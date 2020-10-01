Headline News

York stresses vaccines needed to enter sports facilities

October 6, 2021   ·   0 Comments

York Region has issued a letter to owners/operators of facilities where organized sports are played and/or practiced regarding vaccinations.
Everyone 12 and older attending or participating in sports at arenas are required to provide identification and proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or a valid medical exemption.
This decision was made in response to current data and Scarsin modelling which projects York Region could see up to:
• 430 cases of COVID-19 per day by December.
• 44 hospitalizations of those under the age of 19 by Dec. 31.
Further data suggests of the 10 outbreaks related specifically to basketball tournaments or events from Feb. 20 to Sept. 20, one in five cases were linked to York Region and two-thirds of the cases were under the age of 18.
In the most recent week, the rate of infection among unvaccinated individuals 12 years of age or older was 137.1 cases per 100,000 population; in contrast, among fully vaccinated individuals the rate was significantly lower at 14.5 cases per 100,000 population.
In the past two months, almost all COVID-19 related deaths and hospitalizations have occurred in individuals who were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated.
Activities related to organized sports have the potential to enhance COVID-19 transmission; specifically, close contact, forceful exhalation, prolonged exposure, crowded indoor spaces and masks and face coverings removed during physical activity contribute to enhanced likelihood of COVID-19 transmission.
“We recognize this requirement may cause inconvenience for some residents, businesses and sports organizations, however, the good news is most York Region residents age 12 to 17 are already vaccinated; in fact, 75% of York Region youth aged 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated and 82% have received a first dose,” said a statement from York Region.
Everyone over the age of 12 (born in 2009 or earlier) is encouraged to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible. COVID-19 vaccination clinic dates, times and locations are available at york.ca/covid19vaccine



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Kingbridge Hub a magnet for innovative collaboration

Planting a seed and watching it grow and mature is a magical thing. Equally impressive is helping human ingenuity germinate. That’s the mantra behind the driving forces of the Kingbridge Centre’s Innovation Hub. It’s almost an altruistic passion to bring together the brightest risk-takers to find solutions to society’s biggest problems.

Collaboration attests to the importance of maintaining sustainable forests

The importance of Canada’s forests can not be understated. In fact, forestry and forest products are integral to the economic, social and environmental health of our citizens. The strong symbiotic relationship to our forests was stressed by an expert panel during a livestreamed discussion hosted by the Kingbridge Innovation Hub.

Merging retro designs with innovative ‘smartness’

You can have your cake and eat it, too. Today’s cutting edge designers are finding unique and appealing ways of merging style and technology into a category all its own. One such designer is Koble, which prides itself on “smart” furniture and lighting.

Association wants new government to take the lead on PS752 investigation

The search for truth and justice never takes a break. The families of victims of Ukrainian Flight 752 pressed candidates during the election to find those answers. And they’re hoping the re-elected Liberal government will be willing to take the process to the next level.

New children’s book highlights Filipino culture

Increasing cultural awareness is the aim of a new children’s book, written by a Kingscross resident. “Riley the Raccoon Goes to the Philippines,” by Jasmine Montreuil, is the first of a series of books dedicated to children in her life who grew up here and would like to learn about their cultural traditions and language outside of Canada.

CSDA offering classes in speaking, debating

The Canadian Speech and Debate Academy will finally be launching their classes virtually since the business was founded a year ago. King City native and 2016 World Debating and Public Speaking Champion Natalie Ganzhorn co-founded the business with British Columbia’s Top Speak in 2016, Jay McCauley.

Innovative LARQ Bottle delivers clean water

We have the technology to provide everyone with clean drinking water. Consumers can celebrate with the newly released LARQ Bottle that delivers clean water and eliminates dependence on single-use plastics. The LARQ Bottle featuring innovative technology combined with inspired design to give people around the world access to pristine drinking water, easily and sustainably.

Nobleton singer-songwriter Matt Morson releases ‘Tailgate Patio’

We’re all longing for a return to simpler times and those lazy summer days. Nobleton’s singer-songwriter Matt Morson has delivered, and brings us back with his new single “Tailgate Patio.” The best things about summer are the most simple: the smell of dew in the grass, a charge in the night air, and infinite stars in a clear sky.

Protestors create unsafe space in front of MPP’s home

Anti-vax protestors have stepped over the line, converging in front of King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce’s home. For several days over the past week or, a group of verbally abusive citizens rallied outside his residence, making things uncomfortable and unsafe for him and his neighbours. The group seems to believe the COVID vaccination is a “global conspiracy.”

FLATO supports annual Schomberg Run

FLATO Developments is proud and privileged to make a donation to the 11th Annual Schomberg Country Run in the support of Indigenous Peoples in their ...

Commentary

Life is meant to be challenging and hard at times

I was sucked back in my chair by a force of self-examination recently. To sum up the experience, we’re living our lives all wrong. That may be a bold statement, but from personal experience, and observations from 30-plus years in the journalism game, I think most of us still don’t have it figured out.

The challenges of down time, up time, no time

We cannot stop the passage of time. Our particular position in the universe sees us marking the hours, days, months and years as we circle our sun. We may think that we have plenty of time during our waking hours. But how much of that time is productive? Are we wasting time, frittering it away, and spending it needlessly?

What if the mundane just isn’t enough?

A current radio commercial notes that one of the toughest decisions adults face is what to cook for dinner each night. If you have children, you know all too well the trials and tribulations of this nightly chore. But wow, just how mundane and unimpressive our lives can be at times.

Cost of homes driving young people away

It’s been said that most of us are born, live and die within a 300-kilometre radius. For me, that’s definitely true, being born and bred right here in the GTA. And it’s true for many of my peers, except one who found his calling south of the border. Working, living, getting married and finding a home all seemed fairly straightforward for my generation.

The burdens of being a ‘deep thinker’

Having deep thoughts is what separates us from lower life forms. It’s what makes humans the strange and fascinating creatures that we are. While thinking too much can derail one’s momentum, we’re often caught up in our own thoughts deep in our heads. Sometimes we delve so deep in the recesses of our mind, we struggle to find our way out.

Animals are much smarter than we think

As an “animal-lover” I’m happy to say that yes, part of my soul has been awakened. I truly believe that all life on this planet has a purpose and is sacred in its own way. Whether they be plants or lower life forms that are part of the food chain, all creatures, great and small, are fascinating.

Celebrating with lefties on Friday the 13th!

An international recognition day came and went last week, in a double-header of mystique and superstition. Friday, Aug. 13 was International Left-Handers Day. The Aug. 13 day was created by the UK’s Left-Handers Club. I have embraced by right brain and celebrated my left-handedness. I always notice when someone I encounter is a lefty, and smile as I find another member of this prestigious and limited club.

Let’s remove ‘nothing’ from our vocabulary

Nothing, rien, nada, nichts, niente, nekas. It’s odd that every language, every culture has many synonyms for “nothing.” An interesting word, defined as “not any thing,” or of “no interest, value or consequence.”

Is ‘easy’ really what our species needs?

We are living in fast-paced times. We’re desperately trying to catch up to our always-expanding technology, but we have to wonder to what end. Our world, and our species, have seen more wonders, more advancements in the last 100 years than in all of our hundreds of thousands of years on this planet. In what can be seen as the blink of an eye, we’ve gone from horse and buggy to rides in space. We’ve gone from dying young to living long. We’ve switched from back-breaking work to modern luxury.

Mental clutter makes us lose our focus

A mind may be a terrible thing to waste, but it’s also a mysterious enigma that can drive you crazy. I was basking in the sunshine the other day during my lunch break. My mind wandered, as minds often do. I thought to myself that I should give my uncle a call to see how he was doing. The only problem was, he passed away more than 15 years ago. Wow.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open