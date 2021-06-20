King expanding services in Step Three

King is expanding its services, with more on the horizon as the province enters Step Three of its Roadmap to Reopen.

“King is looking forward to expanding service offerings in accordance with increased gathering limits as included in Step Three and we remain committed to taking a gradual, safe approach to reopening,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

The health and safety of residents, program participants, visitors and staff, along with the continued operation of the vaccination clinic, remains the top priority while the Township acknowledges the public is eagerly looking for the return of recreational programs, and facilities to reopen.

“Many of our staff continue to be redeployed to support King’s vaccination clinic at the Trisan Centre which will remain operational until July 29. A phased approach for reopening is necessary to allow the Township to decommission and close-out the clinic, remobilize staff, provide necessary training and prepare facilities to reopen safely,” said Pellegrini.

Subject to provincial guidelines, King is aiming to gradually reopen facilities and programs this fall beginning in September. However, the early rollout of Step Three now enables some limited in-person services to be accelerated beginning in August.

While the King Township Municipal Office (2585 King Road) remains operational and open to staff only, residents can still access many Township services online, by phone or by email. The ServiceKing Customer Service Centre is available to respond to general inquiries by email at serviceking@king.ca or by phone at 905-833-5321, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents can also report an issue, and/or submit a general inquiry using the ServiceKing online portal.

What’s Open

Outdoor amenities remain open including parks, trails, playgrounds, splash pads, off-leash dog areas, basketball courts, tennis courts, skateboard parks and sports fields/courts for permits (league play).

Summer camps, resumed on Monday, July 5.

Drive-in movie events in July and August. Visit the online Community Calendar for more information: https://www.king.ca/communitycalendar

Pick-up of pre-ordered waste collection bins, bag tags and large appliance tags remain in place at the Municipal Centre every Wednesday and curbside pickup at library branches. Please place orders online prior to pick-up through the Online Services portal.

All staff continue to remain accessible by phone or email. A full listing of staff contact information can be found in the online staff directory at www.king.ca/staffdirectory.

Coming Soon

(Target Dates)

Limited in-person services will be available by appointment only at the King Township Municipal Centre (2585 King Road) beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 4, and every Wednesday thereafter for marriage licences and commissioning services only. To schedule an appointment, email clerks@king.ca or contact ServiceKing at 905-833-5321.

Trisan Centre fitness centre, indoor track and in-person fitness classes will resume beginning on Monday, Aug. 16. Pre-registration and COVID-19 screening will be required. All bookings and registrations can be completed online by visiting www.king.ca.

King Township Public Library are exploring reopening at least one library branch for in-person services, including browsing and borrowing by mid-August. Please visit www.king.ca or www.kinglibrary.ca for further details and locations in the coming weeks.

The King Heritage and Cultural Centre will resume in-person by appointment visits beginning Monday, Aug. 16. Additional outdoor programming activities are being planned and will be communicated to the public once finalized.

Please note that priority for all appointments and services will be given to King residents while non-residents will be accommodated subject to demand and availability.

On the horizon

All other Township facilities, including their services such as room rentals and ice facilities will remain closed at this time, however, staff are working toward a resumption of services in the fall based on availability and demand of these services.

Please note that facility reopening dates, in-person services and program offerings are all subject to change based on continually evolving provincial COVID-19 restrictions. Please visit www.king.ca/covid19 for the latest news and further updates related to the Township’s plan for reopening.

