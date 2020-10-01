MPPs celebrate healthcare workers

October 13, 2021 · 0 Comments
Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan, joined by Michael Tibollo, MPP for Vaughan-Woodbridge, visited healthcare professionals at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital to donate coffee and snacks to honour the contributions of first responders through the pandemic.
This is being done to demonstrate solidarity following recent protestors targeting hospitals and first responders. This event was coordinated with Daisy Wai, MPP for Richmond, and Michael Parsa, MPP for Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill, who donated refreshments to staff at Mackenzie Health Hospital in Richmond Hill.
The visits were a gesture of gratitude to healthcare workers, but also an opportunity for MPPs to express their support for the workers as protests continue at hospitals. The protests are being held against ongoing measures to protect Ontarians as the province continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our healthcare workers are the heroes of this pandemic and it is a privilege to show my support for those working to keep residents in York Region safe,” said Lecce. “Our healthcare professionals are keeping our community safe and helping to save lives. We stand with them in this work, especially during.”
Education Minister Lecce also expressed gratitude to medical and public health officials for their strong commitment to school safety and partnership to keep schools open and safe.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have seen incredible strength and dedication displayed by our local health care heroes. I want to thank these heroes for everything they have done to protect the people of Vaughan-Woodbridge over the past 18 months,” said Michael Tibollo, MPP for Vaughan-Woodbridge and Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “Battling this virus on the front lines can be difficult and can have an impact on your mental health. I thank all of our health care heroes for going above and beyond every single day, and encourage those who may be experiencing pandemic-related stress to reach out and get support. Online services specifically for health care workers are available at Ontario.ca/MentalHealth. Thank you for everything that you do to protect our community.”
The MPPs used the opportunity to encourage all Ontarians to get their vaccines to protect against COVID-19. Ontario’s successful rollout of vaccines has seen more than 86% of residents aged 12 and up receive at least one dose with more than 80% having received two doses. Vaccines remain the best way to protect against COVID-19.
“Words cannot express the deepest appreciation we have for our Healthcare Team at Mackenzie Health” said Richmond Hill MPP Daisy Wai. “All Healthcare teams across Ontario have had a challenging time, working non-stop for almost 2 years. You put your safety on the line and selflessly served your patients. Please enjoy a cup of coffee as a humble gesture of our appreciation.”
“Our healthcare workers sacrificed so much for Ontarians throughout this pandemic,” said Michael Parsa, MPP for Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill. “I am happy to show my support for the healthcare professionals at the Mackenzie Health Hospital in Richmond Hill as they continue to help serve the people in our community.”