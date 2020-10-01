Mayor extends heartfelt thanks to clinic workers

August 18, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
A huge team effort led to the success of the COVID-19 vaccination, held at the Trisan Centre in Schomberg.
In its months of operation, the centre staff administered thousands of shots. The highest one-day total was estimated at 1,787.
The clinic was boosted by Township staff, members of King Fire and Emergency services, and a large contingent of local volunteers. Mayor Steve Pellegrini made regular visits to the clinic to offer his support.
“It is my honour to extend our appreciation to all of you involved with the opening and operating of the Trisan Centre vaccination clinic. Our innovative approach to administering COVID-19 vaccinations set the standard for clinic operations across York Region,” he said.
Mayor Pellegrini said when they first envisioned opening the first community-run clinic, they had little idea of the generosity that we would receive from the community.
“From the vaccine freezers and electrical work, to equipment and daily lunches and unwavering volunteerism, everyone has truly amazed us with their dedication and commitment,” he said.
Helping to support the efforts were 360 Medical, Hospall, Trisan, Dobson’s Corporate Branding, Magna, Motive Media, Dog Tales, and many other generous donors.
“I especially commend the staff, medical professionals, firefighters and volunteers who put in tremendous hours and expertise to make it work. When I first put out the call for volunteers, I asked for a commitment of 20 hours. Many of you exceeded that number many times over by being at the clinic, day in and day out for the entire duration of its operation.”
Pellegrini said he wanted to single out a few of the many who helped. It was a difficult task, but he said most would agree that the following went above and beyond:
Fire Chief Jim Wall, Heather Watson, Steve Pataki, Jon Bell, Michelle Frauley, Dr. Joseph Gergis and Dr. Michael Teitelbaum.
“Thank you for your selfless service. You have truly made a positive difference in the lives of tens of thousands of York Region residents. I’ve never been prouder to be Mayor of this great Township.”