General News

Merging retro designs with innovative ‘smartness’

September 29, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

You can have your cake and eat it, too.
Today’s cutting edge designers are finding unique and appealing ways of merging style and technology into a category all its own.
One such designer is Koble, which prides itself on “smart” furniture and lighting.
The idea is integrating wireless technology – device charging and high quality audio speakers – into the furniture itself. The result ranges from subtle to distinct.
Few other designers have created such smart designs in such a seamless, almost natural evolution.
With home offices and remote work here to stay, Koble offers a variety of Scandinavian-inspired smart desks. Minimalist flat surfaces and clean long legs.
The Juno for instance, has an electric height adjustment, allowing you to move from sitting to standing. The controls are neatly integrated hidden and the desk boasts an invisible charging area.
Watch for their smart beds, coming soon. They are pure genius. Again, they’re minimal, but offer maximum connectivity. They include wireless charging and USB docks built into the side rails. Some models have Bluetooth speakers with subwoofers built into the headboards. Why not opt for one with motion-activated LED underbed lighting? Put an end to stubbed toes in the middle of the night!
Koble’s lineup of smart side tables are equally intriguing.
From the retro Ralph 1950s radio style and the perfectly shaped Zain, these are amazing accent pieces.
They’re fantastically practical, with wireless charging plates, USB and AUX ports. Bluetooth speakers are built into the designs, with upholstered linen-like fabric. They also feature push buttons, allowing you to the control the music. The Riva, for instance, can be unplugged and moved around, thanks to an 18-hour lithium battery.
The Zain isn’t shy about its origins – it’s an eye-catching retro design that draws your attention. Its aesthetics are matched only by its audio performance. The sound is incredible.
Koble also offers a variety of smart lamps and smart, portable speaker lanterns.
The minimalistic desk or table lamps are low-energy LED units. The lines are crisp and clean and they offer dimming and colour temperature control, along with wireless charging, and yes, even Bluetooth speakers. The designs are incredible.
Perfect for backyard gatherings and bonfires, the Bluetooth speaker lanterns offer hours of fun. The Let’s Go model, for instance, has a powerful speaker that connects to your phone or tablet. It provides incredible 360-degree sound. But that’s not all. It provides unique mood-setting, multi-coloured lighting, perfect for all settings and occasions.
You have to include their Ava X and Neptune on your list.
UK-based Koble relies on a team of talented and committed visionaries. They’ve found a way to design products with smart functionality for consumers around the world.
The products also boast some of the best components available so you’re not giving up anything in terms of quality, sound or long-lasting appeal.
You could say it’s almost loud in its discreetness.
Orangeville’s Dream Team Americas is responsible for helping to promote Koble in North America. They also distribute these exclusively as well as market and sell Koble products.
The boutique firm always “brings the cool,” according to president Todd Taylor.
The full service consulting agency brings the sizzle to companies like Koble, Chipolo, Twinkly, Brilliant, Emporia Energy, Motorola, LINQ and Bluestone Sunshields.
Koble products are available at Best Buy, Staples, Home Depot, Amazon and Walmart.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags: , ,


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Merging retro designs with innovative ‘smartness’

You can have your cake and eat it, too. Today’s cutting edge designers are finding unique and appealing ways of merging style and technology into a category all its own. One such designer is Koble, which prides itself on “smart” furniture and lighting.

Association wants new government to take the lead on PS752 investigation

The search for truth and justice never takes a break. The families of victims of Ukrainian Flight 752 pressed candidates during the election to find those answers. And they’re hoping the re-elected Liberal government will be willing to take the process to the next level.

New children’s book highlights Filipino culture

Increasing cultural awareness is the aim of a new children’s book, written by a Kingscross resident. “Riley the Raccoon Goes to the Philippines,” by Jasmine Montreuil, is the first of a series of books dedicated to children in her life who grew up here and would like to learn about their cultural traditions and language outside of Canada.

CSDA offering classes in speaking, debating

The Canadian Speech and Debate Academy will finally be launching their classes virtually since the business was founded a year ago. King City native and 2016 World Debating and Public Speaking Champion Natalie Ganzhorn co-founded the business with British Columbia’s Top Speak in 2016, Jay McCauley.

Innovative LARQ Bottle delivers clean water

We have the technology to provide everyone with clean drinking water. Consumers can celebrate with the newly released LARQ Bottle that delivers clean water and eliminates dependence on single-use plastics. The LARQ Bottle featuring innovative technology combined with inspired design to give people around the world access to pristine drinking water, easily and sustainably.

Nobleton singer-songwriter Matt Morson releases ‘Tailgate Patio’

We’re all longing for a return to simpler times and those lazy summer days. Nobleton’s singer-songwriter Matt Morson has delivered, and brings us back with his new single “Tailgate Patio.” The best things about summer are the most simple: the smell of dew in the grass, a charge in the night air, and infinite stars in a clear sky.

Protestors create unsafe space in front of MPP’s home

Anti-vax protestors have stepped over the line, converging in front of King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce’s home. For several days over the past week or, a group of verbally abusive citizens rallied outside his residence, making things uncomfortable and unsafe for him and his neighbours. The group seems to believe the COVID vaccination is a “global conspiracy.”

FLATO supports annual Schomberg Run

FLATO Developments is proud and privileged to make a donation to the 11th Annual Schomberg Country Run in the support of Indigenous Peoples in their ...

Local efforts support Uzazi Foundation

Local efforts, led by Jo-Anne Cober, is making a difference in underserved Jamaica. Cober spearheads donations to the Uzazi Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports schools in rural Jamaica. Over the past few years the list of schools has grown to 8, including one high school, according to Cober. Uzazi foundation has also created a help during these difficult times.

King native releases new single

Continuing to infuse a swirling breath of fresh air into today’s pop-jazz scene, multi-talented Schomberg-based artist Cynthia Tauro is “Right Here” with the release of her new single and video. As a song, “Right Here” illustrates how love slowly releases when it’s left unreciprocated. It adds to her well-regarded repertoire of soulful, sensitive, and intimate songwriting combined with evocative and immersive vocals over an intrinsic love of Latin and complex jazz harmonies.

Commentary

The challenges of down time, up time, no time

We cannot stop the passage of time. Our particular position in the universe sees us marking the hours, days, months and years as we circle our sun. We may think that we have plenty of time during our waking hours. But how much of that time is productive? Are we wasting time, frittering it away, and spending it needlessly?

What if the mundane just isn’t enough?

A current radio commercial notes that one of the toughest decisions adults face is what to cook for dinner each night. If you have children, you know all too well the trials and tribulations of this nightly chore. But wow, just how mundane and unimpressive our lives can be at times.

Cost of homes driving young people away

It’s been said that most of us are born, live and die within a 300-kilometre radius. For me, that’s definitely true, being born and bred right here in the GTA. And it’s true for many of my peers, except one who found his calling south of the border. Working, living, getting married and finding a home all seemed fairly straightforward for my generation.

The burdens of being a ‘deep thinker’

Having deep thoughts is what separates us from lower life forms. It’s what makes humans the strange and fascinating creatures that we are. While thinking too much can derail one’s momentum, we’re often caught up in our own thoughts deep in our heads. Sometimes we delve so deep in the recesses of our mind, we struggle to find our way out.

Animals are much smarter than we think

As an “animal-lover” I’m happy to say that yes, part of my soul has been awakened. I truly believe that all life on this planet has a purpose and is sacred in its own way. Whether they be plants or lower life forms that are part of the food chain, all creatures, great and small, are fascinating.

Celebrating with lefties on Friday the 13th!

An international recognition day came and went last week, in a double-header of mystique and superstition. Friday, Aug. 13 was International Left-Handers Day. The Aug. 13 day was created by the UK’s Left-Handers Club. I have embraced by right brain and celebrated my left-handedness. I always notice when someone I encounter is a lefty, and smile as I find another member of this prestigious and limited club.

Let’s remove ‘nothing’ from our vocabulary

Nothing, rien, nada, nichts, niente, nekas. It’s odd that every language, every culture has many synonyms for “nothing.” An interesting word, defined as “not any thing,” or of “no interest, value or consequence.”

Is ‘easy’ really what our species needs?

We are living in fast-paced times. We’re desperately trying to catch up to our always-expanding technology, but we have to wonder to what end. Our world, and our species, have seen more wonders, more advancements in the last 100 years than in all of our hundreds of thousands of years on this planet. In what can be seen as the blink of an eye, we’ve gone from horse and buggy to rides in space. We’ve gone from dying young to living long. We’ve switched from back-breaking work to modern luxury.

Mental clutter makes us lose our focus

A mind may be a terrible thing to waste, but it’s also a mysterious enigma that can drive you crazy. I was basking in the sunshine the other day during my lunch break. My mind wandered, as minds often do. I thought to myself that I should give my uncle a call to see how he was doing. The only problem was, he passed away more than 15 years ago. Wow.

Many ways to feed the mind, body and spirit

try to provide “food for thought” each week in my editorial columns. Sometimes I even provide actual food suggestions. As we reintegrate with our fellow humans in the coming weeks and months, we are looking for a new balance. Hopefully lessons learned over the past year will give us some renewed umph, or at least some motivation to get out, explore and become more fulfilled.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open