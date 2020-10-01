Sports

Cougars scored 14 goals over two games, crushing their opponents

November 10, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

The Schomberg Cougars crushed their arch rivals the Alliston Hornets 7-1 last Thursday before heading out to Midland to take on the Flyers and taking care of business in a 7-2 affair.
At this point in the season, it’s not much of a surprise that the Cougars can put teams away like this as the boys continue to make a name for themselves across the PJHL as one of the most potent offensive clubs in the league.
The Cougars took the Hornets’ stingers right off their backs, plunging in four goals inside the opening frame and the game was done from there.
Zach Gallow scored his fifth goal of the year, Stuart Barber’s two goals added his tally up to five on the season. James McLean put two of his own in the net as well giving him 10 goals n the year and Marc Bottero got in on the action scoring his 12 of the season. Tristan Szymanowski earned his fifth win of the season. The Cougars netminder improved his GAA to 2.50 and currently holds a 0.862 save percentage.
The next night in Midland it was practically the same story and with the same beginning. Gallow put up his sixth of the season early to get the Cougars on the board in the first period, before Chris Dirracolo potted home his fifth of the season to make it 2-0.
Ryan Graff-Sakasov put the Flyers within one, but Dirracolo got on the board again to take his tally to six on the year.
In the second period, Cameron Kokelj got on the board with his 13 of the season, Dirracolo sealed his hat-trick and Barber and Jordyn Palazzo all got on the score sheet. Graff-Sakasov, added an insurance goal but that second period drubbing sealed it for the Cougars.
With a 9-2-0-1 record so far, the Cougars move up to second place in the North Carruthers Division.
The Cougars are at home this whole week as the boys will host the Huntsville Otters Thursday night at the Trisan Centre before taking on the Hornets once again on Saturday night.
Both puck-drop times are at 7:30 p.m.



         

Community News

Lady Eaton’s cart rolls into King

In King Township we are fortunate to have had several famous residents who have helped to put us on the map. While we often share their stories in the exhibitions we host, we are not always lucky enough to receive artifacts used by them to help tell these stories. So you can imagine how thrilled we were to hear that a cart owned by Lady Eaton was not only still in existence, but being offered to the King Heritage & Cultural Centre in pristine condition.

Memorial Tree Planting by the Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust

The warm and sunny weather was perfect for honouring advocates and champions of the Moraine. On Sunday Oct. 24, the Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust honoured donors who had passed away in recent years by planting native oak and maple trees with family and friends on the private MapleCross Nature Reserve in King Township. Oak trees are a symbol of strength, endurance and knowledge – just like the champions that were being honoured.

State-of-the-art animal hospital progressing

King is poised to be home to the country’s most advanced animal clinic. Dog Tales is putting the finishing touches on the veterinary facility that will be a showpiece for not only York, but the entire province and beyond. Building is progressing on the facility owned by the renowned King animal rescue facility. Situated on a beautiful rural landscape on the 19th Sideroad, the veterinary hospital is a work of art. It’s not only beautiful, but it will be the most technologically advanced facility of its kind.

Guide Light offers added protection for homeowners

Personal safety has been at the forefront during the pandemic. While all eyes have been on COVID, personal protection doesn’t stop there. For rural and urban residents, one simple device can save lives. For Tony Nowzari, that’s the motivation behind his Guide Light, currently in use in communities across the province and Alberta.

Roomba is your home’s best AI accessory

Humans may still be on top of the food chain, but artificial intelligence is quickly gaining ground. Our home is our sanctuary, and what better way to outfit it than with the latest, smartest technology. According to Consumer Reports, it’s expected that the robotic vacuum market will grow to $3.7 billion by 2024. I’s clear that robotic vacuums will continue to be a central feature in many homes in the future. The iRobot Roomba vacuum does all the work for you, while you venture out into the world again. Coming home is a joy, thanks to this level of intelligent cleaning.

Kingbridge Hub a magnet for innovative collaboration

Planting a seed and watching it grow and mature is a magical thing. Equally impressive is helping human ingenuity germinate. That’s the mantra behind the driving forces of the Kingbridge Centre’s Innovation Hub. It’s almost an altruistic passion to bring together the brightest risk-takers to find solutions to society’s biggest problems.

Collaboration attests to the importance of maintaining sustainable forests

The importance of Canada’s forests can not be understated. In fact, forestry and forest products are integral to the economic, social and environmental health of our citizens. The strong symbiotic relationship to our forests was stressed by an expert panel during a livestreamed discussion hosted by the Kingbridge Innovation Hub.

Merging retro designs with innovative ‘smartness’

You can have your cake and eat it, too. Today’s cutting edge designers are finding unique and appealing ways of merging style and technology into a category all its own. One such designer is Koble, which prides itself on “smart” furniture and lighting.

Association wants new government to take the lead on PS752 investigation

The search for truth and justice never takes a break. The families of victims of Ukrainian Flight 752 pressed candidates during the election to find those answers. And they’re hoping the re-elected Liberal government will be willing to take the process to the next level.

New children’s book highlights Filipino culture

Increasing cultural awareness is the aim of a new children’s book, written by a Kingscross resident. “Riley the Raccoon Goes to the Philippines,” by Jasmine Montreuil, is the first of a series of books dedicated to children in her life who grew up here and would like to learn about their cultural traditions and language outside of Canada.

Commentary

Times have changed, but standards shouldn’t

There’s no question we’re living in interesting times. The oft-heard phrase “when I was your age …” still holds true today. And yes, I did walk through three-foot-high snow drifts to catch my bus in rural Caledon back in the day. There’s no denying that the world, society, technology, have all experienced a whirlwind of changes in the past couple of decades.

Our final destination will be ‘home’

Lately I’ve felt that my get-up-and-go has got up and gone, but I’m not sure where. Sure, I’m blessed. I have a strong-as-steel wife and unique children – a family that would make anyone proud. Sometimes, it dawns on me must how old I am and I slump a bit in my chair. There’s no way in hell I’m looking forward to another birthday ending in 0. Home is where most of us are safe, and find warmth, comfort and joy. It’s a place we can relax, be ourselves, and escape from the rain and sleet outside the door.

What is the meaning of life, the universe and everything?

Plato once said that an unexamined life is not worth living. But Kurt Vonnegut wryly asked “what if that if the examined life turns out to be a clunker as well?” Many people over the millennia have tried to answer this seemingly impossible question. I always liked the response from late author Douglas Adams, who wrote the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy series. Put simply, it’s 42.

Worrying about what’s next? Just look up!

Nihil fit ex nihilo – Nothing comes from nothing. This is part of a thesis first argued by Greek philosopher Parmenides. It is associated with ancient Greek cosmology, contending there is no break in between a world that did not exist and one that did, since it could not be created “ex nihilo” in the first place.

Life is meant to be challenging and hard at times

I was sucked back in my chair by a force of self-examination recently. To sum up the experience, we’re living our lives all wrong. That may be a bold statement, but from personal experience, and observations from 30-plus years in the journalism game, I think most of us still don’t have it figured out.

The challenges of down time, up time, no time

We cannot stop the passage of time. Our particular position in the universe sees us marking the hours, days, months and years as we circle our sun. We may think that we have plenty of time during our waking hours. But how much of that time is productive? Are we wasting time, frittering it away, and spending it needlessly?

What if the mundane just isn’t enough?

A current radio commercial notes that one of the toughest decisions adults face is what to cook for dinner each night. If you have children, you know all too well the trials and tribulations of this nightly chore. But wow, just how mundane and unimpressive our lives can be at times.

Cost of homes driving young people away

It’s been said that most of us are born, live and die within a 300-kilometre radius. For me, that’s definitely true, being born and bred right here in the GTA. And it’s true for many of my peers, except one who found his calling south of the border. Working, living, getting married and finding a home all seemed fairly straightforward for my generation.

The burdens of being a ‘deep thinker’

Having deep thoughts is what separates us from lower life forms. It’s what makes humans the strange and fascinating creatures that we are. While thinking too much can derail one’s momentum, we’re often caught up in our own thoughts deep in our heads. Sometimes we delve so deep in the recesses of our mind, we struggle to find our way out.

Animals are much smarter than we think

As an “animal-lover” I’m happy to say that yes, part of my soul has been awakened. I truly believe that all life on this planet has a purpose and is sacred in its own way. Whether they be plants or lower life forms that are part of the food chain, all creatures, great and small, are fascinating.

Letters to the Editor

