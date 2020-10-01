Headline News

Province boosts Schomberg revitalization

September 1, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

The Province has stepped up and is supporting economic development in King.
King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce announced last week that the Schomberg Downtown Revitalization Strategy will receive up to $69,702 in funding through Ontario’s Rural Economic Development (RED) program. The Schomberg Downtown Revitalization Strategy will attract investments, businesses, and local partners that will diversify the local economy, bring jobs into the community, and provide easier access to services for local residents.
This is one of more than 60 projects the Ontario government is supporting to help diversify local economies, retain skilled workers and create jobs in communities like King Township. The Province is committing a total of $5 million in cost-share funding in this latest intake of the RED program.
“I am committed to supporting small businesses and preserving the history and charm of our villages and communities throughout the Township,” said Lecce. “I am proud to deliver funding and support for the revitalization of Main Street in historic Schomberg to support outdoor patio expansion, street beautification and greening, and efforts to further attract investment and market main street Schomberg as a prime destination to live and work.”
“I would like to thank the Province of Ontario for their continued support through the Rural Economic Development (RED) Program,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “We are delighted to build on the foundational Downtown Revitalization Strategy that was supported through RED in 2018. Working together with our incredible businesses and dedicated community groups, we will now move forward with the implementation of our Strategy to highlight Schomberg Main Street as it is and one of our true hidden gems in King Township.”
“We have seen some significant tangible improvements and private sector investments made on Main Street Schomberg as an outcome of our efforts,” said Councillor Bill Cober. “This new RED project will build on these investments and partnerships while developing new signature events, marketing tools and support for our amazing businesses to promote our beautiful Main Street and the community of Schomberg.”
“Supporting local jobs and economic development in rural communities is more important than ever,” said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “As the economy continues to reopen, our investments in the Rural Economic Development program will have a very real impact for communities across rural Ontario.”
In addition, the Ontario government is committing $5 million in cost-share funding under the next intake of the RED program to help rural communities implement additional economic growth plans to address the economic impacts of COVID-19. The new RED intake opened Aug. 30.
Ontario’s Rural Economic Development (RED) program will allow rural communities to better respond to the local economic impacts of the pandemic, by supporting actions that will address barriers to economic development, and better position rural communities for economic growth and job creation.
Economic growth in rural and Indigenous communities during COVID-19 is part of the government’s plan to get every region of Ontario back on track so they can create jobs, opportunity and prosperity for everyone.
Municipalities, not-for-profit entities, Ontario Indigenous communities and organizations, and local services boards are eligible for the Rural Economic Development program.
The RED program offers two project streams:
• Economic Diversification and Competitiveness: Projects that remove barriers to business and job growth, attract investment, attract or retain a skilled workforce, strengthen sector and regional partnerships and diversify regional economies.
• Strategic Economic Infrastructure: Minor capital projects that advance economic development and investment opportunities.
The province will contribute up to 50 per cent of eligible project costs to a maximum of $150,000 for the Economic Diversification and Competitiveness Stream, while the province will invest up to 30 per cent of eligible project costs to a maximum of $250,000, for the Strategic Economic Infrastructure Stream.
The RED program supports projects with tangible benefits to rural and Indigenous communities that help to attract business, investment, and create jobs, while also providing greater value for taxpayer dollars.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Nobleton singer-songwriter Matt Morson releases ‘Tailgate Patio’

We’re all longing for a return to simpler times and those lazy summer days. Nobleton’s singer-songwriter Matt Morson has delivered, and brings us back with his new single “Tailgate Patio.” The best things about summer are the most simple: the smell of dew in the grass, a charge in the night air, and infinite stars in a clear sky.

Protestors create unsafe space in front of MPP’s home

Anti-vax protestors have stepped over the line, converging in front of King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce’s home. For several days over the past week or, a group of verbally abusive citizens rallied outside his residence, making things uncomfortable and unsafe for him and his neighbours. The group seems to believe the COVID vaccination is a “global conspiracy.”

FLATO supports annual Schomberg Run

FLATO Developments is proud and privileged to make a donation to the 11th Annual Schomberg Country Run in the support of Indigenous Peoples in their ...

Local efforts support Uzazi Foundation

Local efforts, led by Jo-Anne Cober, is making a difference in underserved Jamaica. Cober spearheads donations to the Uzazi Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports schools in rural Jamaica. Over the past few years the list of schools has grown to 8, including one high school, according to Cober. Uzazi foundation has also created a help during these difficult times.

King native releases new single

Continuing to infuse a swirling breath of fresh air into today’s pop-jazz scene, multi-talented Schomberg-based artist Cynthia Tauro is “Right Here” with the release of her new single and video. As a song, “Right Here” illustrates how love slowly releases when it’s left unreciprocated. It adds to her well-regarded repertoire of soulful, sensitive, and intimate songwriting combined with evocative and immersive vocals over an intrinsic love of Latin and complex jazz harmonies.

FLATO is all about complete communities and giving back

It’s not often you come across a “community builder” who gives more than they take. FLATO Developments is one such company. They consider themselves community builders, which goes beyond simply erecting subdivisions or residential complexes. President Shakir Rehmatullah is passionate about what he does and he learned a long time ago to respect people and give a neighbourhood what it needs.

Flato Developments donates $20,000 to annual run

Flato Developments is proud and privileged to make a donation to the 18th annual Run for Vaughan event, in support of the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital.Top-notch ...

Rising Native star targets Vatican’s crimes against humanity

A rising Native music sensation has set her sights on bringing the Vatican to the International  Court of Justice for Crimes Against Humanity.Madisyn Whajne from ...

Seneca makes vaccines mandatory for in-class learning

Seneca College, with a campus in King Township, is making COVID vaccinations mandatory for students this fall. They are the first post-secondary institution to implement such a policy.

Mizzoni releases song inspired by Indigenous tragedy

A prolific King singer-songwriter has released a new song, inspired by recent events. Len Mizzoni has released “They Found Us.” Mizzoni said the recent unfolding tragic events of the residential schools has inspired this new song.

Commentary

The burdens of being a ‘deep thinker’

Having deep thoughts is what separates us from lower life forms. It’s what makes humans the strange and fascinating creatures that we are. While thinking too much can derail one’s momentum, we’re often caught up in our own thoughts deep in our heads. Sometimes we delve so deep in the recesses of our mind, we struggle to find our way out.

Animals are much smarter than we think

As an “animal-lover” I’m happy to say that yes, part of my soul has been awakened. I truly believe that all life on this planet has a purpose and is sacred in its own way. Whether they be plants or lower life forms that are part of the food chain, all creatures, great and small, are fascinating.

Celebrating with lefties on Friday the 13th!

An international recognition day came and went last week, in a double-header of mystique and superstition. Friday, Aug. 13 was International Left-Handers Day. The Aug. 13 day was created by the UK’s Left-Handers Club. I have embraced by right brain and celebrated my left-handedness. I always notice when someone I encounter is a lefty, and smile as I find another member of this prestigious and limited club.

Let’s remove ‘nothing’ from our vocabulary

Nothing, rien, nada, nichts, niente, nekas. It’s odd that every language, every culture has many synonyms for “nothing.” An interesting word, defined as “not any thing,” or of “no interest, value or consequence.”

Is ‘easy’ really what our species needs?

We are living in fast-paced times. We’re desperately trying to catch up to our always-expanding technology, but we have to wonder to what end. Our world, and our species, have seen more wonders, more advancements in the last 100 years than in all of our hundreds of thousands of years on this planet. In what can be seen as the blink of an eye, we’ve gone from horse and buggy to rides in space. We’ve gone from dying young to living long. We’ve switched from back-breaking work to modern luxury.

Mental clutter makes us lose our focus

A mind may be a terrible thing to waste, but it’s also a mysterious enigma that can drive you crazy. I was basking in the sunshine the other day during my lunch break. My mind wandered, as minds often do. I thought to myself that I should give my uncle a call to see how he was doing. The only problem was, he passed away more than 15 years ago. Wow.

Many ways to feed the mind, body and spirit

try to provide “food for thought” each week in my editorial columns. Sometimes I even provide actual food suggestions. As we reintegrate with our fellow humans in the coming weeks and months, we are looking for a new balance. Hopefully lessons learned over the past year will give us some renewed umph, or at least some motivation to get out, explore and become more fulfilled.

Reed diffusers bring back memories

t is often a challenge to keep our homes smelling fresh and inviting. Now that the pandemic is waning, we’re opening our homes again. Air freshers are one thing, but Clarri Hill has launched a lineup of reed diffusers that add a scent of luxury to your home.

Consumers continue to lose ground

We like to think of ourselves as a compassionate lot. Sure, we’re giving, caring and even tolerant. We welcome visitors and newcomers with open arms. We recognize almost every culture, every cause, every plight.

Counter top marvels by Instant Pot

Our kitchens have become more than simply our food prep areas. They are our sanctuaries, our family gathering spots. This is where magic happens. Current kitchens have become larger, more elaborate and more functional. Consumers are seeking convenience, ease and efficiency when it comes to counter top appliances. Two particular items have become a modern necessity, thanks to technological improvements and cutting-edge design.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open