Cougars scored 14 goals over two games, crushing their opponents

November 10, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Robert Belardi
The Schomberg Cougars crushed their arch rivals the Alliston Hornets 7-1 last Thursday before heading out to Midland to take on the Flyers and taking care of business in a 7-2 affair.
At this point in the season, it’s not much of a surprise that the Cougars can put teams away like this as the boys continue to make a name for themselves across the PJHL as one of the most potent offensive clubs in the league.
The Cougars took the Hornets’ stingers right off their backs, plunging in four goals inside the opening frame and the game was done from there.
Zach Gallow scored his fifth goal of the year, Stuart Barber’s two goals added his tally up to five on the season. James McLean put two of his own in the net as well giving him 10 goals n the year and Marc Bottero got in on the action scoring his 12 of the season. Tristan Szymanowski earned his fifth win of the season. The Cougars netminder improved his GAA to 2.50 and currently holds a 0.862 save percentage.
The next night in Midland it was practically the same story and with the same beginning. Gallow put up his sixth of the season early to get the Cougars on the board in the first period, before Chris Dirracolo potted home his fifth of the season to make it 2-0.
Ryan Graff-Sakasov put the Flyers within one, but Dirracolo got on the board again to take his tally to six on the year.
In the second period, Cameron Kokelj got on the board with his 13 of the season, Dirracolo sealed his hat-trick and Barber and Jordyn Palazzo all got on the score sheet. Graff-Sakasov, added an insurance goal but that second period drubbing sealed it for the Cougars.
With a 9-2-0-1 record so far, the Cougars move up to second place in the North Carruthers Division.
The Cougars are at home this whole week as the boys will host the Huntsville Otters Thursday night at the Trisan Centre before taking on the Hornets once again on Saturday night.
Both puck-drop times are at 7:30 p.m.