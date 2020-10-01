Archive

Rising Native star targets Vatican’s crimes against humanity

July 22, 2021   ·   0 Comments

A rising Native music sensation has set her sights on bringing the Vatican to the International Court of Justice for Crimes Against Humanity.
Madisyn Whajne from Beeton has teamed up with Phil Pendry and Andre Milne, who are both veteran investigators with the Global Human Rights NGO ASOVE.
Pendry started working on forensic identification of mass graves for the Allied War Crimes Commission during The Nuremberg Trials against the Nazis in World War 2.
Milne was recently granted indirect legal status by the Ukrainian Government during his investigation of the premeditated shooting down of Flight PS752 by the Islamic Regime of Iran.
Milne has previously lobbied the Canadian Government to assist the Native Peoples to form a law enforcement agency with the capacity to police crimes that fall under the International Criminal Court Jurisdiction.
Whajne herself was a victim of the abductions of Native children taken against their will from their homes in the early ‘60s that occurred on a national scale here in Canada when being forced to endure Residential School indoctrination that included verbal, physical and sexual abuse.
Following the discovery of the mass graves of unknown Native children in Kamloops British Columbia, Pendry and Milne submitted a document June 7 to ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, formally requesting the opening of an ICC incident report of what has become a highly disturbing trend of the now ongoing discovery of mass graves of unknown Native children all across Canada.
Residential Schools in Canada, such as the one in Kamloops, British Columbia, were under the jurisdiction of the Catholic Church at the time.
The trio pointed out the Vatican Holy See maintained ultimate care of the facility from 1890 to 1969. The federal government of Canada documented the deaths of 51 native children prior to this most recent discovery.
The trio points out the Lateran Treaty of 1929 legally established The Vatican Holy See as a sovereign nation, subject to full prosecution under international law.
In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly initiated a resolution to consider participation of indigenous peoples at the UN as full members. Should the “Indigenous Native Peoples of Turtle Island” be given full UN member status, they would be afforded the right to engage prosecution against any UN member, including the Vatican, for Crimes Against Humanity upon the identification of any hard forensic evidence proving that indigenous peoples were targeted for atrocities such as Enforced Disappearance and Genocide.
Whajne, Pendry and Milne are continuing their investigation into this incident, by isolating the navigation coordinates of Vatican Holey See facilties that “we suspect additional mass graves of undocumented native children ere secretly buried.”
They are tracking down leads on a possible site here in Ontario based on the previous work by the now deceased investigator William McLeod who authored several books on the oppression of North American Native Peoples. Whajne is deeply concerned that this is not going to be an isolated atrocity of enforced disappearance of Native children in Canada, but suspects it is a systemic atrocity that stretches around the entire planet.
The trio is preparing to reach out to UN member states to give consideration to deploying remote satellite technology to conduct “ELINT sweeps” of Vatican Holy See facilities to search for more evidence in all the corners of the planet that Whajne suspects mass unmarked grave sites of her native people have been secretly buried.
“As the technology to locate these mass grave sites from space is becoming a reality, it is now only a matter of time that when my people are given full UN Membership Status, humanity will have the capacity to target suspect grave sites from space to then have forensic field teams attend to document hard evidence in order for my people to finally prosecute those of darkness who have tried to exterminate my people from this precious planet we all call our home,” Whajne points out.
Whajne has spent most of her life searching: for her purpose, for her family, for herself.
“I was taken away from my family before the age of two,” says the indigenous artist. “The process was entirely closed, which meant I wasn’t allowed to have any contact with my parents or information about where I came from. I didn’t know my birthday. I didn’t even know my own name.”
From that point forward, Whajne’s entire life would be shaped by a hunger for truth and understanding, a hunger that lies at the core of her extraordinary debut album “Save Our Hearts.”
Learn more about her at https://www.madisynwhajne.com/



         

