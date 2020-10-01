Budweth park honours long-time resident

November 10, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
A beautiful fall day blessed residents and local officials for the official dedication of Budweth Park in Nobleton.
The park honours the late Alf Budweth Sr., who simply loved Nobleton and its people. A resident since the 1960s, he was known to sit and chat and share stories. The Nobleton Feed Mill, in many ways, was his personal “coffee shop.”
“Alfred Budweth is fondly remembered as a pillar in the Nobleton community. In his role as a King Township councillor, Alf was committed to the betterment of his ward, the Township and to all he served. He was truly a kind, generous and wise man. Alf’s legacy continues to shine through today with the Budweth family’s ongoing involvement, dedication, and love for the Nobleton community,” said Ward 2 Councillor David Boyd.
Alfred Hermann Budweth passed away Oct. 24, 2014 in his 86th year.
The tireless farmer was a pillar in the community, from establishing a local business to serving in pubic office. Harmony with nature and his family were his true loves.
The lure of the land led him to the tiny town of Nobleton in King Township where he purchased a 100-acre farm.
After several years of burning the candle at both ends, delivering eggs from his chickens at 4 a.m. and arriving in his chair at the office by 8 a.m., Alfred embraced the dream of becoming a farmer.
Alfred lived a rich and happy life on the gently rolling hills of his beloved farm “on the 10th.” He became a pillar of the community and a leader in the field of agriculture. He embraced new ideas and technologies that are commonplace today.
The purchase of Nobleton Feed Mill in 1978 allowed him to combine his passion for agriculture with his strong head for business. Together with David and Alf Jr. that business has grown to the country’s largest independent Master Feeds dealer feeding many Olympic Champions, Queen’s Plate winners and family pets over the decades.
Alfred Sr. loved the daily interaction with customers in the Mill. Many start up farmers and inexperienced young horsemen benefited from his sage advice and the occasional free bag of feed. Whether you were a bank chairman with a hobby farm or full-time farmer, Alfred enjoyed trading stories, giving advice and talking politics. From his perspective everyone had something interesting to say.
He served several terms on King council, elected by substantial majorities, a sign of the respect with which he was held in the community. A decision not to stand for re-election was made on the basis that his failing health would not allow him to personally canvass every home.