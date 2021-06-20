Headline News

King urges conservation to lower water bills

June 30, 2021   ·   0 Comments

In order to reduce pressure on water bills, King Township is encouraging home and business owners to practice water conservation.
Warm temperatures, coupled with a lack of rain, has seen a spike in water usage in King, particularly in Nobleton.
“Outdoor activities, such as watering lawns and gardens, nearly doubles water demand during summer months,” said Samantha Fraser, King Township’s Director of Public Works. “We’re encouraging everyone to play their part in protecting our water supply by practicing water conservation.”
In King, houses with odd property numbers may only use municipal water outdoors on odd numbered days of the month and even property numbers may only use water outdoors on even numbered days of the month.
The bylaw applies to using municipal water to water lawns and gardens, washing decks, driveways, patios, sidewalks, vehicles and windows or filling swimming pools. It is in effect from May 15 to September 30.
Outdoor municipal water-use is allowed between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
David Boyd, councillor for Ward 2 which includes Nobleton, said there are many ways people can cut down on their water usage.
“If everyone takes steps to conserve water, it will reduce the strain on the system and result in lower water bills,” said Boyd. “Simple acts like cutting back on watering your lawn or installing a rain sensor on your automated sprinkler system can have a positive impact on the municipal system and your wallet.”

Water Saving Tips

• If it hasn’t rained, water your yard once a week only if needed.
• Add a layer of mulch to your garden. It keeps the soil moist and helps keep weeds out.
• Use rainwater to help keep plants hydrated when the weather is hot and dry.
• Direct sprinklers away from your driveway or sidewalk.
• Install a rain sensor on your automated sprinkler system to be sure your system is off when it rains.
• Take your car to a commercial car wash instead of washing it in the driveway to save water and prevent chemicals and pollutants from entering storm sewers.
• Check your pool and hoses regularly for leaks.
• Sweep your driveway instead of washing it. This can save about 35 litres of water per minute.
Summer water restrictions help:
• Reduce infrastructure demands: if we reduce the amount of water we use during peak hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), we prolong the lifespan of our current infrastructure and helps manage operational costs.
• Maintain a reliable water supply: a reliable water supply helps ensure drinking water reserves, adequate water pressure and fire protection. By reducing our use of treated water during peak hours, water will be there when we need it.
• Support environmental sustainability: the water used outdoors from sprinklers, hoses, and driveway car washing runs off into storm sewers on your street. It can pick up all sorts of pollutants along the way. Contaminated water that goes into our storm sewers flows directly into Lake Ontario without being treated. Reducing outdoor water use can reduce the pollutants that end up in our drinking water source. Plants, wildlife, and aquatic animals need a clean lake, too.
For more information, please visit king.ca/waterrestrictions and york.ca/waterfortomorrow.



         

Letters to the Editor

