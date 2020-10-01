Cougars slash their way through a tough weekend

October 27, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Robert Belardi
The Schomberg Cougars proved they can play against the big boys this past week.
The Cougars took out the Penetang Kings (6-4) and the Orillia Terriers (7-4) before dropping their first game of the season last Sunday against the Stayner Siskins (4-3).
Getting things started off at home last Thursday in a three-game week, the Cougars hosted the Kings and got off to the start they wanted.
Marc Bottero scored his seventh goal of the season to open the scoring six minutes into the contest. In the second period, the Cougars added three more goals to their tally but the Kings added two of their own to set up a good third period.
Bottero got his second of the game early and although two more goals came from the Kings, Luke Miehm got his second of the night to put it out of reach.
At the West Orillia Sports Complex last Saturday the Cougars – similarly to the previous match – not only got on the board first but held the lead after the first period.
Cameron Kokelj tucked in his 10th goal of the season just 14 seconds into the frame.
After an excellent first period, the Terriers gave the Cougars a run for their money in the second. Josh Brown, Mason Beck and Devin Edmonds scored three unanswered goals. James McLean, saved the Cougars by the end of the period to pull the boys within one.
Heading into the final frame, it was the first time all season the Cougars have dealt with any sort of adversity.
Devin Edmonds added another goal to make it 4-2 for the Terriers before the Cougars exploded for five unanswered goals to seal the victory.
With goaltenders Tristan Szymanowski and Matteo Tarantino having played so well throughout the course of the season, in a three-game week, head coach Stan Kondrotas turned to Szymanowski for the final game as he had played on the Thursday night against Penetang.
For the third straight game in this one, the Cougars got off to a great start leading 1-0 after the first period thanks to an unassisted goal from Evan Wilson.
Bottero scored his ninth goal of the season 10 minutes into the second period before the Siskins got down to business and potted in three unanswered goals in the third period to take the 3-2 lead.
In the third period, Bottero tied up the game with his 10th goal of the season before Marcus Lougheed scored the game winner with just over five minutes left in the game.
For this upcoming week, the Cougars will take on the Terriers in a rematch tonight in the Trisan Centre at 7:30 p.m.
This is the only match for the Cougars this week before the boys host the Alliston Hornets next Thursday at the Trisan Centre as well.