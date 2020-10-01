Trisan Fitness Centre begins gradual full re-opening

November 3, 2021 · 0 Comments
King Township is pleased to announce the gradual full re-opening of the Trisan Fitness Centre.
Members are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and must actively screen before entering.
Members are no longer required to pre-register in advance to use the fitness centre, track or group exercise and are welcome to use these amenities on a drop-in basis anytime during our hours of operation.
Members still have the option to register online for group exercise classes up to 72 hours in advance of the class.
Change room showers will be reopened for patron use.
The fitness centre and track has extended its lunchtime hours during the week.
The hours of operation on the weekend will now include Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (beginning Nov. 7).
Here is the updated schedule:
Monday to Thursday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Sunday operating hours will begin Nov. 7).
Should you have any questions or comments about the changes, please contact ServiceKing at 905-833-5321 or serviceking@king.ca.