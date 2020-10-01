Roberts ready to bring residents’ voices to Parliament

September 29, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Anna Roberts has one main goal – to take care of her community.
Now that the heavy lifting is over, newly elected King-Vaughan MP can’t wait to swing into action.
Even before heading to Ottawa, Roberts supported the fundraising run for the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital.
The well known and respected King resident defeated the Liberal incumbent Deb Schulte, in Roberts’s second federal election campaign.
She credits much of the success to her team of supporters. Roberts and her campaign squad had laser-like focus and determination that saw them through the whirlwind campaign.
Following her victory, Roberts made it a point to try to reach out to all of her supporters.
This campaign differed from 2019 in several ways, Roberts observed. They were quick out of the gate and even before they had a campaign office they were manning the phones and contacting people. They hit the hustings as soon as it was allowed and her team worked upwards of 10-hour days knocking on doors.
She said she was lucky to have had some mature members on her team who had political experience at all levels. Everyone on her team followed through and worked with focus.
She mentioned she had several high school students on her team who showed unbelievable enthusiasm.
She also received support from area politicians like Peter Kent and Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback.
Roberts and her team were better prepared this time and they never took a day off during the campaign.
She was propelled by adrenaline and a desire not to disappoint her supporters.
Roberts said the newly elected MPs have to get to work quickly, to get the country back on track. She’s excited to help bring change and “clean up the mess” the pandemic has caused.
Even though she will be in opposition, she and her fellow Conservatives will have to make the Liberals accountable and take them to task when necessary.
It’s important that everyone stops bickering and begins to work together like never before. The government needs to protect what we have and enhance other opportunities across this great country of ours. She hopes the new government will treat everyone with respect and build on this notion.
She admitted she has a lot to learn, but she’s excited about the role. Regarding party politics, Roberts said she hopes to have the right to vote on behalf of her constituents.
“What’s why I ran,” she said.
Roberts vows to be in the riding as often as possible, mostly because she’s a people person. She simply loves the contact and connections she’s built in King over the years.
Roberts has been a long-time volunteer with King City Lodge and worked on Township groups like the accessibility committee. She admits she doesn’t need any recognition for her volunteer work because she loves it.
Her involvement in the community, and years as manager of the TD Bank in Nobleton allowed her to get to know residents and their families well. She can recount dozens of stories of amazing local residents. She said she cherishes each and every friendship she has created.
Placing constituents’ needs above all else, Roberts said small business, the economy and seniors all need the government’s help and attention.
“We need to help them,” she stressed, adding she heard many stories during the campaign across the riding of individual struggles.
King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce offered his praise for Roberts.
“Anna Roberts is at her core a public servant – hard working, a passionate advocate, and a strong voice for local families. I look forward to working with her in the service of our community, and to fight for what matters most: quality local healthcare, better internet connectivity, affordability for families, and support for the next generation.”
There’s no question that Roberts will bring a fresh, genuine grassroots passion to Parliament.