Counter top marvels by Instant Pot

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Our kitchens have become more than simply our food prep areas.
They are our sanctuaries, our family gathering spots. This is where magic happens.
Current kitchens have become larger, more elaborate and more functional.
Consumers are seeking convenience, ease and efficiency when it comes to counter top appliances.
Two particular items have become a modern necessity, thanks to technological improvements and cutting-edge design.
Pressure cookers and toaster ovens have been part of our kitchens for generations. They’ve always had their special place. They were functional, but most often lacked style.
They’ve become much more fashionable, stylish and eye-catching, while retaining their functionality. In fact, they’ve evolved into technological marvels.
Instant Pot, the same company that produced the hugely successful Insta Pot, has two items that every kitchen needs.
The Insta Pot Pro really is the “next generation” of cooking convenience. This unit boasts 28 customizable programs for one-touch start of your favourite meals. Plus, you can add 5 favourites to the list.
The Pro is guaranteed to save you time in the kitchen, with 20% faster pre-heating and up to 70% faster cooking overall. You’ll have more time to spend with guests during gatherings.
The upgraded gentle steam release is quieter and less messy with the diffusing cover. And the Pro is filled with many extras, like Easy Grip handles on the inner pot, a large LCD display that’s easy to read, and an auto-sealing lid.
It’s a 10-in-1 pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, rice/grain cooker, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer.
The inner pot is made from cookware-grade stainless steel (18/8) with an extra-thick 3.5mm aluminum layer for faster, more efficient heating and flat bottom for optimal searing and sautéing. It’s also compatible with electric, ceramic and induction cooktops, plus oven (up to 450F).
The Pro’s large size allows you to cook up to 8 portions, which is perfect for large families or upcoming gatherings this summer.
Toaster oven, fryer
The Instant™ Omni™ Plus is a high-performance toaster oven and air fryer with a large capacity (in a compact frame) so your family can dig into healthy homemade meals in no time.
Featuring a rotisserie function, EvenCrisp™ technology for that golden finish and more. Enjoy cooking made simple with this sleek, versatile, convenient counter top oven.
This oven also boasts 10 functions – air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, rotisserie, toast, warm, convection.
The double-layer glass door keeps heat inside for optimal cooking. It uses golden quartz technology for fast and even cooking performance and the adjustable temperature ranges from 170 to 450 °F (76 to 232 °C).
The large display shows each stage of cooking from start to finish.
Add a rotisserie feature for perfect self-basted meals.
The Omni is big enough to fit a 12-inch pizza or 6 slices of bread. You can’t ask for more.
The stainless-steel exterior for a perfect combination of function and style.
It’s large, but not obtrusive. If you can find that perfect corner, it slides in nicely. It doesn’t dominate, but rather complements your counter top arsenal.
It’s solid and you can tell from the very first glance it’s made to last – a solid workhorse to be sure.
With these two accessories in your kitchen, you can cut down on time, fuss and mess. There’s nothing you can’t prepare, cook and serve with just these two units alone.
And they’re big enough to serve large families.