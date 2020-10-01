September 8, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Robert Belardi
The Schomberg Cougars made a flurry of changes behind the bench and in management for this upcoming season.
With their announcement coming over Twitter, the Cougars re-welcomed Sandy Bell to the club to be their new assistant general manager.
The club also brought on board assistant coaches JP Crescenzi and Hayden Stewart, along with a new head coach for the year in Stan Kondrotas.
Both Kondrotas and Bell were formerly with the Caledon Golden Hawks back in 2020. Both men left the club at the end of the season after being swept against the Penetang Kings.
Right after his plans to go coach the Campbellton Tigers Junior A club in New Brunswick fell through due to COVID-19 issues, Kondrotas signed on to be the head coach of the Jr. C club.
“We got a good nucleus there. We’re going to be young. I look forward to starting fresh and building a new team,” Kondrotas said.
“We only have five or six returning players that’s it. We’re still looking, we have another camp on Sept. 11. By the time I was awarded (the position) I got on the phone to recruit players. It’s a chance to start fresh with a new bunch of guys and hopefully start recruiting and grow from there.”
The PJHL’scommissioner Terry Whiteside announced in a press release the season will begin Oct. 1. There will not be a full season this year as 36 games are scheduled for the year.
“We get our ice after the 11th and start skating three times a week. We’ll be able to mold people from there.”
The Cougars, back in 2020, took the third-place Orillia Terriers to game seven before bowing out of the first round of the PJHL playoffs.
Yet throughout this hiatus and having not played any hockey last season, the PJHL has surely lost some players throughout this time.
But Kondrotas believes that the league will continue to operate like it once did.
“I think the league is going to operate like it did before. You’re going to see the same powerhouses be the same powershouses. Hopefully in time I can challenge that,” Kondrotas said.
“I think Stayner (Siskins) has the best team from what I know and Alliston (Hornets) are right behind them.”
A full schedule of the Cougars’ season will be out soon. To attend games please contact the Trisan Centre to learn how to attend and the capacity limits within the building.