Seneca launches independent nursing degree program

November 24, 2021   ·   0 Comments

The Ontario government is providing a new pathway for nursing education with the launch of Seneca’s new stand-alone four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at the King Campus.
Details were shared last Friday by Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, who was joined by Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan and David Agnew, President of Seneca.
“I’m here today to highlight an important milestone for postsecondary education in Ontario. Seneca will offer a stand-alone nursing degree independent of a university partner at its campus in King City,” said Minister Dunlop. “By allowing colleges and universities to both offer stand-alone nursing degrees, our government is increasing choices and reducing barriers to high-quality, local education for Ontario’s students.”
The new program builds on Ontario’s recent changes allowing both publicly-assisted colleges and universities to offer a baccalaureate degree in nursing to increase opportunities for students to access a high-quality education.
“Ontario’s nurses go above and beyond to provide exceptional care to patients and we are grateful for their continued efforts throughout the pandemic,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Seneca’s new Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program will provide students with more choices for nursing education, further strengthening our health care workforce as more Ontarians pursue this important career.”
Seneca will welcome the first cohort of new nursing students starting in September 2022.
“Our government announced the addition of over 5,000 new and upskilled registered nurses and registered practical nurses, and to do that, we are leveraging the good work of Seneca’s new Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program that will help keep students closer to home,” said Lecce, Education Minister and MPP for King-Vaughan.
“By expanding access to Seneca in King’s high-quality postsecondary education, we are helping more young people access well-paid, in-demand jobs in this field and meeting our province’s growing health care needs as the population ages.”
“Seneca is delighted to add a baccalaureate degree in nursing to our credential options for health care professionals,” said Seneca President David Agnew. “This degree builds on 50 years of nursing education at Seneca and allows us to support the urgent need for registered nurses in Ontario.”
As part of the government’s recently announced $35 million investment to increase enrolment in nursing education programs in publicly-assisted colleges and universities across the province, the province is also providing up to $1.2 million to help increase enrolment in nursing education programs at Seneca, supporting the training of 55 new practical nursing students and 80 new Bachelor of Science in Nursing students.
To become a registered nurse in Ontario (and be registered with the College of Nurses of Ontario), individuals must obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
Investing in nursing education supports the government’s Long-Term Care Staffing Plan that was launched last year. At the centre of this plan, the hours of direct care for residents in long-term care will be increasing to an average of four hours per day over four years. To implement this initiative, the government will be making overall investments of $1.9 billion annually by 2024-2025.
To strengthen the health and long-term care workforce, Ontario is investing $342 million, beginning in 2021–22, to add over 5,000 new and upskilled registered nurses and registered practical nurses as well as 8,000 personal support workers. In addition, Ontario is investing $57.6 million, beginning in 2022–23, to hire 225 nurse practitioners in the long-term care sector.
Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities; Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan, and David Agnew, President of Seneca, joined in announcing Seneca’s new nursing degree program.



         

Community News

Hortons’ cookie sales result in record amount going to Food Bank

Local Tim Hortons outlets raised more than $8,000 to be donated to King Township Food Bank. Restaurant owners from King City and Nobleton are donating 100% of proceeds from sales of Smile Cookies to King Township Food Bank this fall.

Entrepreneurs create clean burning candles

Consumers are demanding more when it comes to their home essentials. A move to a cleaner environment hasn’t gone unnoticed. A Canadian couple has answered the call, creating a unique sustainable steel candle that never melts. Everlasting Candle provides “endless” clean burning ambiance to every home. The real flame candle combines an elegant design and ambiance in this totally new take on a household staple.

B.C. Instruments prides itself on being the supplier of choice

Even after half a century in business, a Schomberg company sees endless opportunities. B.C. Instruments, with humble beginnings in Pottageville, marks its 50th anniversary. Theirs is a marvellous “hard work pays off” story and it’s one they’re happy to share. What keeps the company front and centre is their commitment to quality and precision machining solutions. They, along with their select customers, all have a “relentless drive to improve.”

Mizzoni spreads cheer with new Christmas song

King’s Len Mizzoni is hoping to make some spirits bright this holiday season with a new Christmas song. “My Christmas Tree” is getting a huge push on the radio, especially south of the border. Mizzoni said the song is particularly special to him.

Tero changes the way we recycle at home

Canadians waste a tremendous amount of food each year. Roughly half of it is organic material that can be composted and put to good use. Some residents have composting bins or backyard units, but a Canadian company has created a countertop unit to bring recycling indoors. For those with kitchen compost buckets, you know full well the drawbacks – odours, fruit flies and mess. The Tero, created by Elizabeth Coulombe and Valerie Laliberte, transforms food waste into a natural fertilizer, in just a few hours. Residents can take this newly composted material and feed their plants, lawns and gardens.

Lady Eaton’s cart rolls into King

In King Township we are fortunate to have had several famous residents who have helped to put us on the map. While we often share their stories in the exhibitions we host, we are not always lucky enough to receive artifacts used by them to help tell these stories. So you can imagine how thrilled we were to hear that a cart owned by Lady Eaton was not only still in existence, but being offered to the King Heritage & Cultural Centre in pristine condition.

Memorial Tree Planting by the Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust

The warm and sunny weather was perfect for honouring advocates and champions of the Moraine. On Sunday Oct. 24, the Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust honoured donors who had passed away in recent years by planting native oak and maple trees with family and friends on the private MapleCross Nature Reserve in King Township. Oak trees are a symbol of strength, endurance and knowledge – just like the champions that were being honoured.

State-of-the-art animal hospital progressing

King is poised to be home to the country’s most advanced animal clinic. Dog Tales is putting the finishing touches on the veterinary facility that will be a showpiece for not only York, but the entire province and beyond. Building is progressing on the facility owned by the renowned King animal rescue facility. Situated on a beautiful rural landscape on the 19th Sideroad, the veterinary hospital is a work of art. It’s not only beautiful, but it will be the most technologically advanced facility of its kind.

Guide Light offers added protection for homeowners

Personal safety has been at the forefront during the pandemic. While all eyes have been on COVID, personal protection doesn’t stop there. For rural and urban residents, one simple device can save lives. For Tony Nowzari, that’s the motivation behind his Guide Light, currently in use in communities across the province and Alberta.

Roomba is your home’s best AI accessory

Humans may still be on top of the food chain, but artificial intelligence is quickly gaining ground. Our home is our sanctuary, and what better way to outfit it than with the latest, smartest technology. According to Consumer Reports, it’s expected that the robotic vacuum market will grow to $3.7 billion by 2024. I’s clear that robotic vacuums will continue to be a central feature in many homes in the future. The iRobot Roomba vacuum does all the work for you, while you venture out into the world again. Coming home is a joy, thanks to this level of intelligent cleaning.

Commentary

Here’s some advice in the marathon of life!

It’s been said you will know when you get there. Get where? Just how do I know where I’m going and what do I do when I get there? Am I there already? We make so many choices in our lives, it’s hard to keep track of them all. We navigate twists, turns and forks in the road. Heck, sometimes we end up in the ditch and roll down an embankment. It may not seem like a journey, but our lives are the longest, most intense adventures we will ever undertake. It’s a wonder we even make it out in one piece.

From a spark to a flame, it all starts with us

The well used saying, every journey starts with a single step, is not only true, it’s impactful. It goes much deeper than the imprint of our foot in the dirt. Everything important that we do in life, and even those less exciting things, all start with us.

Mirrors can never reflect our true selves

When you look in the mirror, what do you see? What more can you bring out and what more can you give? These may not be questions we routinely ask ourselves, but perhaps they should be part of our daily ritual, like brushing our teeth or skipping breakfast.

Times have changed, but standards shouldn’t

There’s no question we’re living in interesting times. The oft-heard phrase “when I was your age …” still holds true today. And yes, I did walk through three-foot-high snow drifts to catch my bus in rural Caledon back in the day. There’s no denying that the world, society, technology, have all experienced a whirlwind of changes in the past couple of decades.

Our final destination will be ‘home’

Lately I’ve felt that my get-up-and-go has got up and gone, but I’m not sure where. Sure, I’m blessed. I have a strong-as-steel wife and unique children – a family that would make anyone proud. Sometimes, it dawns on me must how old I am and I slump a bit in my chair. There’s no way in hell I’m looking forward to another birthday ending in 0. Home is where most of us are safe, and find warmth, comfort and joy. It’s a place we can relax, be ourselves, and escape from the rain and sleet outside the door.

What is the meaning of life, the universe and everything?

Plato once said that an unexamined life is not worth living. But Kurt Vonnegut wryly asked “what if that if the examined life turns out to be a clunker as well?” Many people over the millennia have tried to answer this seemingly impossible question. I always liked the response from late author Douglas Adams, who wrote the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy series. Put simply, it’s 42.

Worrying about what’s next? Just look up!

Nihil fit ex nihilo – Nothing comes from nothing. This is part of a thesis first argued by Greek philosopher Parmenides. It is associated with ancient Greek cosmology, contending there is no break in between a world that did not exist and one that did, since it could not be created “ex nihilo” in the first place.

Life is meant to be challenging and hard at times

I was sucked back in my chair by a force of self-examination recently. To sum up the experience, we’re living our lives all wrong. That may be a bold statement, but from personal experience, and observations from 30-plus years in the journalism game, I think most of us still don’t have it figured out.

The challenges of down time, up time, no time

We cannot stop the passage of time. Our particular position in the universe sees us marking the hours, days, months and years as we circle our sun. We may think that we have plenty of time during our waking hours. But how much of that time is productive? Are we wasting time, frittering it away, and spending it needlessly?

What if the mundane just isn’t enough?

A current radio commercial notes that one of the toughest decisions adults face is what to cook for dinner each night. If you have children, you know all too well the trials and tribulations of this nightly chore. But wow, just how mundane and unimpressive our lives can be at times.

Letters to the Editor

