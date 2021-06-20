Commentary

Counter top marvels by Instant Pot

July 7, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Our kitchens have become more than simply our food prep areas.
They are our sanctuaries, our family gathering spots. This is where magic happens.
Current kitchens have become larger, more elaborate and more functional.
Consumers are seeking convenience, ease and efficiency when it comes to counter top appliances.
Two particular items have become a modern necessity, thanks to technological improvements and cutting-edge design.
Pressure cookers and toaster ovens have been part of our kitchens for generations. They’ve always had their special place. They were functional, but most often lacked style.
They’ve become much more fashionable, stylish and eye-catching, while retaining their functionality. In fact, they’ve evolved into technological marvels.
Instant Pot, the same company that produced the hugely successful Insta Pot, has two items that every kitchen needs.
The Insta Pot Pro really is the “next generation” of cooking convenience. This unit boasts 28 customizable programs for one-touch start of your favourite meals. Plus, you can add 5 favourites to the list.
The Pro is guaranteed to save you time in the kitchen, with 20% faster pre-heating and up to 70% faster cooking overall. You’ll have more time to spend with guests during gatherings.
The upgraded gentle steam release is quieter and less messy with the diffusing cover. And the Pro is filled with many extras, like Easy Grip handles on the inner pot, a large LCD display that’s easy to read, and an auto-sealing lid.
It’s a 10-in-1 pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, rice/grain cooker, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer.
The inner pot is made from cookware-grade stainless steel (18/8) with an extra-thick 3.5mm aluminum layer for faster, more efficient heating and flat bottom for optimal searing and sautéing. It’s also compatible with electric, ceramic and induction cooktops, plus oven (up to 450F).
The Pro’s large size allows you to cook up to 8 portions, which is perfect for large families or upcoming gatherings this summer.

Toaster oven, fryer

The Instant™ Omni™ Plus is a high-performance toaster oven and air fryer with a large capacity (in a compact frame) so your family can dig into healthy homemade meals in no time.
Featuring a rotisserie function, EvenCrisp™ technology for that golden finish and more. Enjoy cooking made simple with this sleek, versatile, convenient counter top oven.
This oven also boasts 10 functions – air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, rotisserie, toast, warm, convection.
The double-layer glass door keeps heat inside for optimal cooking. It uses golden quartz technology for fast and even cooking performance and the adjustable temperature ranges from 170 to 450 °F (76 to 232 °C).
The large display shows each stage of cooking from start to finish.
Add a rotisserie feature for perfect self-basted meals.
The Omni is big enough to fit a 12-inch pizza or 6 slices of bread. You can’t ask for more.
The stainless-steel exterior for a perfect combination of function and style.
It’s large, but not obtrusive. If you can find that perfect corner, it slides in nicely. It doesn’t dominate, but rather complements your counter top arsenal.
It’s solid and you can tell from the very first glance it’s made to last – a solid workhorse to be sure.
With these two accessories in your kitchen, you can cut down on time, fuss and mess. There’s nothing you can’t prepare, cook and serve with just these two units alone.
And they’re big enough to serve large families.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Tonkiel invited to international event in Florence

King Township artist Grazyna Tonkiel has been selected and invited to participate in one of the most prestigious international art events, The International Biennale of ...

Funding supports crops research centre

Both the federal and provincial governments are supporting innovation in agri-food, by boosting the efforts of a King-based research facility. The governments are pitching in $150,000 to help drive new research at the Ontario Crops Research Centre. Details of the plan were delivered by Caroline Mulroney, MPP for York-Simcoe, and Ontario’s Minister for Transportation and for Francophone Affairs, and Helena Jaczek, Member of Parliament for Markham-Stouffville.

YRDSB passes $1.5-billion budget for 2021-22 school year

York Region District School Board approved a balanced 2021-22 budget of $1,591,532,900 as recovery from the global COVID19 pandemic continues.“Thank you to all our community ...

Canadian report blocks path to justice, families say

Canada is standing firm that Iran takes full responsibility in the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, and will strongly pursue all avenues for reparations. That vow came from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week, when The Canadian Forensic and Examination Team released its report. The report stopped short of saying the tragedy was premeditated and some vagarities in the report are seen as a hurdle to getting justice, according to families of victims.

‘Living Lab’ blossoming at Kingbridge

The Kingbridge Innovation Hub and Living Lab is bring a fresh approach that will be meaningful for King Township. Kingbridge executive director Karen Dubeau told King councillors about their initiatives during the recent virtual council meeting.

King City SS receives $5,000 grant from Flato Developments

The Head of the Visual Arts Department at King City Secondary School, Tiffany Folmeg, is all about experiential learning. “My structure of teaching is all about getting kids to experience things to see what they like to do as they grow through their high school tenure,” Folmeg said.

Espresso done right in your own kitchen

Turning your kitchen into an espresso bar is now a reality. You can make a cafe-quality espresso right in your own home. Renowned company illy has proven it with its lineup of coffee-makers, including the innovative X7.1 iperEspresso Machine. The company’s entire selection of marvellous machines combine an understated elegance with retro excitement. It’s eye-catching to say the least. The X7.1 looks like something you’d find in a 1960s malt shop. The iconic Italian design is married to a modern, almost space-age face.

Mesay brings the world closer together

The past year has taught all of humankind an important lesson – we are all in this together. Connecting people and helping to eliminate communication barriers is the idea behind Mesay 3 Technology’s AI Translator.

Petition presented to review victims’ rights

Led by Jennifer Neville-Lake, a petition containing thousands of signatures has been submitted to the federal government to review victims’ rights. MP for Humber River-Black Creek Judy Sgro presented the petition virtually last week. The petition (e-3319) began in April, and contained more than 4,000 signatures.

Kingbridge Innovation Hub Welcomes 80,000 honey bees

The newly announced Kingbridge Innovation Hub is losing no time in getting demonstration projects up and running, sparking interesting discussions and discovery about the natural environment along the way. Several weeks ago, 1,500 white cedar trees, were planted on the property, as part of a tree nursery for native trees and species at risk. Another 9,000 trees of different varieties have been planted in a holding area and will be moved later this year. Now, the trees have been joined by bees.

Commentary

Counter top marvels by Instant Pot

Our kitchens have become more than simply our food prep areas. They are our sanctuaries, our family gathering spots. This is where magic happens. Current kitchens have become larger, more elaborate and more functional. Consumers are seeking convenience, ease and efficiency when it comes to counter top appliances. Two particular items have become a modern necessity, thanks to technological improvements and cutting-edge design.

‘Feel-good’ spending starting to take place

Citizens are starting to “break free” and are letting loose with the easing of restrictions. It seems we’ve beaten back the COVID enemy and life is unfolding as it should. Experts warn that we’re not totally out of the woods, and things won’t be “normal” until we enter stage 3. But the change is undeniable and so are the smiles.

Homeowners are more concerned with the quality of their indoor air, the air families breathe. There are many models of home air purifiers on the market today, and a new arrival has upped the ante. Instant Air Purifier is a sleek, modern, floor model that does way more than its small stature would imply. From Instant Brands, the makers of the famous cooker Instant Pot, this air purifier offers comfort at the touch of button. One of the best features of this model is that you “set it and forget it.”

Home ownership dreams are fading

For previous generations, keeping a roof over one’s head was a priority. For our parents, owning a home, and perhaps a bit of property, was their dream. Many accomplished it with blood, sweat and tears. In the 1960s and ‘70s, real estate was still pretty reasonable as were the interest rates. Thirty-year amortization and low-interest mortgages were fairly easy to come by.

Dental health gets a technological boost

There’s no better reason to leverage technology than for our own health. Dental hygiene is much more important than most people think. Improving our oral health comes in a new, space-age form – ToothWave. ToothWave is gentle, nonabrasive and comes equipped with four vibration modes, so users can select whichever sensation is most preferred from three different levels of bristle vibration to no vibration at all.

Today is our new starting point in life

Emerging from our caves should be a bit of a reawakening for all of us. We’re seeing the bright light of day for the first time in months. Soaking up the sunshine is amazing, and you can see the joy on the faces of those enjoying outdoor patios. Humans are social creatures. Sure, we come complete with a plethora of shortcomings, but we also have some rather nifty qualities, too.

Searching for what’s right in front of us

I’ve become a bit more pensive in recent weeks. On a drive to work, I stopped at a light and just starred into the distance. The wind blew gently, the trees swayed and grass danced. It’s a common thing, a little thing. But a miracle of sorts. I soaked up all I could in the minute or so I had available.

Drastic changes in our vehicles

Innovative, luxurious, curated interiors. Automated everything, sensors that sense, well everything. There’s no precise definition of “luxury car” and it all depends on personal taste. Some say it’s an “indulgence that provides pleasure, satisfaction or ease.”

Citizens want greater digital accessibility

The pandemic has taught us many things. We’ve grown up, out of necessity, to the point where we’re now much more digital savvy. And our appetite for more seems insatiable. That’s a good thing. The more we become well versed in all things digital, the better off our society will be. At least that’s the hope.

We are more connected than you think

Are we individuals, or vital parts of the bigger picture? Humans are, right from birth, encouraged to be individuals and let our unique qualities shine. We are told to “be who we are.” And yet our society and its rules and regulations, often don’t encourage dancing to our own beat. In fact, our education system, bureaucratic system and most “workplace guidelines” all demand that we conform, follow and obey.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open