Merging retro designs with innovative ‘smartness’

September 29, 2021
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
You can have your cake and eat it, too.
Today’s cutting edge designers are finding unique and appealing ways of merging style and technology into a category all its own.
One such designer is Koble, which prides itself on “smart” furniture and lighting.
The idea is integrating wireless technology – device charging and high quality audio speakers – into the furniture itself. The result ranges from subtle to distinct.
Few other designers have created such smart designs in such a seamless, almost natural evolution.
With home offices and remote work here to stay, Koble offers a variety of Scandinavian-inspired smart desks. Minimalist flat surfaces and clean long legs.
The Juno for instance, has an electric height adjustment, allowing you to move from sitting to standing. The controls are neatly integrated hidden and the desk boasts an invisible charging area.
Watch for their smart beds, coming soon. They are pure genius. Again, they’re minimal, but offer maximum connectivity. They include wireless charging and USB docks built into the side rails. Some models have Bluetooth speakers with subwoofers built into the headboards. Why not opt for one with motion-activated LED underbed lighting? Put an end to stubbed toes in the middle of the night!
Koble’s lineup of smart side tables are equally intriguing.
From the retro Ralph 1950s radio style and the perfectly shaped Zain, these are amazing accent pieces.
They’re fantastically practical, with wireless charging plates, USB and AUX ports. Bluetooth speakers are built into the designs, with upholstered linen-like fabric. They also feature push buttons, allowing you to the control the music. The Riva, for instance, can be unplugged and moved around, thanks to an 18-hour lithium battery.
The Zain isn’t shy about its origins – it’s an eye-catching retro design that draws your attention. Its aesthetics are matched only by its audio performance. The sound is incredible.
Koble also offers a variety of smart lamps and smart, portable speaker lanterns.
The minimalistic desk or table lamps are low-energy LED units. The lines are crisp and clean and they offer dimming and colour temperature control, along with wireless charging, and yes, even Bluetooth speakers. The designs are incredible.
Perfect for backyard gatherings and bonfires, the Bluetooth speaker lanterns offer hours of fun. The Let’s Go model, for instance, has a powerful speaker that connects to your phone or tablet. It provides incredible 360-degree sound. But that’s not all. It provides unique mood-setting, multi-coloured lighting, perfect for all settings and occasions.
You have to include their Ava X and Neptune on your list.
UK-based Koble relies on a team of talented and committed visionaries. They’ve found a way to design products with smart functionality for consumers around the world.
The products also boast some of the best components available so you’re not giving up anything in terms of quality, sound or long-lasting appeal.
You could say it’s almost loud in its discreetness.
Orangeville’s Dream Team Americas is responsible for helping to promote Koble in North America. They also distribute these exclusively as well as market and sell Koble products.
The boutique firm always “brings the cool,” according to president Todd Taylor.
The full service consulting agency brings the sizzle to companies like Koble, Chipolo, Twinkly, Brilliant, Emporia Energy, Motorola, LINQ and Bluestone Sunshields.
Koble products are available at Best Buy, Staples, Home Depot, Amazon and Walmart.