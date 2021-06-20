Tonkiel invited to international event in Florence

July 7, 2021 · 0 Comments
King Township artist Grazyna Tonkiel has been selected and invited to participate in one of the most prestigious international art events, The International Biennale of Contemporary Art in Florence (Italy) this October.
Since 1997, the Biennale has taken place every two years, and is sponsored by the President of the Italian Republic, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, and the City of Florence.
The International Selection Committee, comprised of 50 scholars and art experts from 20 countries, selected three pieces of Tonkiel’s work. Tonkiel’s work will compete in the Drawing Art category for the esteemed “Lorenzo il Magnifico” Award. The Award will be granted to the best exhibiting artists by an international jury of over 10 distinguished scholars, art historians and critics.
This year, almost 400 artists will be competing across 21 categories, including drawing, painting, mixed media, architecture & town design, and fashion & jewelry design. The theme of this year’s Biennale focuses on the Multiform Universe of Femininity.
Grazyna’s drawings will be on display from October 23 at the exhibition space of the Fortezza da Bassco, a nearly 100,000-square-metre fort located inside the 14th century walls of Florence.
Awards will be announced on the last day of the Biennale on Sunday, Oct. 31.
We wish Grazyna not only success, but also a COVID-safe trip to Florence.
Tags: Grazyna Tonkiel