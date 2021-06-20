Seneca makes vaccines mandatory for in-class learning

Seneca College, with a campus in King Township, is making COVID vaccinations mandatory for students this fall. They are the first post-secondary institution to implement such a policy.

A prolific King singer-songwriter has released a new song, inspired by recent events. Len Mizzoni has released “They Found Us.” Mizzoni said the recent unfolding tragic events of the residential schools has inspired this new song.

King Township artist Grazyna Tonkiel has been selected and invited to participate in one of the most prestigious international art events, The International Biennale of ...

Both the federal and provincial governments are supporting innovation in agri-food, by boosting the efforts of a King-based research facility. The governments are pitching in $150,000 to help drive new research at the Ontario Crops Research Centre. Details of the plan were delivered by Caroline Mulroney, MPP for York-Simcoe, and Ontario’s Minister for Transportation and for Francophone Affairs, and Helena Jaczek, Member of Parliament for Markham-Stouffville.

York Region District School Board approved a balanced 2021-22 budget of $1,591,532,900 as recovery from the global COVID19 pandemic continues.“Thank you to all our community ...

Canada is standing firm that Iran takes full responsibility in the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, and will strongly pursue all avenues for reparations. That vow came from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week, when The Canadian Forensic and Examination Team released its report. The report stopped short of saying the tragedy was premeditated and some vagarities in the report are seen as a hurdle to getting justice, according to families of victims.

The Kingbridge Innovation Hub and Living Lab is bring a fresh approach that will be meaningful for King Township. Kingbridge executive director Karen Dubeau told King councillors about their initiatives during the recent virtual council meeting.

The Head of the Visual Arts Department at King City Secondary School, Tiffany Folmeg, is all about experiential learning. “My structure of teaching is all about getting kids to experience things to see what they like to do as they grow through their high school tenure,” Folmeg said.

Turning your kitchen into an espresso bar is now a reality. You can make a cafe-quality espresso right in your own home. Renowned company illy has proven it with its lineup of coffee-makers, including the innovative X7.1 iperEspresso Machine. The company’s entire selection of marvellous machines combine an understated elegance with retro excitement. It’s eye-catching to say the least. The X7.1 looks like something you’d find in a 1960s malt shop. The iconic Italian design is married to a modern, almost space-age face.

The past year has taught all of humankind an important lesson – we are all in this together. Connecting people and helping to eliminate communication barriers is the idea behind Mesay 3 Technology’s AI Translator.