. Customers love the minimalist design, sustainability and ambience it brings to their homes.
All products are available on the website at everlastingcandleco.ca, or one of 150 Canadian retailers. Any questions can be directed to hellocanada@everlastingcandleco.ca