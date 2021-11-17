B.C. Instruments prides itself on being the supplier of choice

November 17, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Even after half a century in business, a Schomberg company sees endless opportunities.
B.C. Instruments, with humble beginnings in Pottageville, marks its 50th anniversary. Theirs is a marvellous “hard work pays off” story and it’s one they’re happy to share.
What keeps the company front and centre is their commitment to quality and precision machining solutions. They, along with their select customers, all have a “relentless drive to improve.”
President Roger Conzelman said even today, the work is tremendously rewarding and always evolving. Aside from being the “company of choice” for their clients, Conzelman feels honoured to be part of the lives of his 153 employees.
Operating out of several buildings in Schomberg and beyond, B.C. Instruments makes small and large parts for high-profile customers in the aerospace, defence, injection molding, medical, nuclear and electro-optic industries.
Their secret to their success and longevity is a simple one, instilled by founder Bruno – build strong relationships based on mutual respect and trust.
Roger points out that simple philosophy that began with his father still holds true today.
With the customers they serve, B.C. has to offer precise, tailor made parts, quickly and efficiently. One of their long-term customers is Bolton-based Husky Injection Molding Systems, the largest brand-name supplier of injection molding equipment to the plastics industry. They have 4,000-plus employees in more than 140 countries. B.C. makes nozzle tips, housings, pistons, cylinders and bushings for Husky’s molding machines. The decades-long relationship means they are always on the same page.
For 50 years, B.C. Instruments has provided components and subassemblies for CANDU generation station projects across Ontario, including Bruce , Pickering and Darlington. Roger pointed out the specifications, parameters and metals uses are strictly controlled to exact standards. Every piece of raw metal is 100% inspected, labelled and catalogued.
Nuclear energy is definitely here to stay and operators are now looking at SMRs – small modular reactors – which are small, prefabricated units that can be located just about anywhere.
Our clean nuclear power has relied on the Conzelman team for decades.
B.C. Instruments even made titanium parts for the Mars Rover.
B.C. also produces parts for mass spectrometers for the medical and pharmaceutical industries.
In Roger’s office you will also find a large print of a the iconic de Havilland Beaver aircraft. B.C. Instruments provided parts for this highly regarded aircraft as well as the larger Buffalo, Dash 7 and 8. While production of the Beaver ended in 1967, many are still flying today, a testament to its design.
Conzelman explained the company itself is highly focused, with each division dedicated to the individual clients. Roger said they’re “wide but shallow” and this allows for an immediate point of contact for its customers.
Always driven by technology which means the company has to constantly upgrade its equipment to meet demands. But one thing remains constant – the attention to detail by its experienced staff, who examine every part’s fit and finish.
Conzelman said they also try to make “small daily improvements.” They are so streamlined and efficient, it’s clear why they are the producer of choice for their customers.
B.C. Instruments’ growth follows suit with their customers’ growth. With Husky and others being global, B.C. had to have an international presence. They opened a modern manufacturing plant in Gujarat, India some 16 years ago, which now employs roughly 100 people.
From the family garage in Pottageville, Bruno always operated with the same outlook – always look for an opportunity, make a commitment and keep it!
B.C Instruments tends to make low volume, but high quality parts.
“We’re not making widgets here,” Roger observed, noting each part requires meticulous attention. A tour of the facility will reveal the parts resting in egg cartons look more like jewellery than metal parts.
While the modern machines are self-sufficient, there’s nothing like human expertise, touch and even that special sound when metal is machined to the exacting standards.
Employees are valued and many have been with the company for many years.
Roger also pointed out young people today should be reminded that machining is a viable, long-term career option. Today’s education system lacks many hands-on courses or apprenticeships programs. Conzelman noted while there’s a learning curve in this trade, men and woman can excel and earn a very decent living.
B.C. Instruments is a company built on precision that relies on a time-honoured work ethic.
Made-in-Schomberg parts are responsible for maintaining life-saving medical equipment, keeping the lights on, and keeping aircraft flying.
That’s something to be proud of.
For more, visit https://www.bc-instruments.com/
