Canada invests $9 million for nature conservation across southern Ontario

Continuing to infuse a swirling breath of fresh air into today’s pop-jazz scene, multi-talented Schomberg-based artist Cynthia Tauro is “Right Here” with the release of her new single and video. As a song, “Right Here” illustrates how love slowly releases when it’s left unreciprocated. It adds to her well-regarded repertoire of soulful, sensitive, and intimate songwriting combined with evocative and immersive vocals over an intrinsic love of Latin and complex jazz harmonies.

It’s not often you come across a “community builder” who gives more than they take. FLATO Developments is one such company. They consider themselves community builders, which goes beyond simply erecting subdivisions or residential complexes. President Shakir Rehmatullah is passionate about what he does and he learned a long time ago to respect people and give a neighbourhood what it needs.

Flato Developments is proud and privileged to make a donation to the 18th annual Run for Vaughan event, in support of the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital.Top-notch ...

A rising Native music sensation has set her sights on bringing the Vatican to the International Court of Justice for Crimes Against Humanity.Madisyn Whajne from ...

Seneca College, with a campus in King Township, is making COVID vaccinations mandatory for students this fall. They are the first post-secondary institution to implement such a policy.

A prolific King singer-songwriter has released a new song, inspired by recent events. Len Mizzoni has released “They Found Us.” Mizzoni said the recent unfolding tragic events of the residential schools has inspired this new song.

King Township artist Grazyna Tonkiel has been selected and invited to participate in one of the most prestigious international art events, The International Biennale of ...

Both the federal and provincial governments are supporting innovation in agri-food, by boosting the efforts of a King-based research facility. The governments are pitching in $150,000 to help drive new research at the Ontario Crops Research Centre. Details of the plan were delivered by Caroline Mulroney, MPP for York-Simcoe, and Ontario’s Minister for Transportation and for Francophone Affairs, and Helena Jaczek, Member of Parliament for Markham-Stouffville.

York Region District School Board approved a balanced 2021-22 budget of $1,591,532,900 as recovery from the global COVID19 pandemic continues.“Thank you to all our community ...

Canada is standing firm that Iran takes full responsibility in the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, and will strongly pursue all avenues for reparations. That vow came from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week, when The Canadian Forensic and Examination Team released its report. The report stopped short of saying the tragedy was premeditated and some vagarities in the report are seen as a hurdle to getting justice, according to families of victims.