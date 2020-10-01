General News

Roomba is your home’s best AI accessory

October 13, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Humans may still be on top of the food chain, but artificial intelligence is quickly gaining ground.
Our home is our sanctuary, and what better way to outfit it than with the latest, smartest technology.
According to Consumer Reports, it’s expected that the robotic vacuum market will grow to $3.7 billion by 2024. I’s clear that robotic vacuums will continue to be a central feature in many homes in the future.
The iRobot Roomba vacuum does all the work for you, while you venture out into the world again. Coming home is a joy, thanks to this level of intelligent cleaning.
The s9+ is the flagship model and it not only does the chore, but returns to it base and empties its own dirt. You could say it cleans and picks up after itself.
The unit boasts an Anti-Allergen System, and 99% of pollen and mold allergens are trapped from the robot to the base so they can’t escape back into the air.
It’s the most sophisticated and powerful robot vacuum yet and it shows.
The Roomba has a superior 3-stage cleaning system that lifts, loosens, then eliminates debris and pet hair from deep within your carpets for a clean you won’t believe. As it rolls along, it automatically increases suction to clean even deeper into carpets with power boost technology.
The s9+ also has sensors and a specially designed corner brush to get deep into corners and along edges.
The dual rubber brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair.
But the real magic happens inside its “brain.” The s9+ has vSLAM™ navigation and actually learns the layout of your home and builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean and navigate in neat, efficient rows. This gizmo captures more than 230,000 data points per section to optimize coverage.
Every time it cleans, it gets “smarter.”
It’s very easy to get going, right out of the box. Simply download the improved iRobot Home App and you can control its route, schedule, maps and more.
It’s really neat how our home gadgets can work together. If you ask Alexa to tell the Roomba to clean under the kitchen table, it will, without any argument!
Our four-legged friends have warmed up to the Roomba, after some initial curiosity.
Watching it during its initial few sweeps of our main floor was both fascinating and fun. You can actually see this device learning, planning, mapping. It really does try to get into every tight space, limited only by its dimensions. It seems like it has a certain amount of “determination” to get the job done, something humans often lack.
The app also notifies you if it runs into any problems or the unit gets stuck. You may have to give it a helping hand by removing any loose wires, cords or small rugs that get caught up.
But again, this unit is made brilliantly. You can access its main compartment easily, and you can see right away if there are any obstructions.
During our test runs, it seems the Roomba has risen to the head of the vacuum hierarchy. Maybe in the past these were secondary machines for small jobs, but they are now fully mature and capable of any task.
The beauty of the Roomba is that it can fit under a lot of furniture, such as sofas, and gets to places frequently overlooked by humans.
You’re paying a premium for this, but you’re getting much more than a vacuum. It’s an advanced robot that contains a mountain of computing power.
The Roomba robot vacuum is more akin to the latest smartphones and autonomous vehicles, featuring cutting edge vSLAM navigation, running on super-fast mobile chipsets, with intelligence powered by AI and machine learning.
iRobot Genius 3.0 enables products, like the Roomba s9+, to be a “smarter partner,” providing preferences not programming, and ultimately creating a thoughtful smart home environment that understands a customer’s lifestyle and cleaning needs.
iRobot developed a number of important robotics technologies for space exploration and defense and security robots during the 1990s. The company went on to develop other important robotic technologies, such as an industrial floor cleaner SC Johnson Wax and My Real Baby, through a partnership with Hasbro. All of these important steps in the company’s history would ultimately lead to the development of the Roomba robot vacuum in 2002.
iRobot was founded in 1990 by Massachusetts Institute of Technology roboticists with the vision of making practical robots a reality. iRobot has sold more than 35 million robots worldwide.
iRobot inspired the first Micro Rovers used by NASA, changing space travel forever, deployed the first ground robots used by U.S. Forces in conflict, brought the first self-navigating FDA-approved remote presence robots to hospitals and introduced the first practical home robot with Roomba, forging a path for an entirely new category in home cleaning.
So the company is really about robots, and the vacuums are really just a modern, convenient application. Who knows where this technology will take us, and how far the Roomba can evolve.
At one time, the Roomba was a cool, unique oddity but it has evolved into a smart home necessity. It’s an essential AI, one that works tirelessly, around the clock.
Thanks to iRobot, you don’t have to fear advanced tech, you simply have to embrace it.
For more, visit https://www.irobot.ca/



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags: , ,


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

State-of-the-art animal hospital progressing

King is poised to be home to the country’s most advanced animal clinic. Dog Tales is putting the finishing touches on the veterinary facility that will be a showpiece for not only York, but the entire province and beyond. Building is progressing on the facility owned by the renowned King animal rescue facility. Situated on a beautiful rural landscape on the 19th Sideroad, the veterinary hospital is a work of art. It’s not only beautiful, but it will be the most technologically advanced facility of its kind.

Guide Light offers added protection for homeowners

Personal safety has been at the forefront during the pandemic. While all eyes have been on COVID, personal protection doesn’t stop there. For rural and urban residents, one simple device can save lives. For Tony Nowzari, that’s the motivation behind his Guide Light, currently in use in communities across the province and Alberta.

Roomba is your home’s best AI accessory

Humans may still be on top of the food chain, but artificial intelligence is quickly gaining ground. Our home is our sanctuary, and what better way to outfit it than with the latest, smartest technology. According to Consumer Reports, it’s expected that the robotic vacuum market will grow to $3.7 billion by 2024. I’s clear that robotic vacuums will continue to be a central feature in many homes in the future. The iRobot Roomba vacuum does all the work for you, while you venture out into the world again. Coming home is a joy, thanks to this level of intelligent cleaning.

Kingbridge Hub a magnet for innovative collaboration

Planting a seed and watching it grow and mature is a magical thing. Equally impressive is helping human ingenuity germinate. That’s the mantra behind the driving forces of the Kingbridge Centre’s Innovation Hub. It’s almost an altruistic passion to bring together the brightest risk-takers to find solutions to society’s biggest problems.

Collaboration attests to the importance of maintaining sustainable forests

The importance of Canada’s forests can not be understated. In fact, forestry and forest products are integral to the economic, social and environmental health of our citizens. The strong symbiotic relationship to our forests was stressed by an expert panel during a livestreamed discussion hosted by the Kingbridge Innovation Hub.

Merging retro designs with innovative ‘smartness’

You can have your cake and eat it, too. Today’s cutting edge designers are finding unique and appealing ways of merging style and technology into a category all its own. One such designer is Koble, which prides itself on “smart” furniture and lighting.

Association wants new government to take the lead on PS752 investigation

The search for truth and justice never takes a break. The families of victims of Ukrainian Flight 752 pressed candidates during the election to find those answers. And they’re hoping the re-elected Liberal government will be willing to take the process to the next level.

New children’s book highlights Filipino culture

Increasing cultural awareness is the aim of a new children’s book, written by a Kingscross resident. “Riley the Raccoon Goes to the Philippines,” by Jasmine Montreuil, is the first of a series of books dedicated to children in her life who grew up here and would like to learn about their cultural traditions and language outside of Canada.

CSDA offering classes in speaking, debating

The Canadian Speech and Debate Academy will finally be launching their classes virtually since the business was founded a year ago. King City native and 2016 World Debating and Public Speaking Champion Natalie Ganzhorn co-founded the business with British Columbia’s Top Speak in 2016, Jay McCauley.

Innovative LARQ Bottle delivers clean water

We have the technology to provide everyone with clean drinking water. Consumers can celebrate with the newly released LARQ Bottle that delivers clean water and eliminates dependence on single-use plastics. The LARQ Bottle featuring innovative technology combined with inspired design to give people around the world access to pristine drinking water, easily and sustainably.

Commentary

Worrying about what’s next? Just look up!

Nihil fit ex nihilo – Nothing comes from nothing. This is part of a thesis first argued by Greek philosopher Parmenides. It is associated with ancient Greek cosmology, contending there is no break in between a world that did not exist and one that did, since it could not be created “ex nihilo” in the first place.

Life is meant to be challenging and hard at times

I was sucked back in my chair by a force of self-examination recently. To sum up the experience, we’re living our lives all wrong. That may be a bold statement, but from personal experience, and observations from 30-plus years in the journalism game, I think most of us still don’t have it figured out.

The challenges of down time, up time, no time

We cannot stop the passage of time. Our particular position in the universe sees us marking the hours, days, months and years as we circle our sun. We may think that we have plenty of time during our waking hours. But how much of that time is productive? Are we wasting time, frittering it away, and spending it needlessly?

What if the mundane just isn’t enough?

A current radio commercial notes that one of the toughest decisions adults face is what to cook for dinner each night. If you have children, you know all too well the trials and tribulations of this nightly chore. But wow, just how mundane and unimpressive our lives can be at times.

Cost of homes driving young people away

It’s been said that most of us are born, live and die within a 300-kilometre radius. For me, that’s definitely true, being born and bred right here in the GTA. And it’s true for many of my peers, except one who found his calling south of the border. Working, living, getting married and finding a home all seemed fairly straightforward for my generation.

The burdens of being a ‘deep thinker’

Having deep thoughts is what separates us from lower life forms. It’s what makes humans the strange and fascinating creatures that we are. While thinking too much can derail one’s momentum, we’re often caught up in our own thoughts deep in our heads. Sometimes we delve so deep in the recesses of our mind, we struggle to find our way out.

Animals are much smarter than we think

As an “animal-lover” I’m happy to say that yes, part of my soul has been awakened. I truly believe that all life on this planet has a purpose and is sacred in its own way. Whether they be plants or lower life forms that are part of the food chain, all creatures, great and small, are fascinating.

Celebrating with lefties on Friday the 13th!

An international recognition day came and went last week, in a double-header of mystique and superstition. Friday, Aug. 13 was International Left-Handers Day. The Aug. 13 day was created by the UK’s Left-Handers Club. I have embraced by right brain and celebrated my left-handedness. I always notice when someone I encounter is a lefty, and smile as I find another member of this prestigious and limited club.

Let’s remove ‘nothing’ from our vocabulary

Nothing, rien, nada, nichts, niente, nekas. It’s odd that every language, every culture has many synonyms for “nothing.” An interesting word, defined as “not any thing,” or of “no interest, value or consequence.”

Is ‘easy’ really what our species needs?

We are living in fast-paced times. We’re desperately trying to catch up to our always-expanding technology, but we have to wonder to what end. Our world, and our species, have seen more wonders, more advancements in the last 100 years than in all of our hundreds of thousands of years on this planet. In what can be seen as the blink of an eye, we’ve gone from horse and buggy to rides in space. We’ve gone from dying young to living long. We’ve switched from back-breaking work to modern luxury.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open