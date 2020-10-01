Headline News

Youth encouraged to get vaccine; myths dispelled

August 25, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Apprehension and “urban legends” may be hindering younger people from stepping up and getting the COVID-19 vaccination.
York Public Health is encouraging everyone to opt-in to the vaccination campaign.
Some believe the vaccines may cause sterility, but Patrick Casey, Director, Corporate Communications on behalf of York Region Public Health, said there is no evidence the COVID-19 vaccine will affect fertility or pregnancy.
People who are trying to become pregnant now or who plan to try in the future may receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“There is no association between COVID-19 vaccines and fertility problems; the COVID-19 vaccine does not cause infertility,” he said
Some object to putting “chemicals” in their bodies and are weary of the substances that make up the vaccines.
None of the vaccines approved by Health Canada contain the live virus that causes COVID-19. The vaccines cannot give you COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine will not alter your DNA.
“Those who have been vaccinated cannot shed spike proteins created by the vaccine and infect others,” officials said.
The COVID-19 vaccine does not contain controversial substances; all of the vaccine ingredients are readily available from Health Canada online or in the product’s documentation, Casey stressed.
Further, none of the COVID-19 vaccines were developed using fetal tissue and they do not contain any material such as implants, microchips or tracking devices!
“We urge people to opt-in to vaccines on a voluntary basis; we have many public health nurses, pharmacies and health care providers who are willing to speak with individuals with questions to ease their anxieties to help decide to take these vaccines voluntarily.”
York officials are pleased to hear the Ontario government’s recent announcement to make COVID-19 vaccination policies mandatory for high-risk settings. The province had consulted extensively with health units on this approach.
“The health of our community comes first and it’s a responsibility we should all share; vaccinations help keep our community safe by stopping the spread of COVID-19 and its variants,” Casey said.
Receiving the vaccine can protect others who are vulnerable to infection such as children under 12 years of age who cannot receive the vaccine, people who have severe allergies to the vaccines and people with serious health conditions which can decrease the effectiveness of the vaccine.
York health experts noted no vaccine offers 100% protection against COVID-19 infection. However, those who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and become infected should experience milder symptoms and are much less likely to become severely ill, require hospitalization or be admitted into the ICU.
“This speaks to the importance of getting vaccinated, not only to protect yourself but those around you and the most vulnerable in our community, like children under 12 years of age who are not currently eligible to receive a vaccine.”
While 76% of York’s population age 12 and older have received both doses, there are still many who have yet to roll up their sleeves. Those individuals are encouraged to walk into one of the clinics to do so as soon as possible. Clinic times and locations can be found at york.ca/covid19vaccine
For individuals who are still hesitant to receive their vaccine, it’s okay to have questions. You can discuss your concerns with your doctor, pharmacist, primary health care provider or one of York Region Public Health’s nurses to help you make an informed decision. You can also call the York Region Health Connection line at 1-800-361-5653 and speak with a public health nurse.
“The recent increase in cases is also a good reminder COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon; these next few months will require all of us to continue to remain vigilant; please continue to follow public health measures such as wearing a mask, maintaining a physical distance from others and practicing good hand hygiene, even if you are fully vaccinated.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

FLATO supports annual Schomberg Run

FLATO Developments is proud and privileged to make a donation to the 11th Annual Schomberg Country Run in the support of Indigenous Peoples in their ...

Local efforts support Uzazi Foundation

Local efforts, led by Jo-Anne Cober, is making a difference in underserved Jamaica. Cober spearheads donations to the Uzazi Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports schools in rural Jamaica. Over the past few years the list of schools has grown to 8, including one high school, according to Cober. Uzazi foundation has also created a help during these difficult times.

King native releases new single

Continuing to infuse a swirling breath of fresh air into today’s pop-jazz scene, multi-talented Schomberg-based artist Cynthia Tauro is “Right Here” with the release of her new single and video. As a song, “Right Here” illustrates how love slowly releases when it’s left unreciprocated. It adds to her well-regarded repertoire of soulful, sensitive, and intimate songwriting combined with evocative and immersive vocals over an intrinsic love of Latin and complex jazz harmonies.

FLATO is all about complete communities and giving back

It’s not often you come across a “community builder” who gives more than they take. FLATO Developments is one such company. They consider themselves community builders, which goes beyond simply erecting subdivisions or residential complexes. President Shakir Rehmatullah is passionate about what he does and he learned a long time ago to respect people and give a neighbourhood what it needs.

Flato Developments donates $20,000 to annual run

Flato Developments is proud and privileged to make a donation to the 18th annual Run for Vaughan event, in support of the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital.Top-notch ...

Rising Native star targets Vatican’s crimes against humanity

A rising Native music sensation has set her sights on bringing the Vatican to the International  Court of Justice for Crimes Against Humanity.Madisyn Whajne from ...

Seneca makes vaccines mandatory for in-class learning

Seneca College, with a campus in King Township, is making COVID vaccinations mandatory for students this fall. They are the first post-secondary institution to implement such a policy.

Mizzoni releases song inspired by Indigenous tragedy

A prolific King singer-songwriter has released a new song, inspired by recent events. Len Mizzoni has released “They Found Us.” Mizzoni said the recent unfolding tragic events of the residential schools has inspired this new song.

Tonkiel invited to international event in Florence

King Township artist Grazyna Tonkiel has been selected and invited to participate in one of the most prestigious international art events, The International Biennale of ...

Funding supports crops research centre

Both the federal and provincial governments are supporting innovation in agri-food, by boosting the efforts of a King-based research facility. The governments are pitching in $150,000 to help drive new research at the Ontario Crops Research Centre. Details of the plan were delivered by Caroline Mulroney, MPP for York-Simcoe, and Ontario’s Minister for Transportation and for Francophone Affairs, and Helena Jaczek, Member of Parliament for Markham-Stouffville.

Commentary

Animals are much smarter than we think

As an “animal-lover” I’m happy to say that yes, part of my soul has been awakened. I truly believe that all life on this planet has a purpose and is sacred in its own way. Whether they be plants or lower life forms that are part of the food chain, all creatures, great and small, are fascinating.

Celebrating with lefties on Friday the 13th!

An international recognition day came and went last week, in a double-header of mystique and superstition. Friday, Aug. 13 was International Left-Handers Day. The Aug. 13 day was created by the UK’s Left-Handers Club. I have embraced by right brain and celebrated my left-handedness. I always notice when someone I encounter is a lefty, and smile as I find another member of this prestigious and limited club.

Let’s remove ‘nothing’ from our vocabulary

Nothing, rien, nada, nichts, niente, nekas. It’s odd that every language, every culture has many synonyms for “nothing.” An interesting word, defined as “not any thing,” or of “no interest, value or consequence.”

Is ‘easy’ really what our species needs?

We are living in fast-paced times. We’re desperately trying to catch up to our always-expanding technology, but we have to wonder to what end. Our world, and our species, have seen more wonders, more advancements in the last 100 years than in all of our hundreds of thousands of years on this planet. In what can be seen as the blink of an eye, we’ve gone from horse and buggy to rides in space. We’ve gone from dying young to living long. We’ve switched from back-breaking work to modern luxury.

Mental clutter makes us lose our focus

A mind may be a terrible thing to waste, but it’s also a mysterious enigma that can drive you crazy. I was basking in the sunshine the other day during my lunch break. My mind wandered, as minds often do. I thought to myself that I should give my uncle a call to see how he was doing. The only problem was, he passed away more than 15 years ago. Wow.

Many ways to feed the mind, body and spirit

try to provide “food for thought” each week in my editorial columns. Sometimes I even provide actual food suggestions. As we reintegrate with our fellow humans in the coming weeks and months, we are looking for a new balance. Hopefully lessons learned over the past year will give us some renewed umph, or at least some motivation to get out, explore and become more fulfilled.

Reed diffusers bring back memories

t is often a challenge to keep our homes smelling fresh and inviting. Now that the pandemic is waning, we’re opening our homes again. Air freshers are one thing, but Clarri Hill has launched a lineup of reed diffusers that add a scent of luxury to your home.

Consumers continue to lose ground

We like to think of ourselves as a compassionate lot. Sure, we’re giving, caring and even tolerant. We welcome visitors and newcomers with open arms. We recognize almost every culture, every cause, every plight.

Counter top marvels by Instant Pot

Our kitchens have become more than simply our food prep areas. They are our sanctuaries, our family gathering spots. This is where magic happens. Current kitchens have become larger, more elaborate and more functional. Consumers are seeking convenience, ease and efficiency when it comes to counter top appliances. Two particular items have become a modern necessity, thanks to technological improvements and cutting-edge design.

‘Feel-good’ spending starting to take place

Citizens are starting to “break free” and are letting loose with the easing of restrictions. It seems we’ve beaten back the COVID enemy and life is unfolding as it should. Experts warn that we’re not totally out of the woods, and things won’t be “normal” until we enter stage 3. But the change is undeniable and so are the smiles.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open